Deal yourself into a new career at Hard Rock

With the opening of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana targeted for the spring of 2021, the opportunity for residents of the Region and beyond to get their foot in the door of the dynamic gaming and entertainment industry has never been better.
Even if you’ve never had a second thought about becoming a table games dealer, the property is giving you plenty of reasons to give it some serious consideration by announcing a “casting call” for 200 full- and part-time positions.
The events will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17 and from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Majestic Star Casino in Gary.
No experience is necessary to be accepted into the Hard Rock’s dealer school, which is an eight to 12-week paid training program. The first session will start on Dec. 14. A second session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4.
Successful completion of the program will mean a graduation bonus of up to $2,000 and the offer of a permanent position with full benefits.
What does it take to be a table games dealer? Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are a priority, with experience in a customer service-related occupation a plus.
A dealer must have the ability to think quickly and make rapid mental calculations while maintaining focus and concentration for extended periods.
Manual dexterity, the physical endurance to stand for extended periods, and most of all integrity, are other qualities a prospective table games dealer must possess in order to be successful.
The course of instruction will include the rules of all the games and the respective dealer protocols and responsibilities, including casino security procedures and surveillance, and how to handle challenging interactions that may develop with guests.
Every game presents unique skills which dealers must master. Poker, for example, requires dealing techniques, game protection, hand reading and the handling of “checks”, casino parlance for the negotiable chips that are in play at all table games.
A poker dealer must also be skilled in shuffling, dealing, spreading the cards, managing wagers, boxing the deck, and mastering the “dealer’s grip”.
Craps dealing involves special techniques and knowledge that frequently makes this particular course of study longer in duration than other games.
The dexterity and concentration necessary for “check cutting”, change making, and stick handling, as well as making payoffs on a wide variety of wagers and the math behind them makes dealing craps a specialty position on the gaming floor.
Roulette presents its unique challenges as well. Here students will be instructed on how to push, pull, muck and size chips. Precise and quick mental calculation of payouts is a must, the techniques of which will be explained in an understandable way that does not require a math degree.
Roulette dealers also are trained on the procedures for buying into the games, cashing out of the game, ball spinning, odds on the kinds of bets that can be made at the wheel, patterns, game pacing, and sweeping your hand over the layout to signal no more bets can be made.
If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please log into HardRockCasinoNorthernIndiana.com to apply. Applications must be completed in advance of the hiring event to guarantee an interview. Walk-ins are welcome but an interview is not assured.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, applicants will receive a mandatory temperature check upon entering the facility. Capacity limits will be enforced, along with the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is a $300-million project located adjacent to the 80/94 Burr Street interchange with direct freeway access.
When completed it will feature 1,600 slot machines and 80 table games over 200,000 square-feet of space. A 200-room hotel and multi-level parking garage will be the main components of Phase 2 of the project.
The property has already made one solid hire in gaming industry veteran Matthew Schuffert, a skilled executive who has had his finger on the pulse of the casino industry in the Region for the better part of two decades.
Schuffert was named to the position of president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in September. He held a similar position at Ameristar East Chicago where he was the driving force behind expanding the property’s footprint and elevating it to new heights in this market.
In looking ahead to the opening of the casino and the impact it will have, Schuffert addressed the highly competitive Asian gaming market and what guests will have to anticipate.
“Everyone will be invited to step out of the ordinary and into another world in the Asian Gaming table games room at Hard Rock,” Schuffert said. “We will be offering mini-baccarat, EZ baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, and Pai Gow tiles. To fuel an exciting night of table gaming, we invite our guests to indulge at our Asian-themed restaurant YouYu.”
In addition to the main gaming area, Schuffert revealed that a great deal of attention will be given to a dedicated high limit room, another very competitive component of gaming in the Region.
“For a true VIP treatment, we will invite Hard Rock guests to enter our luxurious high limit table games room,” Schuffert said. “There you will find liberal rules, higher table limits, and a sophisticated ambiance for high-stakes fun in an intimate and refined space.”
In addition to the gaming, Phase 1 of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana project will include five food and beverage venues, an on-site sports book, a retail shop, and a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance complex.
