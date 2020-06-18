Casino visitors adjusting to new gaming floor dynamics

And when the time comes for retirement, there's no pension to worry about. It's out with the old and in with the new.

That's the reality of the situation. We as players, armed with that knowledge, only have aware of what we're up against when we play slot machines.

A major step in that direction is knowing exactly what is meant by the term "percent payback". It's not as simple as figuring everyone who sits down at the machine and plays it is guaranteed to get back a certain percentage of the money that they put into it.

We all know that it is perfectly possible to lose it all.

Rather than basing payback percentages on the short term, casinos figure it out over the long term. The machine is in fact guaranteed to pay back a large percentage of what it takes in, but it does so over the course of its useful life and the thousands upon thousands of people who have sat down in front of it over that period of time.

Mathematics rule slot machines. Each one of them is programmed to return the greatest percentage of the money it takes in to players and retain a much smaller percentage for the casino. However, there is only one casino but thousands of players.