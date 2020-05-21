Get ready for gaming room fun in an operating room environment

The Indiana Gaming Commission last week released strict guidelines that casinos must follow when the properties are scheduled to reopen in the middle of June following what will be three months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extraordinary sanitation protocols for the premises, strict social distancing and contamination control enforcement for both employees and guests, and sterilizing anything anybody touches or comes in contact with at the slots and table games are going to be the norm.
Certain gaming jurisdictions across the nation have already begun to wake up from their mandated hibernation, including Idaho and South Dakota earlier this month. Oklahoma, Washington State, Louisiana, Arizona and California began to show signs of life last week.
Earlier this week, some operations in Michigan, Arkansas, and North Carolina reopened. Today (May 21), Mississippi was given the go-ahead to welcome back gamblers, and coming up on June 1, Missouri is scheduled to join the club.
The plans for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River in North Carolina included reopening areas of the property only where social distancing can be practiced. Areas such as the spa, valet, the poker room, the buffet and concert venues will remain inaccessible until the appropriate time.
During the initial reopening, only invited guests at the properties in North Carolina will be allowed in small groups to make hotel reservations and have access to the open areas. When each employee reports for work they will undergo screening, a temperature check, and be issued a face mask to be worn at all times while on duty.
The Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, will restrict occupancy to one-third of capacity. Guests will be required to show identification and wear face masks in order to enter the premises.
Casinos in Mississippi will be limited to 50 percent capacity. All guests will be required to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask (provided by the casino) while on property.
The plans for reopening Indiana specify that every property must have conducted a full cleaning and disinfecting of the facility in accordance with CDC and OSHA guidelines. Additionally, all employees must receive training about COVID-19, its symptoms and the measures required to limit its transmission.
All employees and guests will be subjected to a health screening before being allowed inside.
During Phase One, the properties will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Disinfecting products must be made available for guests at each entry and exit point. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before gaining entrance.
The Indiana casinos will be required to ensure air quality, including the utilization of “high quality” filtration and increasing the amount of fresh air inside the facilities. The guidelines also specify that smoking should be limited to a designated area.
Slot machines must be deactivated or taped off and chairs must be removed as necessary to ensure guests maintain six feet of social distancing from one another.
The table games will be limited to a maximum of three players, with the exceptions being roulette (four players), and craps tables (six players), all of whom must be distanced at least six feet apart.
The cards at card games must be replaced before each shift. Chips must be disinfected at least every two hours, and the dice must be disinfected for each new shooter at the craps tables. Because the touching of cards should be limited to the extent possible, poker rooms and Pai Gow games will not be permitted to open during Phase I.
All players, the dealers and supervisory personnel are required to wear masks at the table games. No smoking at the table games will be the policy, and employees must enforce six feet of social distancing at and around the tables at all times.
The properties are advised that every effort should be made to disinfect each slot machine as soon as the guest is finished playing. Disinfecting products will be made available to patrons in all areas of the casino.
During Phase I there will be no food or drink permitted on the casino floor, no live events or shows, no promotions or other activities likely to create challenges to social distancing, no valet, coat check or buffets.
Although there has been no opening date set for Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued guidelines for the casinos when reopening takes place.
Occupancy will be restricted to no more than 50 percent of the occupancy limit assigned to each gaming area of the property as established by local building and fire codes.
Poker and Pai Gow will be permitted table games in Nevada, with no more than four players and proper social distancing strictly enforced at each table. Race & Sports books, and bingo and keno halls will also be allowed to operate but only under the strict guidelines.
Regular cleaning and disinfection of the table games, rails, chairs, dice, card shoes, shufflers, roulette wheels, Pai Gow tiles, pit podiums, blackjack discard holders, cards and chips will also be required.
Phase I is a beginning, and at least there is finally light at the end of the tunnel with the reopening of Indiana casinos set for less than three weeks away. Hopefully, having patience with the strict guidelines and practicing good hygiene and social distancing will be the start of eliminating this pandemic.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jbrokopp1@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!