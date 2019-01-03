Season XV of the Heartland Poker Tour opens Jan. 3 at Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino, the property which last November hosted the championship tournament of the 2018 campaign.
The 2018 championship was the fourth Heartland Poker Tour tournament of the XIV season conducted at Ameristar, which has forged a reputation as one of the most popular stops on the nationwide circuit.
Josh Reichard of Janesville, Wisconsin, captured the 2018 championship and the $221,293 first prize which was enough to push his career earnings as a poker professional to over the $1 million plateau.
“We have a quick turnaround between events this time, but in recent years the January series in Chicagoland has produced some of the largest turnouts of the year,” said Korey Stewart, marketing manager for the Heartland Poker Tour.
“The opening $350 tournament (No Limit Hold’em Monster Stack) with three starting flights has become a staple on the HPT lineup. The tournament features a $200,000 guarantee. Very often we see over 1,000 entries and a prize pool between $300,000 and $400,000.”
There are a pair of Seniors tournaments on the schedule which runs through Jan. 14. Restricted to players 50 years of age and older, the first one is set for Jan. 6 and the second for Jan. 9. Each event has a $300 buy-in.
The second Seniors tournament, along with the Jan. 9 “Big O 5-card” (pot limit 8 or better) will be participating events in the HPT sponsored “ANTE UP” food drive. Any participant who donates five canned goods to either tournament will receive 3,000 in bonus chips to play.
“There are a few fun schedule additions this time around as well,” Stewart said. “One is a 2-day $200 bounty event Jan. 6 – 8 with three starting flights. Players earn a $50 bounty every time they eliminate an opponent from the tournament.
“The 7-Game Mix and Big O 5 Card events proved to be popular additions last time, so these events are also back on the schedule for the January series.”
The World Series of Poker is the established “big dog” in the professional poker world with a high-profile presence every year in Las Vegas and the biggest name players in the game shooting for multi-million-dollar pots.
Poker, however, is a game that appeals to everyone. Sensing that amateurs and every day players would relish the opportunity to play for high stakes under tournament conditions, the Heartland Poker Tour was founded in 2005 on a “grass roots” foundation.
The objective was to devise a structure that would give average poker enthusiasts the chance to compete for championships and six-figure prizes while keeping the buy-ins affordable. The formula worked and is still working 14 years later.
The showcase attraction of every Heartland Poker Tournament is the $1,650 nationally televised Main Event which will start on Jan. 10, continue through the weekend, and then culminate with a final table battle on Jan. 14 for which all spectators are welcome.
“It’s not unusual for someone to win a seat in the Main Event through a $200 or $375 qualifier and go on to win the whole thing for a six-figure payday,” Stewart said.
Poker players traveling to Chicago for the tournament will find discounted accommodations at Ameristar’s award-winning hotel for $79 per night Sunday through Thursday, and $139 per night Friday and Saturday. Please call 219-378-3000 and use the promotional code HPTAEC.
The complete tournament schedule may be accessed online at hptpoker.com.
BONUS ROUND-UP:
FOUR WINDS: Kudos to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos for their gift of 936 toys that was presented to the “Toys for Tots” drive. The new toys were collected throughout the month of December from employees as well as through a special poker tournament which was held at the South Bend location from which 53 toys were collected as part of the buy-ins. Four Winds employees raised $5,200 though payroll deduction to purchase more toys in addition to the ones they donated. “We’re so proud of our employees, who embraced this toy drive wholeheartedly,” said Frank Freedman, CEO of Four Winds Casinos.
HORSESHOE: Total Rewards members are in for a guaranteed Reward Credit multiplier on Mondays and Tuesdays (except Jan. 21) all month long. The activation period on promotion days is 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Swipe your player’s card at the promotional kiosks before you begin playing to earn a multiplier based on tier level: Gold, 3-times; Platinum, 4-times, Diamond, 5-times, and Seven Stars, 7-times.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Mid-States Poker Tour is coming to the Gary property for a three-day run Jan. 25 through 27. Get a jump on the competition by participating in satellite tournaments that start Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in the casino’s dedicated poker room. The buy-ins are as affordable as $65. The centerpiece of the tournament schedule is the $1,100 Main Event. It carries a guaranteed prize pool of $200,000. Special hotel rates are available for participants by calling 888-225-8259 and using the promotional code POKER19. Rooms are $49 Sunday through Thursday and $69 Friday and Saturday. Please visit majesticstarcasino.com for a link to the full month-long satellite and tournament schedule.