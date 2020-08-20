Get on track with the new 'All Aboard' slots from Konami

As these symbols are held, players continue to collect credits as additional potential prizes roll across the screen.

Every new symbol that arrives means that all held credit prizes and bonus symbols are awarded again.

The feature continues to rumble on down the tracks until all positions are filled or the number of spins runs out. When all the positions are filled, the Grand Jackpot is awarded.

The various prize amounts embedded in the credit prize symbols are multiplied by the player’s initial wager.

The Mega Bonus, Maxi Bonus, Major Bonus and Mini Bonus symbols are paid as fixed amounts multiplied by the player’s wager.

The Grand Jackpot is presented as a linked progressive from among any number of machines and pays off with higher odds at higher levels.

It’s obvious that Konami is capitalizing on the huge success of Aristocrat’s “Lightning Link” slot line that has captured the attention of slot players world-wide for well over a year now.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 Supercharge Challenge is being held at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac and Hartford.