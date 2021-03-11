How well did you fare in last week's casino gaming quiz?

Going on a casino outing and playing the same game every time is a little like going to a restaurant and ordering the same meal every time.

Expanding your casino horizons and experiencing all of the entertainment options will make your visits even more pleasurable and satisfying.

The quiz was designed to whet your appetite for a new main course, a “sampler” of the different games available at casinos in The Region

Hopefully you’ll learn something about a game with which you’re unfamiliar. And who knows? Your gaming “taste buds” just may start craving a new “fusion” of fun and excitement.

1. (c) Taking odds at craps. Winning bets are paid according to true mathematical odds (2-1 on the 4 & 10; 3-2 on the 5 & 9; and 6-5 on the 6 & 8).

2. (c) 5. The only other losing Field bet numbers are 6, 7 & 8.

3. (d) None of the above. There are 38 slots on an American roulette wheel. In addition to numbers 1 through 36 there is a green “0” and a green “00”.

4. (a) Double Down. The best percentage play is to regard a pair of 5’s as a total of 10 and to request one card from the dealer.