Four Winds New Buffalo offers revolutionary way to play craps

The world is at everyone’s fingertips with touch screen technology, a fact of 21st Century life that has changed commerce in many startling ways.
Brick and mortar stores, the manner in which we shop and buy, and the means by which our purchases arrive have been absorbed by electronic communication advances.
Gaming researchers and developers world-wide have been active participants in this revolution from the beginning. Electronic blackjack with virtual dealers, automated baccarat and poker tables, even rudimentary forms of craps and roulette have been introduced.
Preserving all of the personality, freedoms, and flexibility that gamblers enjoy while playing craps was a particularly difficult challenge to capture electronically until Aruze Gaming unveiled its Roll to Win craps table.
If you want to see the future of craps tables, pay a visit to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, which was the site of only the third installation of this revolutionary product in the entire country.
Chris Schneider, vice-president of table games for Four Winds Casinos, was instrumental in bringing Roll to Win craps to the New Buffalo destination. He made the time to speak with this columnist about what its introduction to the gaming floor has meant.
“We completed the paperwork to lease the game last year and had it on the casino floor in January,” Schneider said. “It’s a very futuristic game, yet it allows the players to still be ‘shooters’ with actual dice.
“The game has attracted high-rollers, first-timers, and even dedicated slot players. It is user-friendly for all ages, however for the younger generation it’s much easier to pick up on the game mechanics quickly because they’re more tech-savvy.”
The traditional craps table is staffed by four people: Two dealers, a stickman, and a box man. Players buy into the game with cash that is exchanged for chips.
The participants then make their bets by placing chips on the appropriate places on the felt, or in some cases tossing the chips to a dealer and making verbal instructions on how they wish to bet.
Following every decision of the dice, the dealers collect losing bets and make payoffs on winning bets by pushing the winnings in the form of chips to the players.
Cashing out of the game requires players to collect the chips they have accumulated and bring them to the casino cage to exchange for cash.
Roll to Win requires only a single dealer, who takes the roll of the stickman by using his croupier to move the dice around the table.
Participants buy into a Roll to Win craps game by inserting their money into a bill acceptor on their personal touch-screen terminal. All bets are made on the terminal. When players leave the game, they cash out with a voucher printed at their terminal.
Craps is traditionally the ultimate interactive gambling opportunity. The players themselves have the power to create the synergy that comes with a hot roll, oftentimes making a craps table the sensory focal point on the casino floor.
The dealers may very well run a craps game, but it’s the players who are in control. Each wagering decision rests literally in the palm of the shooter’s hand. In fact, it’s only the fleeting seconds between when the dice are sent flying to when they come to rest on the layout that the players aren’t in charge.
Craps cannot be compared to blackjack on a skill level as it applies to playing strategy, however the game more than makes up for its deficiencies in that regard with its myriad of wagering options and the knowledge required to take best advantage of the freedom and flexibility of play.
One of the biggest advantages of the game is the fact you can plat at your own pace. You can feel comfortable not having money at risk on every roll, unlike blackjack where if you sit out a hand you always draw attention from the other players.
The rules of the game permit you to increase or decrease a majority of your wagers at any time, even take some of them down entirely if you so desire. There’s even the option of calling your bets off for a roll or two. It’s strictly up to the player.
Roll to Win Craps has captured each and every one of the betting features associated with the game, only now instead of communicating with the dealer and playing with chips, everything is done electronically on their touch-screen console.
The fact that players pick up real dice and toss them down the table to the back wall, and then watch them tumble and fall into a decision that all eyes are upon, is a tremendous perk that has been incorporated into this electronic marvel to preserve a key tactile component.
“Players can even tip the dealer on their terminal,” Schneider said. “There are great graphics, including the synthetic layout which projects a computer-generated display of the bets. We chose the color blue for the layout because it is very visually pleasing.
“The game is equipped to handle 10 players, but because of the health, safety, and social distancing rules that are in place, we will accommodate five players until the restrictions are lifted.”
Roll to Win Craps offers an advantage to the casino in that more decisions per hour are possible because results are tabulated instantaneously instead of the dealers having to take time to make manual payouts of chips.
“Currently the game is set to 15 second intervals between rolls, but the dealer has the ability to increase that time if necessary,” Schneider revealed.
“There is also a bonus feature associated with the game that automatically counts the rolls of a shooter between making a point and rolling a seven-out. A bonus kicks in with a table of payouts anywhere from eight to 50 consecutive successful rolls.”
Schneider invites anyone who is interested in stepping up to the Roll to Win Craps table to not be intimidated. There is a written explanation of the mechanics at the terminals, plus the dealer or any of the supervisory personnel in the table gaming area will be happy to answer all questions.
Just in case you’re worried that traditional craps tables are on the way out, Schneider reassured that they’ll still be on the floor and available for anyone who wants to play the game in the classic “old fashioned” way.
“Our desire is not to replace the traditional craps tables,” Schneider said. “We believe in a mix of the old and the new, so anyone who comes to Four Winds New Buffalo will have their choice of either one.”
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
“Our desire is not to replace the traditional craps tables,” Schneider said. “We believe in a mix of the old and the new, so anyone who comes to Four Winds New Buffalo will have their choice of either one.”
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!