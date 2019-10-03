The World Series of Poker, which is held annually in Las Vegas from the end of May through the third week in July, is the showcase event of the world of competitive poker.
In fact, the World Series of Poker, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment, has a year-round global presence via WSOP Online, the WSOP U.S. Circuit, the WSOP International Circuit, and WSOP Europe.
Now in its 16th season, the WSOP U.S. Circuit brings the excitement of the most recognized brand in all of professional poker to poker rooms across the country.
The competition comes to Horseshoe Casino Oct. 10 – 21, the first of two stops it will make at the Hammond property during the 2019 – 2020 schedule.
“Horseshoe Hammond is one of the premier stops on the nationwide tour,” said poker room manager Michael Soto. “We hold the WSOP U.S. Circuit record for the largest Main Event and attract players from all around the country.”
In order to prepare for the thousands of professional poker players who will converge on the property for the 12-day tournament run, there will be 139 tables in action.
The Venue, Horseshoe’s multi-use entertainment complex, will accommodate 99 tables in addition to the 39 tables in the dedicated poker room and an additional six tables up front on the casino floor.
“There is always a great crew of dealers and staff who come in for the WSOP Circuit, making for an extremely well-run competition,” Soto said.
“I’d like to remind poker players that we are holding cash game promotions for a chance to win a seat in the WSOP Circuit Main Event. The promotion began on Oct. 1 and will continue daily through Oct. 9. A randomly drawn table will ‘high card’ for a $1,700 seat in the Main Event three times daily (11:15 a.m., 5:15 p.m., and 11:15 p.m.) during the promotion.”
Another daily tournament promotion began on Sept. 8 and will continue through Friday (Oct. 4). All daily tournament winners will receive a $220 “Satellite Saturday” seat.
In addition, all daily tournament winners Saturday (Oct. 5) through Oct. 9 will receive a seat for Event #1 on the WSOP Circuit schedule.
The final WSOP Circuit Main Event Satellite Saturday promotion will be held this weekend at 3:15 p.m. During the run of the promotion, which began on Sept. 14, five $1,700 Main Event seats are guaranteed to be awarded.
“An event that is new for us on this year’s circuit stop is Event #11 which begins on Wednesday, Oct. 16,” Soto said. “It’s a $400 no limit hold’em multi-bag bonus tournament that will be held in six flights. It has a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool and cash incentives for the participants.”
The WSOP Circuit schedule at Horseshoe kicks off on Oct. 10 with Event #1, a $400 no-limit hold’em competition that carries a guaranteed prize pool of $500,000.
The $1-million guaranteed Main Event will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 & 19. The buy-in for the tournament id $1,700.
Another highlight is the senior tournament on Sunday, Oct. 13. Players will compete for a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in is $400.
Players with deep pockets may want to consider the $2,200 High Roller no limit hold’em re-entry tournament on Sunday, Oct. 20.
All participants in WSOP U.S. Circuit events compete for eligibility to compete in the $1-million Global Casino Championship.
There are events for players of every level with buy-ins as low as $100. More than $2-million in guarantees are on the schedule.
For additional information and a complete tournament schedule, please reach out to poker room manager Michael Soto’s staff on property or visit wsop.com/circuit online.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Table games promotions involving craps are a rarity in the Region, but starting Friday (Oct. 4) the East Chicago property is adding a new twist to the game with the return of the “Know Your Roll” promotion. Join in on the fun every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 30. The goal is to become the longest shooter of the night before rolling a natural “seven out”. At stake is up to $700 in cash prizes. Please visit the table game pit area for times and complete information.
BLUE CHIP: “Thunder From Down Under,” Australia’s internationally acclaimed male revue, is coming to the Stardust Event Center for two 8 p.m. shows on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $35, $45, $55, and $80. They may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com and at the Blue Chip Gift Box in the casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID. You can win a VIP weekend package that includes two front-row tickets, an overnight hotel stay, and dinner for two ($100 value) at one of Blue Chip’s dining venues. Enter at bluechipcasino.com/10thunder through Oct. 10. The winner will be notified by email on October 11.
FOUR WINDS: The expansion of the Four Winds destination in South Bend continues with the announcement that a new high-limit room opened on property last week. There are 30 high limit slot games in the dedicated room along with a private jackpot processing area. This coincides with plans for construction of a 23-story hotel featuring 317 rooms including 83 suites. The hotel complex will include a spa, convention center, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grill, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with views of the countryside. The entire project will take two years to complete.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Poppin’ Friday Nights” promotion every Friday in October will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Every half hour lucky Majestic Rewards guests will win a container of Garrett’s gourmet popcorn, then peel and reveal a Promo Cash prize up to $1,000. All winners are guaranteed a minimum of $100 in Promo Cash.
Every Saturday in October the Gary property is holding the “Witches Gone Wild” promotion from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Two winners will be drawn every half hour to choose a “wild witch” and win up to $500 in Promo Cash. The grand prize drawing will be held at 10 p.m. when one guest will be drawn to win $5,000 in Promo Cash and a chance to choose a “wild witch” for an additional $2,500 in Promo Cash. Earn tier-based entries playing slots and table games. Entries roll over from week to week.