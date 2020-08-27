Getting a handle on sports betting in the Region and beyond

Now that Illinois has joined Indiana and officially jumped into the sports betting arena, people with an inclination to wager on baseball, basketball, hockey, and very soon football, have a myriad of choices when it comes to where they can place their wagers.
The competition among the properties is fierce, but at the same time there is tremendous interest among a burgeoning population of folks who want to spice up their interest in sporting events by putting a little money on the line.
Marketing divisions of the companies which operate the sports books are in overdrive with media marketing campaigns designed to cultivate a new audience and invite participation with special promotions and other incentives.
Let’s take a look at the sports betting venues that are open in the Region and the greater Chicagoland area:
HORSESHOE HAMMOND
The Book is centrally located in 5,300 square feet of dedicated space adjacent to the casino floor. Creature comforts include lounge chair recliner seating compliant with social distancing, a high-resolution LED video wall of more than a dozen 85-inch TV’s, and 10 betting counters. Betting kiosks are also available, plus there’s the Caesars Sportsbook App available on Android or the Apple App Store. Please visit caesarsonline.com for complete information.
AMERISTAR CASINO & HOTEL EAST CHICAGO
The Sportsbook was developed in the property’s spacious and inviting pavilion with proximity to the popular Stadium Sports Bar. There are five sports wagering terminals, HD TV’s, and 12 sports wagering kiosks located throughout the property, including five in the immediate area, one in the Stadium Sports Bar, and six more on the casino floor. The BetBuilder perk on your phone is also available.
FOUR WINDS CASINOS
The most recent entry into the Region’s sports betting options is the Four Winds Sportsbook. It was launched with the “bring-your-own-device” program which enables guests to use their smartphone. Guests are able to use their smartphone camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guests will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo, or the guest services counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed. Guests may also place wagers on one of the 18 kiosks located at the New Buffalo location, or one of six kiosks at both the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations.
BLUE CHIP CASINO, RESORT & SPA
The FanDuel Sportsbook is located in the property’s spacious pavilion adjacent to “The Game” where guests can enjoy great food and beverage in a comfortable, atmospheric setting. The 2,730 square feet of dedicated sports wagering space includes five betting windows, 22 HD television screens and two sports “tickers”. There are also 10 self-wagering kiosks and socially-distanced seating that brings you close to all the action. Now that mobile sports betting has been launched in the state of Indiana, fans can legally download the FanDuel Sportsbook App to register.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO JOLIET
The newly opened Sportsbook, operated by Penn National Gaming, is located inside of the destination’s popular dining and beverage venue, 99 Hops House. It features five sports wagering terminals, over 40 HD TV’s, and five sports wagering kiosks.
HOLLYWOOD AURORA CASINO
Another new entry into the market, this Penn National Gaming sister property of Hollywood Joliet developed its Sportsbook at Center Stage, which places it in a central location on the gaming floor. There are three sports wagering kiosks, four teller windows and several HD TV’s.
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO ELGIN
The location is William Hill US’s first Illinois sports book as it builds upon its long-term relationship with Caesars Entertainment to expand sports betting into legalized markets. The dedicated area, located steps away from the bar on the casino floor, has three full-service ticket windows, a selection of high-top tables, inviting seating options, and multiple HD TV’s.
RIVERS CASINO DES PLAINES
BetRivers Sportsbook boasts a signature LED HD Wall with premium stadium seating to bring you as close to the games as possible. Monitors line the dedicated room and surround a 26-seat bar equipped with tabletop video poker. Guests can register in person for online sports betting, or enjoy the convenience of Rivers BetBuilder which enables guests to use their phone to calculate wagering options.
BONUS ROUND-UP
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Housewarming Hotseats” promotion is scheduled every Friday through Sunday in August and continuing through Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. each promotional day.
One winner of $250 in free slot play and a special housewarming gift will be announced every hour from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. One winner at 8 p.m. will be awarded $500 in free slot play plus a kitchen appliance.
The “Win the Room of Your Dreams” is being held on Sundays and continuing through 9 p.m. Sept. 27.
Each promotional Sunday, a room makeover will be the grand prize. This Sunday (Aug. 30) the grand prize will be a $10,000 dream bathroom.
Earn entries now through the day of the promotion and activate your entries weekly Friday through Sunday at a rewards kiosk.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!