Casino visitors adjusting to new gaming floor dynamics

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, depending upon the time of day, walking into a casino was like entering the world’s biggest party scene.
There were people shoulder to shoulder playing slots arranged neatly in endless rows and festive carousels, 12 to 14 gamblers raising a rumpus at each of the craps tables, seven or eight wheel watchers plunking down chips at each roulette table and six card players at every blackjack table waiting to be dealt an ace and a jack.
With the reopening of casinos in the Region this week and the strict health and safety restrictions that have been imposed upon them, the entrances have been transformed into checkpoints and the gaming floors a shadow of how we remember them.
Social distancing requirements have silenced half of the gaming positions. Health concerns have given rise to a labyrinth of plexiglass shields, hand sanitizing stations, face coverings and an army of employees making sure to clean whatever has been touched.
Slot players are especially impacted. A majority of them don’t just play any machine when they venture out for a casino outing. They have favorites among the vast inventories each property houses. Some are loyal to manufacturers, and a great many of them always gravitate to a particular game theme.
While all slot machines (a.k.a. electronic gaming devices) are all pretty much the same on the inside as it pertains to the mathematics and the computer software, they are all different on the outside. It’s the play mode, graphics, themes, audio/visual enhancements, and the various interactive elements that make loyalists out of players.
Walking into a casino and gazing over the slot floor and the seemingly endless choices of which machine to play, or making a mad dash to your favorite machine or game theme before somebody else got there, was part of the fun of a casino gambling outing.
Now, at least for the time being, we’ll all have to become accustomed to a different way of casino life and realize it’s great to have them back after a three-month hiatus. Remember, it’s no picnic for the property owners either.
Getting back into the casino swing of things and realizing that our choices of which machine to play are limited should not translate into just sitting down anywhere and gambling just for the sake of gambling. The fun and entertainment must be preserved in spite of the restrictions.
Perhaps one of the most misunderstood bits of information that casinos and state gaming commissions make available to gamblers, is the percentage "payback" figure for slot machines.
In the early days of state sanctioned casino gaming in the Region, special attention was paid to percentage payback in advertising and even on the casino floor, but those days are long gone.
The bottom line to always remember is that slot machines are by far a casino's biggest money maker, no matter what the payback.
Every one of them is a gold mine that needs no pay, health benefits or vacation time.
And when the time comes for retirement, there's no pension to worry about. It's out with the old and in with the new.
That's the reality of the situation. We as players, armed with that knowledge, only have aware of what we're up against when we play slot machines.
A major step in that direction is knowing exactly what is meant by the term "percent payback". It's not as simple as figuring everyone who sits down at the machine and plays it is guaranteed to get back a certain percentage of the money that they put into it.
We all know that it is perfectly possible to lose it all.
Rather than basing payback percentages on the short term, casinos figure it out over the long term. The machine is in fact guaranteed to pay back a large percentage of what it takes in, but it does so over the course of its useful life and the thousands upon thousands of people who have sat down in front of it over that period of time.
Mathematics rule slot machines. Each one of them is programmed to return the greatest percentage of the money it takes in to players and retain a much smaller percentage for the casino. However, there is only one casino but thousands of players.
The programmed percentage payback for each and every slot machine can vary over short periods of time, but over the course of a year it almost always is right on the money.
Let's use an elementary short-term example to clarify the long-term problem:
Say that a casino decided to guarantee a machine with 100 percent payback--it gives everything back and keeps no profits for the casino (okay, it's just a hypothetical).
Say that five people walk up to the machine and each of them loses $100. The sixth person then steps up and winds up winning a $500 jackpot. The machine made good on its promise. It gave back everything, even though five people lost $100 apiece. A sixth player was the lucky one who got the jackpot spin and collected the money.
Slot machines are not created equal, and some are better to play than others, to be sure.
Some give away the money a little at a time to make good on its advertised percentage payback, while others give bigger amounts fewer times.
Over the long term it's all the same to the casino, but unfortunately, not so for the players.
The only hope for any of us is to be one of the lucky ones.
