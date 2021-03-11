How well did you fare in last week's casino gaming quiz?

Going on a casino outing and playing the same game every time is a little like going to a restaurant and ordering the same meal every time.
Expanding your casino horizons and experiencing all of the entertainment options will make your visits even more pleasurable and satisfying.
The quiz was designed to whet your appetite for a new main course, a “sampler” of the different games available at casinos in The Region
Hopefully you’ll learn something about a game with which you’re unfamiliar. And who knows? Your gaming “taste buds” just may start craving a new “fusion” of fun and excitement.
1. (c) Taking odds at craps. Winning bets are paid according to true mathematical odds (2-1 on the 4 & 10; 3-2 on the 5 & 9; and 6-5 on the 6 & 8).
2. (c) 5. The only other losing Field bet numbers are 6, 7 & 8.
3. (d) None of the above. There are 38 slots on an American roulette wheel. In addition to numbers 1 through 36 there is a green “0” and a green “00”.
4. (a) Double Down. The best percentage play is to regard a pair of 5’s as a total of 10 and to request one card from the dealer.
5. (a) Each hand is a “push” (tie). You can only get Blackjack on the first two cards dealt to you.
6. (e) None of the above. Method of play has no bearing on the computer-generated outcomes.
7. (a) The same as the previous player. The probability of winning the jackpot remains the same on every play.
8. (a) 46 to 1. After you are dealt the first 5 cards, the remaining 47 cards are being “shuffled” by the computer until you hit the “draw” button. The top card from the virtual deck will be the card that completes your hand….and hopefully a royal!
9. (c) Once every 423 hands.
10. (e) The green numbers “0” and “00”. The option is a convenience for players at the table who can’t reach the spots located at the top of the layout.
11. (c) 9-2. The winner will pay approximately $11.
12. (b) 20
13. (c) All carry a zero value
14. (b) 8 and 8. The hand has a value of 6, because in baccarat the “10’s place” is disregarded when the value of the cards is added together.
15. (e) Either a or c.
How You Rank:
Ace: Check please!
10 – 14 correct answers: You’re a gourmet.
8 – 9 correct answers: One course shy.
6 – 7 correct answers: There’s room for dessert.
4 – 5 correct answers: Almost ready to order.
Three correct answers or less: Still working on the appetizer.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Earn tier-based entries this month for the $1,000,000 mychoice Tier Point Race. The first drawings will be held on Saturday, April 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. when 10 randomly selected guests every hour will win $1,000 mycash. There will be another drawing on Saturday, May 1, followed by the grand finale on Saturday, May 8,
FOUR WINDS: Congratulations to the guest from Bremen, Indiana, who wished to remain anonymous after winning a $1,573,328.40 progressive jackpot earlier this month while playing a Dancing Drums Explosion machine at Four Winds South Bend. That life changing score comes on the heels of a guest from Claypool, Indiana, who won a $262,878 wide area progressive jackpot last month playing a Diamond Blaze machine, also at the South Bend location.
There’ll be buckets of fun at Four Winds with the $150,000 March Money Madness promotion on Saturday, March 20, from noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). Hourly cash drawings will range from $5,000 to $10,000. The grand prize $25,000 cash drawing will be held at 10 p.m. Earn free entries now through the day of the promotion at any Four Winds Casino destination. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting at promotional kiosk.
HORSESHOE: The “Take it or Trade it Hot Seat” promotion will take place at the Hammond property on Friday (March 12). Every 15 minutes from 7 to 10 p.m., a guest actively playing with their Caesars Rewards players card properly inserted in a machine will be randomly selected to win $250 in free slot play. The winner can then opt to take the prize or trade it in for a chance to win less or more with a top prize of $1,000 in free slot play.
MAJESTIC STAR: The casino’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Wednesday (March 17) will be headlined by the Super St. Paddy’s Day “Swipe & Win” Gold at the End of the Rainbow” promotion. Guests are invited to swipe their Majestic Rewards players cards at the promotional kiosks from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to win up to $5,000 in free slot play plus other gifts and bonus entries.
