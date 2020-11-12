Deal yourself into a new career at Hard Rock

Manual dexterity, the physical endurance to stand for extended periods, and most of all integrity, are other qualities a prospective table games dealer must possess in order to be successful.

The course of instruction will include the rules of all the games and the respective dealer protocols and responsibilities, including casino security procedures and surveillance, and how to handle challenging interactions that may develop with guests.

Every game presents unique skills which dealers must master. Poker, for example, requires dealing techniques, game protection, hand reading and the handling of “checks”, casino parlance for the negotiable chips that are in play at all table games.

A poker dealer must also be skilled in shuffling, dealing, spreading the cards, managing wagers, boxing the deck, and mastering the “dealer’s grip”.

Craps dealing involves special techniques and knowledge that frequently makes this particular course of study longer in duration than other games.

The dexterity and concentration necessary for “check cutting”, change making, and stick handling, as well as making payoffs on a wide variety of wagers and the math behind them makes dealing craps a specialty position on the gaming floor.