Get ready for gaming room fun in an operating room environment

The table games will be limited to a maximum of three players, with the exceptions being roulette (four players), and craps tables (six players), all of whom must be distanced at least six feet apart.

The cards at card games must be replaced before each shift. Chips must be disinfected at least every two hours, and the dice must be disinfected for each new shooter at the craps tables. Because the touching of cards should be limited to the extent possible, poker rooms and Pai Gow games will not be permitted to open during Phase I.

All players, the dealers and supervisory personnel are required to wear masks at the table games. No smoking at the table games will be the policy, and employees must enforce six feet of social distancing at and around the tables at all times.

The properties are advised that every effort should be made to disinfect each slot machine as soon as the guest is finished playing. Disinfecting products will be made available to patrons in all areas of the casino.

During Phase I there will be no food or drink permitted on the casino floor, no live events or shows, no promotions or other activities likely to create challenges to social distancing, no valet, coat check or buffets.