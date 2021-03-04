Casino Scene: Quiz on how much you know about the games people play

e. Either a or b is correct

5. You split a pair of Aces while playing Blackjack and draw 10 on each one. The dealer draws to 21. How are your hands settled?

a. Each hand is a “push” (tie)

b. Each hand is paid even money

c. Each hand is a “blackjack” paid off at 3-2

d. You are paid a “double blackjack” bonus

e. Each hand is an automatic winner

6. Your chances of hitting a winning combination on a slot machine are better if you:

a. Play maximum coins per spin

b. Push the “play” button

c. Pull the handle

d. Play fast

e. None of the above

7. If you play a slot machine on which someone just hit the jackpot, what are your chances of hitting that same jackpot?

a. The same as the previous player

b. A better chance

c. A lesser chance

d. Better if you wait a while