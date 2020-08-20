Get on track with the new 'All Aboard' slots from Konami

Slot makers continue to come up with innovative and eye-catching ways to capture the attention of players.
Konami is making major inroads to capture a greater share of the market and hopefully more space on casino floors with its latest release, “All Aboard”, a symbol-driven linked progressive development that comes in the company’s latest Dimension 49J cabinet.
The company is debuting "All Aboard" in two base games: Dynamite Dash and Piggy Pennies, each of which is available in multiple denominations: Penny, two cents, nickel, dime, quarter and dollar.
The lead character in Dynamite Dash is a friendly frontiersman who takes players on his journey to strike it rich with a gold mine discovery.
It’s a five-reel screen featuring multiple lines that allows players to collect bonus features and an integrated progressive jackpot.
Similarly, Piggy Pennies capitalizes on the same “All Aboard” theme and “Gold Express’ bonus with a piggy bank character sporting a “king for a day” crown.
The "All Aboard" feature will be what every player will be after. It comes in three different types of awards when any six or more train symbols appear on the screen to trigger the feature.
The bonus round begins with three free spins. The six or more train symbols that originally triggered the feature magically transform into instant credit prizes and/or bonus symbols.
As these symbols are held, players continue to collect credits as additional potential prizes roll across the screen.
Every new symbol that arrives means that all held credit prizes and bonus symbols are awarded again.
The feature continues to rumble on down the tracks until all positions are filled or the number of spins runs out. When all the positions are filled, the Grand Jackpot is awarded.
The various prize amounts embedded in the credit prize symbols are multiplied by the player’s initial wager.
The Mega Bonus, Maxi Bonus, Major Bonus and Mini Bonus symbols are paid as fixed amounts multiplied by the player’s wager.
The Grand Jackpot is presented as a linked progressive from among any number of machines and pays off with higher odds at higher levels.
It’s obvious that Konami is capitalizing on the huge success of Aristocrat’s “Lightning Link” slot line that has captured the attention of slot players world-wide for well over a year now.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 Supercharge Challenge is being held at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac and Hartford.
You could drive away in one of three Dodge Challenger R/T vehicles that will be given away on Sunday, Sept. 6, from Noon until 10 p.m. (EDT).
On the day of the promotion, two winners of $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play will be selected at Noon, 1, p.m., 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8 p.m. The automobiles will be awarded in drawings at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. A final drawing at 10 p.m. will award $1,000 in cash to two winners.
W Club members receive one free entry now through Sept. 6 by swiping their players card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino location. Players may earn additional entries by playing slots and table games using their card.
MAJESTIC STAR: Don’t miss the Housewarming Hotseats promotion which is scheduled every Friday through Sunday in August and continuing through Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every promotional day.
One winner of $250 in free slot play and a special housewarming gift will be announced every hour from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. One winner at 8 p.m. will be awarded $500 in free slot play plus a kitchen appliance.
The “Win the Room of Your Dreams” is being held on Sundays and continuing through Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.
Each promotional Sunday, a room makeover will be the grand prize. This Sunday (Aug. 23) it will be a $5,000 dining room. On Aug. 30 the grand prize will be a $10,000 dream bathroom.
Earn entries now through the day of the promotion and activate your entries weekly Friday through Sunday at a rewards kiosk.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is giving Caesars Rewards members the opportunity to receive a Mystery Rewards Credit multiplier of up to 100-times on Mondays or Tuesdays.
The earning period on promotion days is 6 a.m. to 5:59 a.m. and the activation period from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the promotional kiosks. (Video poker is excluded from this promotion.)
Also, on the first Friday of every month from Noon until 10 p.m., Caesars Rewards members will have the ability to exchange their Reward Credits for a greater amount of free play by receiving $1 in free play for every 100 Reward Credits.
Based upon tier level, the exchange rates are as follows: Gold up to $10, Platinum up to $25, Diamond up to $50, Seven Stars up to $150 and Legends Club up to $250.
