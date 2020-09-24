Football betting dynamics change with legal sports books

According to a new survey conducted by the American Gaming Association (AGA), interest among the public to wager on NFL football games remains high. Thanks to legalized sports books, however, the means by which both avid and casual fans put their money where their mouth is has changed.
The survey, which was conducted online among 2,200 people, revealed that approximately 13 percent of the American adult population (33.2 million) plans to bet on National Football League games this season.
Before legal state-sanctioned sports betting, people from all walks of life and work places indulged their interest in the games by conducting betting among themselves on office pools, fantasy leagues and squares.
An estimated 26 percent (8.6 million adults) still plan to do that, but the figure is down from 31 percent.
The survey found that 50 percent (16.6 million) still plan to bet casually among friends, family and co-workers, but that figure is down from 53 percent.
Having the ability to walk into a sports book and physically make a bet has taken the interest among people to bet on the NFL by storm. Twenty percent of the 33.2-million adults (6.6 million) who will wager on the games plan to do just that, up from 18 percent last year.
Even more attractive to bettors is the opportunity to place a bet through online wagering platforms (both legal and illegal). An estimated 34 percent (11.3 million) will participate in this way, up from 29 percent.
Unfortunately, there will still be millions of dollars wagered illegally by an estimated 18 percent (6 million) people, robbing the states of much needed tax revenues. The desire to bet with a bookie, either in person or through a mobile platform, saw a six percent increase.
The AGA has already estimated that the NFL stands to gain $2.3-billion annually from legal sports betting, largely due to increased fan engagement.
“The NFL traditionally drives a significant amount of action from sports bettors, and this year appears to be no different,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “While we’ve known for a long time that bettors are more engaged fans, particularly when it comes to football, continuing to drive them to the legal market is essential for protecting consumers and the integrity of the games they wager on.”
Legalized sports betting meant that the billions of dollars wagered illegally every year could finally be driven toward bolstering the revenues of cash-strapped states.
“The legal sports betting market continues to grow to the detriment of dangerous, illegal, offshore operators,” Miller said. “The NFL and its teams must continue to prioritize and act on the shared responsibility to educate customers on regulated markets and responsible gaming principles in order to realize the full benefit of legal sports betting.”
Eighteen states plus the District of Columbia offer legal, regulated sports betting. Another four have been legalized but are not operational as of yet. Seven more states are considering proposing legislation. Eleven of the 23 states that have NFL teams offer legalized sports betting.
An estimated 29 million more American adults have access to legal sports betting in their home state than the start of last season, a whopping 54 percent increase.
Just in case you were curious about which team the bettors were counting on to win the Super Bowl, 13 percent of them said the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (nine percent), and five percent each on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.
Incredible Technologies news
Good news for gaming research and development company Incredible Technologies, based in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Earlier this month the company announced its entry into the Class II gaming market, which means it will now have its products available to tribal operators across the country.
“Our entrance into this market not only signified a milestone for the company, but also our commitment to Tribes and their sovereignty,” said IT president and CEO Elaine Hodgson. “Support from tribal gaming operators helped start our path in the casino business. They allowed us to test products and supported innovation. Offering Tribes a new, competitive Class II product brings that support back to full circle.”
Incredible Technologies, a certified Women’s Business Enterprise. is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States. Its flagship product, the incredibly popular Golden Tee Golf, is recognized as the most successful pay-to-play video game of all time.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The Kankakee Grille, which has been a favorite among guests at Four Winds South Bend since the property opened, is coming to the New Buffalo destination. It will be taking the place of the Hard Rock Café which will close on Oct. 31. Following extensive renovations, it is expected to be open to the public late this year. In addition to bringing a new diverse menu of comfort food with a modern twist to New Buffalo guests, the new dining venue will also offer a variety of live music, entertainment, comfortable outdoor seating and access to the Four Winds New Buffalo pool bar.
“We would like to thank Hard Rock International for a very positive working relationship over the last nine years,” said Frank Freedman, CEO of Four Winds Casinos. “With the success of Kankakee Grille at Four Winds South Bend…we felt it was a natural progression to bring our own restaurant concept to New Buffalo.”
