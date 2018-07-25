One of the most important departments of every gaming property both regionally and across the nation is the VIP Services division, home of the casino hosts.
Outside of the dealers, casino hosts are perhaps the most visible and accessible of all casino employees.
Casino hosts cultivate relationships with every level of player, from a first-time visitor playing quarter slots on up to the high roller who attends frequently and makes buy-ins in the thousands of dollars.
Casino hosts are, by the very nature of their job title, eager to please, reluctant to say no, and more than likely readily available with a smile and a handshake.
A casino host also must have business sense and the ability to make difficult decisions involving the issuing of credit and the disbursement of comps.
Competition among gaming properties is fierce. Making every effort to encourage brand loyalty is the prime business mover and the main assignment placed upon a casino host.
Casinos have at their disposal many perks for the players they wish to win over, including accessibility to concerts, other special events, and tickets and sky boxes for sporting events, among many other amenities.
A good host is a valuable casino asset. Rival properties will often attempt to reach out to hosts with solid player development skills, knowing that they will bring with them contact information for players they may wish to attract.
Of course the “high rollers” are the prime demographic that casinos target, but it doesn’t mean that middle-of-the-road players are not also capable of grabbing the attention of a casino host who is always looking to reach out to new people.
Casinos have become all-inclusive entertainment complexes, from entertainment to fine dining. Player development uses the gaming side of the operation from information derived from the player’s club program to analyze trends and pick up on a player’s gaming habits.
The men and woman employed as hosts come from all walks of life, not necessarily hospitality and public relations positions, although it can help.
Hosts work on rotating schedules, but in reality flexibility is essential. The position of casino host is really a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week job.
Issuing casino comps is essential when it comes to creating lasting relationships with guests. It can also be one of the toughest parts of the job.
Dinner comps, for example, are based on the individual’s rate of play. Under some circumstances the answer can be “no”, but at the same time it is important to make every player feel valued and appreciated.
Hosts will attempt to accommodate players who don’t qualify for the comp they have requested with another form of comp. Their job really is to make everyone happy.
