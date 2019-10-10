Casinos and their gaming research and development partners have put new spins on slot machines and blackjack through the years, but the game of craps has for the most part been left untouched.
If you stay away from the gimmicky side bets that have been added, the game’s math gives you arguably the best bang for your gambling dollar.
Craps was the first casino game to offer a “community’ gaming experience, and has always afforded serious players the “time on device” factor which slot machine manufacturers have only begun to incorporate the last decade or so.
The game is the ultimate interactive gambling opportunity. The players themselves have the power to create the synergy that comes with a “hot roll”, oftentimes making a craps table the sensory focal point on the casino floor.
Dealers may very well run a craps game, but it’s the players who are in control.
Each wagering decision rests literally in the palm of the shooter’s hand. It’s only the fleeting seconds between when the dice are flying to when they come to rest on the layout that the players are not in charge.
Craps cannot be compared to blackjack on a skill level as it applies to playing decisions, however the game more than makes up for its deficiencies in that department with its myriad of wagering options and the knowledge required to take best advantage of the freedom and flexibility of play.
One of the biggest advantages of craps is the fact you can play at your own pace. You can feel comfortable not having money at risk on every roll, unlike blackjack where sitting out a hand always draws the attention of the other players at the table.
The rules of the game permit you to increase or decrease your wagers at any time, even take them down entirely if you so desire. There’s even the option of calling off your bets for a roll or two. It’s strictly up to the player.
Deriving the best value from your craps-playing experience is a matter of avoiding the game’s bad bets, such as the one-roll propositions, and concentrating instead on the very best bets, such as betting the Pass Line combined with exercising an option known as “taking the odds”.
You bet the Pass Line at the start of a fresh roll. A 7 or 11 is a natural winner and you are paid even money. Craps (2,3, or 12) is a loser. Any other number (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10) establishes the point which the shooter must roll again before a 7 in order for the dice to “pass” and for you to collect even money on your bet.
When you take the odds, you place a supplemental wager behind your Pass Line bet in varying multiples depending on the house rules. It’s the very best bet you can make in a casino because it is the only one that has no house edge. You are paid at true odds (2 to 1 on the 4 and 10; 3 to 2 on the 5 and 9; 6 to 5 on the 6 and 8).
A Pass Line bet combined with odds keeps the house edge to a bare minimum, ranging from 0.6 percent with double odds all the way to 0.02 percent with hundred-times odds, meaning for all practical purposes you are playing the house dead even.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The mandatory payout month for this season’s Progressive Payout promotion has arrived. On Friday, Oct. 25, $100,000 is guaranteed to be given away at three separate drawings. Five names will be drawn for the $8,000 drawing at 8 p.m., five more names will be drawn for the $32,000 drawing at 9 p.m., and 15 names will be drawn for the $60,000 drawing at 10 p.m. Earn entries playing slots and table games all month long through 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 25. B Connected members receive one entry for every 20 Tier Credits earned Thursday through Sunday. The bonus days are Monday through Wednesday when every 20 Tier Credits earned adds up to 10 entries. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for complete information.
FOUR WINDS: Don’t miss the “Great Gladiator Giveaway” at the New Buffalo destination on Sunday (Oct. 12) from Noon to 10 p.m. The grand prize is a 2019 Jeep Gladiator. One winner every hour from Noon to 8 p.m. will be awarded $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. The grand prize vehicle will be given away at 9 p.m., followed at 10 p.m. by a drawing for one $5,000 cash winner. All times are Eastern. W Club members receive one free entry daily though the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, or live poker. Guests must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo to eligible to win.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Get in on the $75,000 “Spooktacular Drawings” every Saturday this month. Swipe your MyChoice player’s club card at a promotional kiosk starting at Noon on promotion days to activate your entries. Five winners will be announced every hour from 4 to 9 p.m. for an opportunity to play the “Spooktacular” electronic game and a chance to win between $25 in free slot play, $1,000 cash, or the grand prize of $75,000 cash. Receive one free entry daily by swiping your card at a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games. Receive a 2-times entry multiplier every Tuesday.
HORSESHOE: The cards will be flying for The World Series of Poker Circuit starting today (Oct. 10) and continuing daily through Oct. 21. It is the first of two stops the Circuit, now in its 16th season, will be making at the Hammond property on the 2019 – 2010 schedule. The competition kicks off with Event #1, a $400 no-limit hold’em competition that carries a guaranteed prize pool of $500,000. The $1-million guaranteed Main Event will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 & 19. The buy-in for the tournament is $1,700. The senior tournament will take place on Sunday (Oct. 13). Players will compete for a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in is $400. There are events for players of every level with buy-ins as low as $100. More than $2-million in guarantees are on the schedule. For additional information and a complete tournament schedule, please visit wsop.com/circuit online.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Fangtastic Wednesdays” swipe and win promotion is being held every Wednesday this month from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Simply swipe your Majestic Rewards player’s club card at a promotional kiosk to earn up to $1,000 in Promo Cash, bonus entries in the “Witches Gone Wild” promotion on Saturdays, a contestant spot in the “Poppin’ Friday Nights” drawings, or Garrett’s gourmet popcorn. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center on property for all the details.