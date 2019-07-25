They came to Las Vegas from over 100 nations to seek fame and fortune in the 50th World Series of Poker, testament not only to the game’s global appeal but also the enduring fascination it holds for millions of people representing all segments of society.
The 90-event tournament, which began on May 28 and concluded on July 16 with Hossein Ensan capturing the Main Event, attracted 187,298 entries for total prize money of $293,183,345, both all-time records.
Credit those numbers in great part to the internet and the mobile revolution which has afforded people access to poker at their fingertips. Factor in the dedicated live poker rooms in casinos around the world and there’s little wonder the game is enjoying such wide-spread popularity.
Players representing 22 different nations won gold bracelets at this year’s event. A total of 34 bracelets was awarded to players from outside of the United States, including four from Israel, three each from Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, and two each from Australia, Brazil, South Korea, and Russia.
The centerpiece of the tournament is the $10,000 Main Event, widely regarded as the world championship of professional poker. This year’s 50th edition attracted 8,569 entrants and a total prize pool of $80,548,600, of which the nine players at the final table split up more than $30-million.
Hossein Ensan, a 55-year-old native of Iran and longtime resident of Germany, won the title, the diamond-studded gold bracelet emblematic of poker supremacy, and $10-million in cash at 1:23 in the morning on Wednesday of last week before a huge crowd in the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino convention center and a national television audience watching on ESPN.
The winning hand surfaced during heads-up play on the 301st hand of the final table when Ensan’s pocket kings bested Dario Sammartino who went all in with the four and eight of spades while hoping to draw to a flush and a straight that never materialized.
“Dario is a friend of mine,” Ensan said when the dealing was done. “He’s a very good player. But short-handed you need cards. You need hands, and for sure, luck. Luck and hands were on my side. Otherwise, I’d be runner-up.”
Ensan, who was playing in the WSOP Main Even for the very first time, was overjoyed when the reality of the professional poker world acclaim he had just earned finally sunk in.
“I am so happy,” he said. “I thank my fans at home in Germany, also in Iran, and my fans and buddies here. This is the best feeling in my life.”
The Main Event, which began on July 3, covered 10 days of play encompassing nearly 85 hours of actual competition.
Runner-up Sammartino, a native of Naples, Italy, earned $6-million for his second-place finish. The most accomplished player at the final table, he had racked up 35 cashes in previous WSOP tournaments and boasted more than $8-million in tournament winnings.
The third-place finisher was Alex Livingston from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The former chess champion, who collected $4-million, had a big Main Event pay day in 2013 when his 13th place finish was worth $451,398.
When heads-up play at the final began things were relatively close. Ensan had the chip lead with 279,800,00 but Sammartino wasn’t far behind with 235,000,000.
A Chicago resident, Kevin Maahs, was among the nine players at the final table. He is a familiar face in poker rooms in the Region where he has competed in the Heartland Poker Tour at Ameristar East Chicago and the WSOP Circuit at Horseshoe Hammond.
Maahs attracted a great deal of attention with his unorthodox and somewhat eccentric style of play, but he managed to see four players eliminated before he settled for fifth place and $2.2-million in prize money, by far his biggest payday to date.
In addition to the millions of dollars in prize money won by the players, nearly $800,000 in charitable funds was raised for worthy causes during this year’s tournament.
The excitement of the World Series of Poker will come to the Region this October when the WSOP Circuit makes its second stop of the year at Horseshoe Hammond.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Will the casino’s popular monthly “Progressive Payout” promotion continue its hot streak? The next drawing will be held on Friday (July 26). Five winners will draw for $5,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $20,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing, and 15 winners will draw for the reset $15,000 jackpot at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month, if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for all the details.
In other Blue Chip news, the “Blazin’ Blackjack Tournament” is scheduled to be held on Wednesdays during the month of August. The buy-in is $25.00. Registration will be held on tournament days in Pit 4 on the casino floor starting at 3 p.m. The tournament begins at 6 p.m. The prize pool will be based on all entry fees plus $1,000. The winner receives 50 percent of the pool, runner-up 30 percent, and third place 20 percent.
HORSESHOE: The big $20,000 baccarat tournament will be held in the Le Cheng Asian gaming room today (July 25) from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Invited guests will receive a complimentary entry. Others may buy in for $100 cash, 10,000 Reward Credits, or earn 200 Tier Credits with their Caesar’s Total Rewards player’s card. Registration is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gaming room podium. The winner will receive $10,000 cash, followed by $5,000 for second, $3,000 for third, $1,000 for fourth, and $500 for fifth and sixth.
The first through fifth place finishers will also be awarded a finalist position in the Total Rewards Baccarat Series Finale Tournament at the Paris in Las Vegas, Dec. 13 – 16, 2019. They will also receive a 4-night hotel stay at the Paris and round-trip airfare for two. Reservations are required.
Please visit Le Cheng on property or horseshoehammond.com for details and the complete tournament structure.
MAJESTIC STAR: The finale of the Gary property’s guaranteed “Progressive Payout” drawings will be held on Saturday (July 27). All unclaimed prize from the previous drawings held this month will be added to the grand prize drawing at 9 p.m. One winner is guaranteed to win $8,000 in Promo Cash and all unclaimed prizes. Majestic Rewards players club members earn one entry for every 25 slot/table games points earned. There is also a tier-based multiplier.
Also at the Majestic Star, The Mid-States Poker Tour returns to the casino’s dedicated poker room today. Daily satellite tournaments for $65 and $250 buy-ins, along with no-limit hold’em tournaments, are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, July 25 through Aug. 16. The $1,100 Main Event, which will carry a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, will take place Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug.18. Please visit msptpoker.com for a complete schedule or call the poker room at 219-977-7777, Ext. 7444, and a member of poker room manager Nick Zacny’s staff will be happy to assist.