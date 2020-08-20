Claudettes' Johnny Iguana steps out solo

This Friday marks the release of "Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular" by Chicago-based, international blues label, Delmark Records.
Most readers of this column will recognize the artist's name from his work in recent years as keyboardist and band leader of the Windy City buzz group, The Claudettes, but ol' Johnny Iguana has never been a one trick pony. He has never been locked in to just one style of music or sound.
This is Iguana’s first blues album as a leader, and it’s not your typical blues album, because Johnny is not your typical blues piano player. There is a uniqueness to it, a broad swath of originality that makes the blues his own, while still exalting his personal blues heroes and contemporaries, some of which guest on this powerful debut.
Iguana is surrounded in the studio for the album by an all-star cast of veteran bluesmen that include Muddy Water's former guitarist Steady Rollin' Bob Margolin, band leader and bottleneck blues master Lil' Ed (of the Blues Imperials), blues harp legend Billy Boy Arnold and electric blues guitarist John Primer, among others.
In a previous interview, the Philly-born Iguana said he fell in love with the sound of Chicago blues when he was but a lad of 14, especially the music of blues harp icon, Junior Wells, and legendary Chess Records piano man, Otis Spann.
Armed with an unbridled passion and a good fake I.D., Iguana was rockin' the 88 keys in Philly clubs while still in his mid-teens. Then, fate offered up a chance meeting with his musical hero Wells, who hired Iguana to tour for the next three years as the piano player for his band.
Following his years with Wells, Iguana went on to tour and/or record with a Who's Who of Chicago blues greats, including Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, James Cotton, Carey Bell, Eddy Clearwater, John Primer, Billy Branch, Lurrie Bell and others.
"I had the best possible education a musician could have by being there with such amazing (talents) and watching them play," said Iguana, who played in a series of more rock-driven groups over the years, like Stevie Lizard & His All Reptile Orchestra and Them vs. Them.
Coming together in 2010, The Claudettes were formed by Iguana as a drums/keys duo with percussionist Michael Caskey. The minimalist sound eventually broadened with the addition of vocalist Berit Ulseth and bassist Zach Verdoorm. Caskey is also heard on Iguana's new solo album. More: johnnyiguana.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The weekly Thursday "Classic Car Cruise" continues tonight at The Bulldog Park Pavilion from 4-8 p.m. with live music on stage to provide a soundtrack for the evening as folks check out the dozens of chrome covered cars gathered with hoods popped. Opening artist Jack Cunningham has been replaced on tonight's bill with singer/songwriter Bernie Glim from 4-5 p.m. Veteran NWI musical group, The Relics, kicks out a wide array of classic rock and oldies from 5:30 to 8 p.m. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department presents a special Saturday concert on Aug. 22 with tribute group, Soundz of Santana featuring guitarist Dave Sanchez. Opening is acoustic duo Eric Lambert & Char (Americana/rock) performing a mix of Lambert originals and covers sure to include a Jerry Garcia tune or two. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• Northwest Indiana's variety rock trio Sticky Scissors -- Justin King (guitar), Dave Doehring (drums) and Jeff Blatherwick (bass) -- will be reprising their role as the outdoor house band for the weekly parking lot "Bike Night" party at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith from 6-9 p.m. More: 219- 513-8342 or shipwreckonbroad.com.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso finds blues guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle returning tonight at 7 p.m. with another guest co-host for this week's Open Mic Night. Sitting in with Whittle tonight will be Ryan Frahm, the guitarist and vocalist of the local R&B band, Funky Mojo Daddy. On Saturday, Elements features a 7 p.m. solo performance by blues guitarist Gerry Hundt. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The funky R&B sounds of Kenny Kinsey and his Funky Mojo Daddy Band is the featured musical entree this Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. The Rebecca Ann Band provides live rock 'n' roll covers on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Road) in Valparaiso welcomes a live show by trop-rock group, Island 49, this Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The band encourages fans to come dressed in beach wear to accompany the "beach party" groove of the show. More: 219-462-1057 and duffysplace.com.
• The acoustic duo Hot Sauce brings the laid back sounds of summer to Anderson's Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. More: 219-464-4936 or AndersonWinery.com.
• Just announced! The Valparaiso Special Events Council continues its "Summer Concert Series," with the Aug. 27 performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute group, Marrakesh Express. The series happens at The Porter Health Amphitheater in the city's downtown Central Park Plaza. The public is encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic meals to enjoy the music under the stars. Tickets are free for all ages, but tickets are required due to COVID required capacity limits. Tickets will be released the Monday prior to the concert (Aug. 24). The concert will also be live streamed to enjoy from home. More: 219-464-8332 or valparaisoevents.com.
• Chicago's leading hometown blues label, Alligator Records, will release "2020 Blues - New Music From Alligator Records," a fresh digital-only sampler of songs culled from its forthcoming blues and roots albums. The EP contains one new track each from the new, forthcoming albums by the artists Chris Cain, Selwyn Birchwood, Shemekia Copeland, Curtis Salgado and the red hot pairing of blues icons Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite. "2020 Blues" will officially be available for sale across all digital platforms this Friday. More on these artists and Alligator at alligator.com.
• This Friday afternoon Soundz of Santana lead guitarist/vocalist Dave Sanchez will guest in-studio on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Sanchez will perform a few Carlos Santana tunes acoustically on air, discuss his long-running tribute group's history and their Aug. 22 show at Crown Point's Bulldog Park Pavilion. Friday's program will also feature a guest appearance by Chicago music maker Johnny Iguana (of The Claudettes fame) to talk about his debut piano blues album being release this weekend. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
• On Tuesday (8/25), the evening edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 7-8 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," welcomes musical guest Ross The Boss. The pioneering member of heavy metal and punk rock acts The Dictators, Manowar and Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom, will discuss his new album and his long history in music. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
