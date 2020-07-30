Four Winds Sportsbook opens, Boyd Gaming slots go high tech

The timing could not have been better.
With professional and collegiate sports shut down for the better part of 2020, the new sports books and sports betting component of legalized gambling in Indiana were silenced.
Now that the shortened MLB season has begun, and with the NHL and NBA on the cusp of getting started again, the new Four Winds Sportsbooks are in position to ride the wave created by the legalization of sports betting in Michigan.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos formed a partnership with Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting supplier, to launch the Four Winds Sportsbook.
“One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its ‘bring-your-own-device’ program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.
Guests are able to use their smartphone camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guests will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo, or the guest services counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed.
Guests may also place wagers on one of the 18 kiosks located at the New Buffalo location, or one of six kiosks at both the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations.
Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a Super Bowl champion team member and ESPN personality, placed the ceremonial first bet in New Buffalo on opening day of the Four Winds Casino Sportsbook earlier this month.
Meanwhile, a new release from Boyd Gaming, owner and operator of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City, is the “Stardust Social Casino” app, a free-to-play mobile gaming experience.
It features a regularly updated selection of popular slot games from Boyd Gaming properties across the country. The game is free to play and is now available for download on iOS and Android mobile platforms.
“Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming.
Blue Chip keeps the Stardust name alive on property with the Stardust Events Center, a theater and multi-purpose exhibition complex.
The Stardust Social Casino app gives slot enthusiasts the luxury of playing their favorite games from the comfort of their own homes. An added bonus is that it also offers participants the opportunity to collect offers, benefits and rewards at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.
Virtual credit purchases in the app will earn points and Tier Credits within Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program, redeemable at Blue Chip Casino, Resort, & Spa., and all Boyd Gaming properties nationwide.
The Stardust Resort and Casino’s 50-year run on the Las Vegas Strip was legendary. It was home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage home of Siegfried & Roy and the inspiration behind the 1995 motion picture “Casino”.
“Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations,” Smith added. “Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence.”
Please visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store to learn more about the Stardust Social Casino app.
BONUS ROUND-UP
In celebration of the return of Major League Baseball, and very soon the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, FanDuel Sportsbook placed a $10 site credit in every current Fantasy and Sportsbook customer’s account on July 21. It amounted to a distribution of more than $80-million.
“We are excited for the return of sports and wanted to give all of our customers a chance to get in on the action for free,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “Putting more than $80-million in site credits into our customers’ accounts to enter DFS contests or to make legal sports bets is a thank you to our customers for their loyalty during this long stretch without the NBA, NHL, and MLB.”
FanDuel, the sports betting partner of Boyd Gaming, has a sports book location at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa.
The $10 provided to customers will be in the form of either FanDuel DFS site credit or FanDuel Sportsbook site credit. There are no state restrictions. The special offer is available to new and current customers. It must be used by Sunday (Aug, 2) or the site credit will be voided.
FanDuel is also offering up to a day of risk-free betting up to $100 for all users on their first day back to the site July 21 through Sunday (Aug, 2).
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
