Director Richard Kwietniowski offers insight on gambling movie

There is one particularly critical moment in the film when Mahowny is approached in the casino by a young woman who has obviously lost all her money in the casino and is desperate for more, even to the point of begging a total stranger.

"It's one of my favorite moments in the film," Kwietniowski revealed. "I filmed it at first all in one shot with a long lens, so that the camera was really quite far away from them. And there are people kind of crossing the frame between us and them.

“I was so excited by the kind of horrible intensity that we got that I didn't bother with any close-ups or anything. I said 'We've got the scene' and I decided to run it in one shot. It's a little fragment in the whole thing, but I really think it’s kind of a crucial one because you see her early on, having a ball, having the time of her life at the craps table. Suddenly 12 hours later she's lucked out, she's got no money left.

"She comes up to Mahowny and you think she's a hooker and that there's no telling what she would have offered him in exchange for $200. And the irony is he can't wait to get away from her because it's almost as if, 'Oh my God, am I like that? …no, no, no, get her out of here. Get her away.' And he actually brushes her off and runs away. I think it's a very significant moment for Dan because it's like, "God, how pathetic, look at her."