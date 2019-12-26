The Heartland Poker Tour, whose home in the Region is Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago, experienced a record-breaking season in 2019, a tribute to the popularity of poker and the enthusiasm for fans of the game to compete for big time money under tournament conditions.
Season XV saw the tour host 18 events at 10 different properties around the country, including three at Ameristar East Chicago. More than 54,000 participants played for over $16.6 million in prize money in 2019.
Three state records were set for the largest poker tournament, including Hollywood Toledo where a new Ohio record of 1,336 entries were accepted for the opening event.
HPT’s first visit to Hollywood St. Louis resulted in a Missouri state poker tournament record when 1,283 entries were recorded for Event #1.
Similarly, a Colorado state record was established when the $400 kick-off event generated 930 entries.
Chicago native Pauly “Walnuts” Bianchi was victorious in the season championship held at Hollywood Casino & Hotel in St. Louis in November. He won the $2,500 Main Event, defeating 352 other participants to secure the $181,874 first prize. He punched his ticket to the championship by winning a $550 qualifier earlier in the year.
Season XV Player of the Year honors went to Heartland Poker Tour regular Nick Pupillo. He was awarded a $10,000 package to use toward HPT Main Event buy-ins in 2020. He will also receive complimentary hotel accommodations at each of the tournament stops.
Pupillo earned over $330,000 playing in HPT poker tournaments around the country in 2019.
HPT announced earlier this month that it has forged a partnership with Advanced Poker Training (APT), which bills itself as “The World’s #1 Poker Training Site”.
APT offers a variety of online training, including simulated games, reports and weekly targeted training, and the site’s “Beat the Pro” challenges. HPT’s Kenna James hosts “Combat Trainer” which features tournament tactics through repeated drills with video advice.
Advanced Poker Training, founded in 2009, has over 50,000 members from 175 countries. Those who are interested are invited to sign up for an all-access pass at advancedpokertraining.com and use the code HPTROCKS to receive discounts of up to 25 percent on membership.
Season XVI of the Heartland Poker Tour will kick off at Ameristar East Chicago Jan. 9 – 20. The complete schedule of events is already posted at hptpoker.com, including the opening $350 Deep Stack tournament with a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, two Seniors tournaments, and a Ladies event.
NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY BONUS ROUND-UP:
AMERISTAR: Celebrate the “Light Up the Night” New Year’s Eve drawing on Tuesday (Dec. 31) for a chance to win your share of $20,020 in cash. From 9 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. four winners will be selected every 20 minutes to win $500 in cash. At 12:20 a.m. one winner will be picked to win $2,020 in cash. Guests will have the opportunity to claim their tier-based entries beginning at 6 a.m. on the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games. The drawing check-in starts at 7 p.m. Please visit the Mychoice player’s club center for complete information.
BLUE CHIP: There’s plenty of entertainment and dining specials to welcome in 2020 at the Michigan City property on Tuesday (Dec. 31). Rocks Lounge on the casino floor will be hopping with EZFM Band starting at 1 p.m., Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic starting at 6 p.m., and UltraFab taking the stage starting at 10:30 p.m. There’ll be an Options Buffet New Year’s Eve dinner buffet special for $27.99 plus tax per person from 3 p.m. to midnight. Add one pound of snow crab for an additional $9.99. Dinner for two at William B.’s Steakhouse will be $140 for two from 5 to 9 p.m. but reservations are required. Don’t forget about dining, beverages, and all televised sports action at The Game from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
FOUR WINDS: Ring in New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in a “Bubbles, Bow Ties, and Burlesque” themed party and the chance to share in $115,000 in cash prizes at all Four Winds Casino destinations. On Tuesday (Dec. 31) there will be cash drawings held from Noon to 6 p.m. (EST). On Wednesday (Jan. 1) a $20,000 cash winner will be announced at 1 a.m., followed by a $10,000 cash winner at 2 a.m., and a $5,000 cash winner at 3 a.m. The winning continues later in the day on New Year’s Day with hourly cash drawings held from 2 to 8 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through Jan. 1 by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Get in on the New Year’s Eve drawings for a chance to win the top prize of $2,020 in free play. Hourly drawings will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 31) from 8 to 11 p.m. and at 1 a.m. Simply activate your entries at a promotional kiosk from 6 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Celebrate with live entertainment from “Recycle the Day” starting at 11 p.m. in the event center.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Live entertainment and drawings for cash and free slot play headline the New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday (Dec. 31). Five winners will be selected every hour from 1 to 5 p.m., and again from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for prizes up to $500 in free slot play or up to $1,000 in cash. All that’s required is to have your Mychoice player’s club card properly inserted in a slot machine at the time of the drawing.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property is hosting “The Roaring 2020’s” New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday (Dec. 31) with free valet parking, entertainment, party favors, and champagne toast. Ring in the New Year to the sounds of the Soul Street Collective starting at 9 p.m. Head over to Harbor View Buffet for the “Bee’s Knees” champagne brunch for $15.99 per person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Majestic Speakeasy Dinner” for $39.99 per person from 3. to 10 p.m. Stay for the $20,200 “Bootlegger Bounty” when five $2,020 winners will be announced at 8 p.m. and another five $2,020 winners at 9 p.m. Swipe your Majestic Rewards player’s club card from 5 to 8:55 p.m. to activate your entries.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region.