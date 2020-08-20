Claudettes' Johnny Iguana steps out solo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Friday marks the release of "Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular" by Chicago-based, international blues label, Delmark Records.

Most readers of this column will recognize the artist's name from his work in recent years as keyboardist and band leader of the Windy City buzz group, The Claudettes, but ol' Johnny Iguana has never been a one trick pony. He has never been locked in to just one style of music or sound.

This is Iguana’s first blues album as a leader, and it’s not your typical blues album, because Johnny is not your typical blues piano player. There is a uniqueness to it, a broad swath of originality that makes the blues his own, while still exalting his personal blues heroes and contemporaries, some of which guest on this powerful debut.

Iguana is surrounded in the studio for the album by an all-star cast of veteran bluesmen that include Muddy Water's former guitarist Steady Rollin' Bob Margolin, band leader and bottleneck blues master Lil' Ed (of the Blues Imperials), blues harp legend Billy Boy Arnold and electric blues guitarist John Primer, among others.

In a previous interview, the Philly-born Iguana said he fell in love with the sound of Chicago blues when he was but a lad of 14, especially the music of blues harp icon, Junior Wells, and legendary Chess Records piano man, Otis Spann.