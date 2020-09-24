Football betting dynamics change with legal sports books

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a new survey conducted by the American Gaming Association (AGA), interest among the public to wager on NFL football games remains high. Thanks to legalized sports books, however, the means by which both avid and casual fans put their money where their mouth is has changed.

The survey, which was conducted online among 2,200 people, revealed that approximately 13 percent of the American adult population (33.2 million) plans to bet on National Football League games this season.

Before legal state-sanctioned sports betting, people from all walks of life and work places indulged their interest in the games by conducting betting among themselves on office pools, fantasy leagues and squares.

An estimated 26 percent (8.6 million adults) still plan to do that, but the figure is down from 31 percent.

The survey found that 50 percent (16.6 million) still plan to bet casually among friends, family and co-workers, but that figure is down from 53 percent.

Having the ability to walk into a sports book and physically make a bet has taken the interest among people to bet on the NFL by storm. Twenty percent of the 33.2-million adults (6.6 million) who will wager on the games plan to do just that, up from 18 percent last year.