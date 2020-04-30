Festive 'Kentucky Derby Party At Home' will be held Saturday

The Triple Crown, the sporting world’s most elusive honor, goes to a 3-year-old who wins the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.

Saturday’s telecast will also feature the 2015 running of the Kentucky Derby that sent American Pharaoh on his historic Triple Crown journey when he became the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to capture the prize. The colt ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought.

Here’s the best part: Starting today (April 30) fans will be able to visit KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and also join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

All participants who select the winning horse will be entered to win the ultimate “Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience”.

“The anticipation of which Triple Crown winner will emerge as the ultimate champion is thrilling,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc. “But most importantly, we are proud to use this platform as a force for good by raising money for these worthy COVID-19 emergency initiatives. We urge fans to join us by donating and celebrating with us from home.”

Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1-million of donations with funds to be directed to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief.