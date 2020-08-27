Getting a handle on sports betting in the Region and beyond

The Sportsbook was developed in the property’s spacious and inviting pavilion with proximity to the popular Stadium Sports Bar. There are five sports wagering terminals, HD TV’s, and 12 sports wagering kiosks located throughout the property, including five in the immediate area, one in the Stadium Sports Bar, and six more on the casino floor. The BetBuilder perk on your phone is also available.

The most recent entry into the Region’s sports betting options is the Four Winds Sportsbook. It was launched with the “bring-your-own-device” program which enables guests to use their smartphone. Guests are able to use their smartphone camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guests will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo, or the guest services counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed. Guests may also place wagers on one of the 18 kiosks located at the New Buffalo location, or one of six kiosks at both the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations.