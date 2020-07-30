Four Winds Sportsbook opens, Boyd Gaming slots go high tech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The timing could not have been better.

With professional and collegiate sports shut down for the better part of 2020, the new sports books and sports betting component of legalized gambling in Indiana were silenced.

Now that the shortened MLB season has begun, and with the NHL and NBA on the cusp of getting started again, the new Four Winds Sportsbooks are in position to ride the wave created by the legalization of sports betting in Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos formed a partnership with Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting supplier, to launch the Four Winds Sportsbook.

“One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its ‘bring-your-own-device’ program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.

Guests are able to use their smartphone camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guests will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo, or the guest services counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed.