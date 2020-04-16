Director Richard Kwietniowski offers insight on gambling movie

The 2003 Sony Pictures Classics release “Owning Mahowny” is based on a true story that delves into the mind of a 24-year-old banker from Toronto, Canada, (Dan Mahowny) who embezzled $10.2 - million to feed his gambling addiction.
With a brilliant performance from the late Academy Award winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in the starring role, “Owning Mahowny” didn’t receive wide-spread release at movie theaters. If you missed it, there is no better time than now to spend an evening at home with some riveting cinema.
Director Richard Kwietniowski was interested in not making just another movie about gambling. His desire was to get into the head of a compulsive gambler and be able to relate in a very personal way what motivates him to allow himself to be so easily consumed by self-destructive behavior.
"Early on I made the decision I didn't want to ever show the result of dice being thrown," Kwietniowski said. "I never wanted to show the result of a card being turned on the blackjack table. I didn't want audiences to say: 'Oh, he's got 20...oh, the dealer gets 21.'
“Instead, I wanted to keep it much closer, so that his behavior, his movements, those repetitive gestures and so on, are the focus. The guys in the surveillance room actually call him 'The Iceman' because they can't really tell whether he's winning or losing. It really is just this pure desire to keep playing, which I think we all really understand, actually."
There is one particularly critical moment in the film when Mahowny is approached in the casino by a young woman who has obviously lost all her money in the casino and is desperate for more, even to the point of begging a total stranger.
"It's one of my favorite moments in the film," Kwietniowski revealed. "I filmed it at first all in one shot with a long lens, so that the camera was really quite far away from them. And there are people kind of crossing the frame between us and them.
“I was so excited by the kind of horrible intensity that we got that I didn't bother with any close-ups or anything. I said 'We've got the scene' and I decided to run it in one shot. It's a little fragment in the whole thing, but I really think it’s kind of a crucial one because you see her early on, having a ball, having the time of her life at the craps table. Suddenly 12 hours later she's lucked out, she's got no money left.
"She comes up to Mahowny and you think she's a hooker and that there's no telling what she would have offered him in exchange for $200. And the irony is he can't wait to get away from her because it's almost as if, 'Oh my God, am I like that? …no, no, no, get her out of here. Get her away.' And he actually brushes her off and runs away. I think it's a very significant moment for Dan because it's like, "God, how pathetic, look at her."
Whereas the world of casino gambling is portrayed in its darkest, most predatory light, the world of banking is presented in an oddly similar way, offering revealing insight into how addicted individuals can manipulate one system only to be victimized by another.
"I got more and more interested in what the central character was doing in both environments," the director said. "During the day he's paid to move other people's money about and that's exactly what he does at night in the casino.
“I was very interested in setting up a sort of confusion between the world of the bank and the world of the casino. They are two environments which operate according to money, and the central character regards money as kind of an abstraction. It's just something to play with, so during the day he's buying and selling shares, and in the evening, he's ultimately gambling with enormous amounts of money.
“It really has no meaning to him. He doesn't fix value to money. He doesn't say 'This will buy me a great new car, finally, or a decent suit'. He's just not remotely interested in any of that stuff. I think there are a couple of times in the film when you see money being counted, and at first you're not sure whether you're in the bank or in the casino."
Mahowny has no interest in the perks his opulent casino play has the power of commanding. John Hurt, who plays the casino manager, takes cruel delight in this. Instead of requesting complimentary steak and lobster dinners with fine wine, all Mahowny asks for are ribs with no sauce and a Coke. He even turns down the complimentary services of a call-girl sent to his room.
There's a sequence in the movie when Mahoney gets on an incredible roll at the baccarat table. He takes the casino for millions, then moves on to the craps table where his winning streak continues. The casino manager is nudged by an obviously worried fellow employee, but Hurt tells him: "Wait and see what he has at four o'clock this morning."
I found myself urging him, begging him to walk away from the table with his winnings. There are scenes of casino personnel and the surveillance room supervisors doing the same. But that isn't what motivates Mahowny. He doesn't want to stop playing. It's almost as if he is waiting, wanting, to lose it all back.
"I think it's human nature to cheer for him to walk away, but we know he can't, Kwietniowski said. "Basically, he can't leave when he's up, and that's the tragedy in a sense. It's also why I had the scene in the movie where he's talking to the woman from the casino cage.
“While they're waiting for the plane to take off, he actually tells her that you win and lose each time you play. So, it's a question of a very narrow margin. It's not as if you either go to lose all the time or you go to win all the time, which makes that whole night even more remarkable."
Mahowny eventually helps to weave a web that leads to the discovery of the embezzlement and his apprehension.
There's a scene near the conclusion of the movie when he is questioned about his addiction. He is asked to rate the thrill of gambling on a scale of 1 to 100. Mahowny answers "100". When asked to rate the biggest thrill outside of gambling he answers "20".
"Can you live on 20 percent?' he is asked.
