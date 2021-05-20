Casino Scene: Wise use of loyalty programs enhances your casino experience

Strategies and money management techniques for gamblers are almost universally reserved for slot machines, video poker and table games.
Have you ever taken into account another component that all casinos operate which players must strategize for as well?
At issue here are player's clubs, or loyalty programs.
On the surface they are harmless marketing tools which allow casinos to collect data bases on their customers and in return permit players to build equity in the form of on-site and direct mail cash back, free hotel rooms, complimentary dinners and promotional giveaways and events.
That is all well and good. It is similar to ROI (Return on Investment) for casino guests. Regardless of their bottom-line financial losses or gains, there are perks to be gained just for playing.
If you permit yourself to be manipulated by player's clubs, they can turn on you. Conversely, if you accumulate rewards based on your own terms rather than those of the casino, they can be valuable tools to reap some benefits in return for your patronage.
The very worst trap for gamblers is to become a "slave" to the system. When more gambling trips are made, more money is bet and more time is spent at a casino than a person is truly comfortable with, then player's clubs are using you instead of the other way around.
Tiered player's club programs whereby gamblers are enticed to make more frequent visits and bet more money in order to attain the next level, which of course offers more perks, are the primary means by which casinos use the system to their own marketing advantage.
The high roller crowd is not the most vulnerable group. People who bet thousands of dollars during a gambling outing are going to get whatever they want any way. Nor are the occasional players, those who go gambling maybe four times a year and desire to keep it that way.
At highest risk are average recreational gambling enthusiasts, the regulars who go to casinos as frequently as once a week or more. They are the prime group that casinos target for brand loyalty and are the ones most likely to fall prey to gambling more than their individual comfort levels dictate.
The best advice is to by all means join the players club at every casino you play and use your card every time you gamble.
Membership costs nothing, they are easy to join, and used wisely they can only enhance your casino entertainment experience.
Build equity based on your terms, redeem rewards only when you want to, and make a concerted effort to use player's clubs to enhance the quality of your gambling experiences rather than complicate it.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The new myheroes loyalty card, open to all active-duty military members, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and their spouse or companion of their choice, is eligible for a 3-times mycash multiplier every Monday. Participating guests are invited to swipe their cards at any mychoice promotional kiosk to activate this special offer. To enroll, visit the mychoice player’s club center at Ameristar East Chicago or any mychoice destination player services center nationwide (including Hollywood Casino & Hotel Joliet and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois), and present a valid, government-issued photo ID and supporting documentation to verify military or first responder status.
FOUR WINDS: Congratulations to the player from Momence, Illinois, who late last month at the New Buffalo destination won a $509,404.79 progressive jackpot while playing Aristocrat Technologies’ Buffalo Diamond penny slot machine. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the game’s top award, the Grand jackpot, on a $4 spin. The wide-area progressive was reset at $500,000.
Good news for the Four Winds South Bend casino destination. Pending a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the property will have a Class III gaming compact with the state of Indiana which will allow it to operate gaming in a similar manner as New Buffalo, Dowagiac, and Hartford. Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently visited the casino for the ceremonial signing of the bill.
HARD ROCK: Accompanying the grand opening of the property is an all-new player rewards program titled Unity by Hard Rock. Conducted under a manner similar to other casino loyalty programs, use of the card while playing slots and table games enables guests can earn points for redemption on meals and merchandise at any of the Hard Rock Northern Indiana dining and retail outlets. Guests also earn Tier Credits which will open the door for them to attain higher levels in the program and be eligible for more benefits. The entry level for the program is “Star” followed by “Legend” and “Icon”. The top level is “X” and is open to the highest end players by invitation only. All Unity members are eligible to earn 2-times Tier Credits through the end of the year when they play with their card.