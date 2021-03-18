Casino Scene: Quiz on how much you know about the games people play

13. (c) All carry a zero value

14. (b) 8 and 8. The hand has a value of 6, because in baccarat the “10’s place” is disregarded when the value of the cards is added together.

15. (e) Either a or c.

How You Rank:

Ace: Check please!

10 – 14 correct answers: You’re a gourmet.

8 – 9 correct answers: One course shy.

6 – 7 correct answers: There’s room for dessert.

4 – 5 correct answers: Almost ready to order.

Three correct answers or less: Still working on the appetizer.

Opinions are solely those of the owner. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0