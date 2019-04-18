Incredible Technologies was founded in 1985 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to design operating systems and programming for pinball games.
From those humble beginnings, the company, which is now based in Vernon Hills, Illinois, is one of the world’s most innovative designers, developers and manufacturers of electronic gaming devices for the global casino industry.
History is rich with Chicago area-based amusement game manufacturers who transitioned into the development of gambling devices.
Bally Manufacturing opened in Chicago in 1932 and became known the world over for the Ballyhoo pinball game. The small company evolved into slot machine giant Bally Technologies.
Williams Gaming was started as a pinball game manufacturing plant in 1943. The company entered the slot machine market in the early '90s and today ranks as one of the industry leaders as WMS Gaming.
Incredible Technologies’ breakout arcade product came in 1989 when it rolled out Golden Tee Golf.
The game generated such worldwide acclaim that it set the stage for Incredible Technologies to become the leading designer and manufacturer of coin-operated video games and online tournament systems in the United States.
Now in its fifth generation, Golden Tee Golf remains the company's flagship product and enjoys a reputation as the most successful arcade title in history.
By the time its 25th anniversary was celebrated in 2014, over 100,000 Golden Tee Golf units had been sold and operated on nearly every continent.
Incredible Technologies, flush with the success of Golden Tee Golf, took a bold gamble in 2005 and entered the electronic gaming device research and development arena.
The artists, animators, and engineers of the company adapted its patented Nexus Hardware System to a slot machine format and went on to create something they called Magic Touch gaming software.
That was the easy part. The hard part was breaking into a market dominated by such established gaming industry giants as International Game Technology, WMS, Aristocrat Gaming, Bally, Konami, and many others.
Faced with such challenges as market penetration, expansion into international markets, and breaking into greater numbers of gaming jurisdictions within the United States, it met each and every one with unrelenting determination to post record years of growth and successes.
At last year’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas it introduced its Infinity V55 Edge hardware as the first 4K video wedge in the casino gaming industry. The result was an immersive gaming experience on the largest screen on a core cabinet in the entire industry.
It was developed in the wake of Incredible Technologies’ Infinity Skybox in 2015, followed the next year by the Infinity Super Sky Box featuring a 55-inch vertical monitor equivalent to a 123-inch screen.
Incredible Technologies games are popping up with regularity at casinos in the Region where the competition among manufacturers is particularly intense.
Titles that are not met with enthusiasm by casino goers quickly make an exit, likely never to be seen or played again.
Among the new titles released last year was the company’s first-ever multi-game, “Incredistars: Money”. This Infinity V55 title combines three of Incredible Technologies’ most popular games (Crazy Money, Money Rain, and Money Roll) on a new form factor with bigger and better bonus events.
