Greg Raymer, poker's $8 million man, notches fifth Heartland title

Raymer, for many years, has a group of investors who stake him in tournaments.

“I have a deal with people who invest in my bankroll for the entire year,” he said. “We tripled our bankroll in the first event. It all has to stay in the bankroll, meaning I can play some bigger events if it fits the schedule. I only gave them a small profit last year, so I’m looking forward to this being the start of a huge run.”

The Heartland Poker Tour will return to America East Chicago for a 12-day tournament schedule starting on April 20 and continuing through May 12. Please visit hptpoker.com for news and a complete tournament schedule.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Start earning entries on Saturday (Feb. 1) for the “Leap Year Giveaway”. Seven winners each hour from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, can keep their $290 in B Rewards or “take a leap of faith” and draw from the drum for a chance at up to $2,900 in B Rewards. At the final drawing at 10 p.m., one more winner of a guaranteed $2,900 in B Rewards will be chosen. B Connected player’s club members receive one free entry into the drawing daily by swiping their card at the promotional kiosks. Earn more entries playing slots and table games through 9:55 p.m. on the day of the promotion. New members receive 100 free entries by joining B Connected.