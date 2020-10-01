Four Winds New Buffalo offers revolutionary way to play craps

Craps is traditionally the ultimate interactive gambling opportunity. The players themselves have the power to create the synergy that comes with a hot roll, oftentimes making a craps table the sensory focal point on the casino floor.

The dealers may very well run a craps game, but it’s the players who are in control. Each wagering decision rests literally in the palm of the shooter’s hand. In fact, it’s only the fleeting seconds between when the dice are sent flying to when they come to rest on the layout that the players aren’t in charge.

Craps cannot be compared to blackjack on a skill level as it applies to playing strategy, however the game more than makes up for its deficiencies in that regard with its myriad of wagering options and the knowledge required to take best advantage of the freedom and flexibility of play.

One of the biggest advantages of the game is the fact you can plat at your own pace. You can feel comfortable not having money at risk on every roll, unlike blackjack where if you sit out a hand you always draw attention from the other players.