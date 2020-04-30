Festive 'Kentucky Derby Party At Home' will be held Saturday

The first Saturday in May is a date virtually everyone in America becomes a thoroughbred horse racing fan for a day because the Kentucky Derby is held at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
We all know that this year will be different. Because of the health concerns surrounding the global Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s 146th “Run for the Roses” has been postponed until the first Saturday in September.
However, thanks to Churchill Downs and the NBC television network, you won’t have to cancel your party or viewing plans. The track is going to host nationwide a virtual “Kentucky Derby Home Party” and match up to $1-million in fan donations to celebrate the traditional Derby date.
The special broadcast will take place this Saturday (May 2) on NBC from 2 to 5 p.m. (CDT).
The headline event will be Churchill Downs’ first-ever virtual horse race – “The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown”, a computer-simulated version of a race held in the shadow of the iconic Twin Spires of Churchill Downs.
The virtual race, created by Inspired Entertainment, will feature American racing’s 13 Triple Crown champions and use data algorithms, including historical handicapping information about each horse, to help determine the probability of their potential finishing positions.
The Triple Crown, the sporting world’s most elusive honor, goes to a 3-year-old who wins the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.
Saturday’s telecast will also feature the 2015 running of the Kentucky Derby that sent American Pharaoh on his historic Triple Crown journey when he became the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to capture the prize. The colt ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought.
Here’s the best part: Starting today (April 30) fans will be able to visit KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and also join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
All participants who select the winning horse will be entered to win the ultimate “Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience”.
“The anticipation of which Triple Crown winner will emerge as the ultimate champion is thrilling,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc. “But most importantly, we are proud to use this platform as a force for good by raising money for these worthy COVID-19 emergency initiatives. We urge fans to join us by donating and celebrating with us from home.”
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1-million of donations with funds to be directed to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief.
A small percentage will be earmarked for the R.E.I.N. Fund (Relief for Equine Industry Needs), a program managed by Churchill Downs Foundation designed to benefit workers of the backside whose livelihood has been impacted by COVID-19, and also to help ensure essential care for horses throughout the pandemic.
In addition to the telecast, a full day of online activities is planned to make for the perfect interactive Kentucky Derby party at home.
Churchill Downs will team with the Kentucky Derby Museum and other partners to offer virtual tours, Derby cocktail-making instructions, ideas for party decorations, kids’ crafts, Derby-inspired recipes, an at-home Derby fashion contest and more.
You can join the virtual party by posting your home Derby Party experience using #KyDerbyAtHome on Saturday and follow @KentuckyDerby on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to engage with a full day of content and other at-home Derby parties from across the country. Please visit KentuckyDerbyParty.com regularly for all the updates.
“For many fans around the country, the first Saturday in May has become a part of their family’s yearly traditions,” said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “While we eagerly look forward to the 146th Kentucky Derby this year on the first Saturday in September, we will celebrate the annual excitement of our traditional date with our fans and community by offering ways for us to join together for a great cause. Our fans will be captivated by the realistic view of the virtual race, and we can debate, as we do each year, our favorite to win.”
2020 WORLD SERIES OF POKER POSTPONED
It came as no surprise that the 51st edition of the World Series of Poker, which was scheduled to begin on May 26 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, was postponed as a result of the COVID – 19 public health emergency.
The prestigious event, which brings tens of thousands of professional poker players from around the world in pursuit of poker’s world championship and the biggest money events of the year, will be rescheduled for some time in the fall of 2020. The exact dates and times will be determined.
“We are committed to running the World Series of poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the World Series of Poker.
“In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnerships with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes.”
Tournament officials caution that the announced 2020 WSOP schedule will have to be revisited as a result of the postponement. A definite remains poker’s world championship, the $10,000 buy-in Main Event championship which is the richest prize on the professional poker calendar each year.
The next live event on the WSOP calendar, the Global Casino Championship, is still on. It is scheduled for August 11 – 13, 2020 at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina. This is an invitation-only event and open only to those who have qualified.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
