Have you ever noticed the abundance of sensory stimulation on a casino floor that’s purposely created to get you in the mood to gamble?
Think about it: The electronically generated chorus of sounds from the hundreds of slot machines, the ornate and brightly illuminated signage on the top boxes of the machines, the marquee quality displays beckoning you to the progressives.
Even the programs of the games themselves make it impossible not to notice the celebratory music and dazzling displays when a player hits a “big win.” It all combines to make taking a dance with Lady Luck almost impossible to resist.
Long ago when all slot machines were mechanical three-reel spinners that accepted coins, it was the sounds of the coins cascading into the metal tray that alerted everyone in the casino that somebody had just hit a jackpot.
When coinless slot technology was introduced, some predicted that clanking coins would be replaced with “sounds of silence.” In reality, coins didn’t have a prayer against the technological revolution on the gaming floor that made the machines visual and auditory works of art.
The design of gaming floors and the placement of machines and tables is a perpetual work in progress for casino executives, whose primary objective is to generate maximum revenue from the product that’s in place.
The bottom line for casino owners is that each component of the gaming inventory has to perform up to expectations or it’s replaced with new product. The name of the game is creating and maintaining a mix of games that generate the most profits.
The fluid nature of gaming floor inventory and design makes it imperative that game conversions are made and new machines added virtually on a weekly basis to keep the property on competitive footing while maximizing earnings potential.
Internal controls make it possible for properties to keep track of the coin-in history of every game from the moment it was placed in operation. Under-achievers may be relocated elsewhere on the floor or simply removed.
Quite frequently slot manufacturers will partner with casinos to test new product in virgin markets. In some states that’s easier said than done because the process by which new games is approved is historically a slow one.
Slot inventories, be it units that are purchased outright or on lease agreement, represent a significant investment for casino operators. A top performer in a major market will pay for itself in no time.
So, what does all this mean to players? Is it possible to make a science out of floor design and game placement to have it work to our advantage when it comes to locating a “hot” machine?
The advice the experts give is usually reserved for larger properties, such as Las Vegas casinos, and not those that are space challenged or inventory restricted.
Modern day machines of like denominations are a more homogenous breed at casinos in the Region in respect to variations in long-term payback percentage.
Slot “hit frequency” is the great differentiator, but whether a game pays smaller amounts more often at the expense of jackpots, or conversely jackpots more often at the expense of lesser awards, it’s all the same to the casinos.
