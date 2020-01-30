Greg Raymer, poker's $8 million man, notches fifth Heartland title

Ever since Greg “Fossilman” Raymer earned $5 million for coming from nowhere to win the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 championship event in Las Vegas in 2004, he has been one of the most recognizable names and faces on the professional circuit.
Unlike many WSOP World Champions who become “one hit wonders,” Raymer has remained relevant and successful in competition around the world every year since earning the coveted gold bracelet symbolic of poker tournament supremacy.
He made headlines again at Ameristar East Chicago Casino Hotel last week when he captured the $1,650 Main Event of the Heartland Poker Tour, taking down $171,411 in prize money along with a $3,500 championship package for the HPT Season XVI Championship at the end of the year.
His record setting fifth championship title in Heartland Poker Competition, which includes three consecutive Main Event victories in 2012, pushed his career live tournament earnings to over the $8 million plateau.
Raymer earned the nickname “Fossilman” for always using a fossil as a card protector in tournament competition.
“Since ’08 it occurred to me that I might as well take that fossil and give it to the person who knocks me out,” the Raleigh, North Carolina native said. “So, every single tournament is a new fossil. This one (for winning the Ameristar tournament) goes in the trophy case with all those other HPT titles, the (WSOP) Main Event title, and every little other tournament that I’ve won in the last 15 years.”
Raymer moved up to third on the all-time Heartland Poker Tour money leaders list with $655,297. Only Craig Casino ($860,837) and Reginald “Shawn” Roberts ($723,538) have earned more in HPT competition, now in its 16th season.
When Raymer began heads up play at the final table, his opponent, Evan Bethyo, enjoyed a seemingly overwhelming two-to-one advantage in chips.
On the very first hand, however, Raymer doubled up when his rivered queens-up beat Bethyo’s jacks-up to even the stacks.
“When I catch the queen on the river to make a better two pair, that’s just luck,” Raymer said. “There’s a lot of luck in poker, and there’s a lot more luck in heads-up poker because if you fold every time you don’t have a top pair or better, you’re going to get run over and you’ll have no shot. Evan did not let me run him over at all. I’ll definitely say luck was on my side in the heads-up play, for sure.”
Bethyo earned $104,789 for finishing second, while third place money of $69,462 went to David “The Maven” Gutfreund, increasing his career HPT earnings to $364,135, good for 12th place on the all-time earnings list.
Gutfreund, a former Chicago resident who now makes his home in Las Vegas, doubles as a thoroughbred racing handicapper extraordinaire. He forged his reputation as such at tracks on the Chicago racing circuit.
Raymer, for many years, has a group of investors who stake him in tournaments.
“I have a deal with people who invest in my bankroll for the entire year,” he said. “We tripled our bankroll in the first event. It all has to stay in the bankroll, meaning I can play some bigger events if it fits the schedule. I only gave them a small profit last year, so I’m looking forward to this being the start of a huge run.”
The Heartland Poker Tour will return to America East Chicago for a 12-day tournament schedule starting on April 20 and continuing through May 12. Please visit hptpoker.com for news and a complete tournament schedule.
