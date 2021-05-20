Casino Scene: Wise use of loyalty programs enhances your casino experience

HARD ROCK: Accompanying the grand opening of the property is an all-new player rewards program titled Unity by Hard Rock. Conducted under a manner similar to other casino loyalty programs, use of the card while playing slots and table games enables guests can earn points for redemption on meals and merchandise at any of the Hard Rock Northern Indiana dining and retail outlets. Guests also earn Tier Credits which will open the door for them to attain higher levels in the program and be eligible for more benefits. The entry level for the program is “Star” followed by “Legend” and “Icon”. The top level is “X” and is open to the highest end players by invitation only. All Unity members are eligible to earn 2-times Tier Credits through the end of the year when they play with their card.