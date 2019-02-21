Horseshoe Casino is home to the largest dedicated poker room in the Midwest. The property is owned and operated by Caesar’s Entertainment, which also owns and operates the World Series of Poker brand, widely considered to be the most recognizable and popular professional poker competition in the world.
It adds up to a match made in heaven when the World Series of Poker Circuit makes its second appearance of the 2018 -2019 season at the Hammond location for a 13-day extravaganza of tournament action starting today (Thursday, Feb. 21) and continuing through Monday, March 4.
Horseshoe is uniquely qualified to stage an event of such magnitude considering that thousands of poker players not only from around the country but also the world will be converging on the property to compete for a share of millions of dollars in prize money and a chance to qualify for the Global Casino Championship to be held later this year.
The 34-table poker room will be expanded. The scope of the competition itself will require Horseshoe’s multi-faceted entertainment, exhibition, and showroom complex, The Venue, to be converted into a poker room of such grand scale that arguably its closest competition nationally is the Penn & Teller Showroom at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The WSOP Circuit came to Horseshoe Hammond in October of last year for its first tournament of the current schedule. The heralded Main Event was captured by Zach Schneider who pocketed a cool $302,492, a reminder that the property is the home of the largest Main Event on the entire 28-stop circuit.
For comparison, Michael Hudson won the Main Event during the WSOP Circuit stop at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee earlier this month and took home a first prize of $207,159. He is expected to make an appearance at the Horseshoe tournament.
The Main Event, which requires a $1,700 buy-in, will commence at Horseshoe on Friday, March 1. It carries a guaranteed prize pool of $1-million.
The tournament schedule kicks off today with the $400 No Limit Hold’em Multi-Flight, a four-day event that will offer $500,000 in guaranteed prize money. The buy-in makes it an attractive proposition for average poker players to take a crack at winning a huge pot. The event is certain to attract a large field of players.
Another event of special interest is the $250 Multi-Bag Bonus tournament. The six-day event will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and carries with it a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000.
In addition to the bountiful prize money, participants are always in quest of winning a coveted ring, symbolic of victory in the one of the 12-ring events that will be contested.
Of course, the ultimate goal for all participants is the Global Casino Championship which will be held for the ninth consecutive time this summer on a date yet to be determined.
The Global Casino Championship is an exclusive, invitation-only tournament which is free to enter for a majority of the participants. The World Series of Poker adds $1-million to the prize pool.
Each winner of the Main Event on the WSOP Circuit schedule earns a free seat to the competition. The so-called Casino Champion, the player who earns the most points in the 12 official open ring events at each stop, also is awarded a free seat.
The top 50 players from the season-long leader board, which is based on a participation points format, will also be invited to the Global Casino Championship as will the qualifiers from the international circuit.
The top 100 players from the 2018-2019 World Series of Poker “player-of-the-year” competition and any ring winner from the 2018-2019 Circuit season can buy in for $10,000.
Please visit wsop.com/circuit, the poker room site at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond, or contact the poker room directly at 219-473-6065 for a complete tournament schedule and other information.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: A sneak peek at some major happenings at the East Chicago property next month: On select Fridays (March 8, 25, and 22) there will be an open-to-the-public promotion for all Mychoice player’s club card members. Ten total winners will be chosen each day of the promotion at hourly drawings taking place from 7 to 10 p.m.to win Mychoice prize benefits, including trips to Las Vegas, Mycash, and tier points. One winner will be chosen to be awarded a seat in the Mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament which will be held in Las Vegas in May. Details forthcoming.
BLUE CHIP: The internationally acclaimed male revue “Thunder from Down Under” will be appearing for two shows in the property’s Stardust Event Center on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16. Both performances start at 8 p.m. The interactive show featuring performers from Australia has appeared in more than 15 countries and has headlined in Las Vegas to record setting crowds since 2001. Tickets starting at $35 are available through Ticketmaster.com and the Blue Chip Gift Box on property in the pavilion. Please visit bluechipcasino.com for more information.
MAJESTIC STAR: Be sure to swing by the Gary property’s completely refurbished and re-constructed High Limit Slots room located on the boarding level of Majestic Star I. Gamers will be certain to be impressed with the new carpeting, columns, lighting fixtures, wall appointments, and overall design and ambience. The new dedicated room had an exclusive grand opening for premium tier members on Valentine’s Day and is now open to the public.
If you happen to visit the casino this Saturday (Feb. 23) it will be your final opportunity to get in on the month-long tablet giveaway. Five winners at the top of every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. will win their choice of an Apple iPad or $400 Promo Cash. Please visit the Majestic rewards player’s club center for complete information.