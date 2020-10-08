Hawthorne Casino and Race Course looms on the 2021 horizon

Hawthorne Race Course, the fifth oldest race track in all of America with 130 years of family ownership, will emerge in the not so distant future as the country’s newest combined race track and casino operation.
The $400-million construction project, currently underway, will convert the historic race track in Stickney, Illinois, not only into a major player in the Midwest gaming market but also the national thoroughbred and standardbred racing world.
Horse racing and casino gambling under one roof have proven to be an impactful mix and are not merely a convenient way to expand state regulated gaming.
At this point in time, the beleaguered Illinois horse racing has everything to gain and nothing to lose. A portion of the revenues generated by the casino gambling component of the operations go toward supporting horse racing programs.
Pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and casino style gambling are entirely different activities, yet they seem to thrive together quite famously from a historical perspective of other “racino” operations that have opened up around the country.
One of the great appeals of betting on horse racing is the cerebral input that serious handicappers use to select winners. Computer programs and the availability of advanced statistical information make pari-mutuel wagering a studious pursuit.
Long before the popularity of casino gambling as a recreational and leisure-time activity, and more recently, legalization of betting on sports, horse racing reigned supreme as the entertainment of choice for people with an inclination to wager.
Horse racing was a fact of life in America and covered as a major sport. It enjoyed a reputation as the nation's No. 1 spectator sport for decades. Racetrack grandstands in major cities, including Chicago, were filled to overflowing on weekends and holidays.
The competition for America's entertainment (and gambling) dollar gradually eroded the popularity of horse racing, which was ill-prepared to put up a fight.
State lotteries, casinos, the proliferation of motor sports, in-home entertainment, the internet, the growth of other sports, and the expansion of their seasons, all helped to push horse racing out of the limelight it once enjoyed.
Hawthorne has weathered many a storm, both politically and economically, during its long history. Even a fire in 1978 that burned the original structure to the ground didn’t stop the Carey Family from rebuilding.
The track has stood the test of time and proudly endured. Its rebirth as Hawthorne Casino & Race Course is a just reward.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Stop by The Game for this dining special while you’re watching the MLB playoffs or college football on one of the big-screen TV’s, or hitting the FanDuel Sports Book to place a wager: A 1 1/2-pounds crab leg bucket or shrimp special, served with a Terrapin beer and cornbread muffin for $26. Sauces include fresh and zesty Baja, classic seafood boil butter, and garlic butter. When it’s time to move on to the games, keep your Terrapin glass for a souvenir.
FOUR WINDS: The $75,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT), at the New Buffalo destination. The grand prize of an Audi TTS Coupe will be awarded at the 9 p.m. drawing. You can also win a share of $14,000 in cash or instant credit prizes in hourly drawings throughout the day. W Club members receive one free entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion. Guests must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo to win.
Meanwhile, the South Bend Four Winds destination is hosting the “Loads of Luxury” promotion on Saturday, Oct. 17, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). Win a share of $14,000 in cash and instant prizes or the grand prize Lincoln Corsair. Hourly drawings for a $1,000 instant credit/free slot play winner will be held, along with a drawing for a $5,000 cash winner at 10 p.m. The automobile will be given away at 9 p.m. Earn entries for the drawings at any Four Winds Casino destination through the day of the promotion. Guests must be present at Four Winds South Bend to win.
HORSESHOE: Be a part of the action of professional football with the free “NFL Pick’em” weekly contest. There are over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Wicked Winnings Hot Seat” promotion is being held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month from Noon to Midnight. All that’s required for eligibility is to be actively playing a machine with your Majestic Rewards players club card properly inserted. Random winners of $500 in free slot play will be awarded throughout each day of the promotion.
Also, at the Gary property, you’ll have the opportunity to support a most worthy humanitarian cause any day in October and pick up a reward for yourself. Simply visit the Majestic Rewards Center, donate $10 to the YWCA of Northwest Indiana, and you’ll receive $10 in free slot play. It’s a win – win.
