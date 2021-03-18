Casino Scene: Quiz on how much you know about the games people play

Here is a smorgasbord of questions about the games we play along with the correct answers. Good luck!
1. What is the only bet that you can make that has no house advantage?
a. Black or Red
b. Doubling Down at Blackjack
c. Taking odds at craps
d. There is no such bet
e. Betting on the Bank at Bacarrat
2. What number is not a winner when you bet the Field at craps?
a. 2
b. 3
c. 5
d. 10
e. 12
3. At American Roulette, you have a 50-50 chance of winning which of the following wagers:
a. Odd or even
b. Numbers 1 - 18
c. Numbers 19 - 36
d. None of the above
e. All of the above
4. You are dealt a pair of 5’s at Blackjack and the dealer’s up-card is a 6. The correct play is:
a. Double Down
b. Split
c. Hit
d. Stand
e. Either a or b is correct
5. You split a pair of Aces while playing Blackjack and draw 10 on each one. The dealer draws to 21. How are your hands settled?
a. Each hand is a “push” (tie)
b. Each hand is paid even money
c. Each hand is a “blackjack” paid off at 3-2
d. You are paid a “double blackjack” bonus
e. Each hand is an automatic winner
6. Your chances of hitting a winning combination on a slot machine are better if you:
a. Play maximum coins per spin
b. Push the “play” button
c. Pull the handle
d. Play fast
e. None of the above
7. If you play a slot machine on which someone just hit the jackpot, what are your chances of hitting that same jackpot?
a. The same as the previous player
b. A better chance
c. A lesser chance
d. Better if you wait a while
e. Better if someone else plays it first
8. You’re playing Jacks or Better video poker and are dealt four to a royal. What are your mathematical chances of drawing the one card you need to complete the royal flush?
a. 46 to 1
b. 5 to 1
c. 100 to 1
d. 50/50
e. Impossible to calculate
9. On average, approximately how frequently should you expect to get 4-of-a-kind playing a video poker game that uses a 52-card deck?
a. Once every 52 hands
b. Once every 104 hands
c. Once every 423 hands
d. Once every 608 hands
e. Once every 1,000 hands
10. You’re playing roulette and you place a chip on the line between the “second dozen” box and the “third dozen” box. What are you betting on?
a. That a number in the first dozen will hit.
b. The numbers 25, 26, and 27
c. You’re betting a chip for the dealer
d. A number in either the second or third dozen will hit
e. The green numbers “0” and “00”
11. Among the closing odds listed below for a horse race, which will pay the most for a winning bet?
a. 4/5
b. 3-2
c. 9-2
d. 7-5
e. 8-5
12. Keno is played using 80 numbers marked 1 through 80. How many of the numbers are randomly selected in a game of keno?
a. 10
b. 20
c. 30
d. 35
e. 40
13. What do the face cards and the 10’s have in common in the game of baccarat?
a. All carry a value of 10.
b. Any pair is an automatic winner
c. All carry a zero value
d. Face cards and 10’s are not used in baccarat
e. They apply only to the banker’s hand
14. Which of the following hands has the highest card total in a game of baccarat?
a. 8 and 5
b. 8 and 8
c. 9 and Ace
d. 2 and Queen
e. Pair of Aces
15. In a game of Texas Hold’em Poker, the first three community cards are called “the flop.” What are the fourth and fifth community cards known as?
a. Fourth Street and Fifth Street
b. Mike and Ike
c. Turn and River
d. Flip and Spin
e. Either a or c
The Correct Answers:
1. (c) Taking odds at craps. Winning bets are paid according to true mathematical odds (2-1 on the 4 & 10; 3-2 on the 5 & 9; and 6-5 on the 6 & 8).
2. (c) 5. The only other losing Field bet numbers are 6, 7 & 8.
3. (d) None of the above. There are 38 slots on an American roulette wheel. In addition to numbers 1 through 36 there is a green “0” and a green “00”.
4. (a) Double Down. The best percentage play is to regard a pair of 5’s as a total of 10 and to request one card from the dealer.
5. (a) Each hand is a “push” (tie). You can only get Blackjack on the first two cards dealt to you.
6. (e) None of the above. Method of play has no bearing on the computer-generated outcomes.
7. (a) The same as the previous player. The probability of winning the jackpot remains the same on every play.
8. (a) 46 to 1. After you are dealt the first 5 cards, the remaining 47 cards are being “shuffled” by the computer until you hit the “draw” button. The top card from the virtual deck will be the card that completes your hand….and hopefully a royal!
9. (c) Once every 423 hands.
10. (e) The green numbers “0” and “00”. The option is a convenience for players at the table who can’t reach the spots located at the top of the layout.
11. (c) 9-2. The winner will pay approximately $11.
12. (b) 20
13. (c) All carry a zero value
14. (b) 8 and 8. The hand has a value of 6, because in baccarat the “10’s place” is disregarded when the value of the cards is added together.
15. (e) Either a or c.
How You Rank:
Ace: Check please!
10 – 14 correct answers: You’re a gourmet.
8 – 9 correct answers: One course shy.
6 – 7 correct answers: There’s room for dessert.
4 – 5 correct answers: Almost ready to order.
Three correct answers or less: Still working on the appetizer.
Opinions are solely those of the owner. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.