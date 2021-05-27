IGT celebrates 25 years of Wheel of Fortune

The popularity of the "Wheel of Fortune" game show on network television is rivaled only by its popularity in casinos across the country and around the world.
Now in its 38th season on the air, "Wheel of Fortune’s" allure has spanned generations in much the same way slot machines of the same name and theme have captivated slot players since the first game was introduced in 1996.
In commemoration of 25 years of "Wheel of Fortune," International Game Technology (IGT), the game’s developer, is having a Silver Anniversary celebration in which fans of the game are invited to participate on social for a chance to win prizes.
Starting on Friday, June 4, there will be 25 weeks of giveaways, contests, and what IGT is describing as “big money fun.” In addition to weekly prizes, including "Wheel of Fortune" swag, one winner will be awarded a dream vacation.
For all the information, log on to igt.com/promotions/wofslots25 to reach the “Something Big is Coming” promotional site.
It was fortuitous that IGT sealed the deal on a partnership with the Wheel of Fortune franchise at about the same time casino gambling was experiencing an unprecedented growth spurt with state sanctioned gaming being legalized in jurisdictions across the nation.
The partnership energized IGT into becoming the leader in wide-area progressive technology which paved the way for life-changing jackpots. Wide-area progressive jackpots build up over multiple properties that are networked, not just the property in which the game is being played.
"Wheel of Fortune" and slot machines branded with its name and theme was a match made in gambling heaven.
With liberal use of licensing rights to the images and voices of the show’s co-hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the audio and visual technology makes "Wheel of Fortune" games the stars on gaming floors.
During a casino visit, who hasn’t heard the familiar “WHEEL… OF… FORTUNE!” audio introduction to the TV show by the studio audience, or the sounds made by the wheel as it hits the clappers while spinning contestants to cash and prizes.
To date, more than 1,100 slot players have become millionaires playing IGT wide-area progressive machines with more than $6-billion in mega-jackpots being awarded.
Just last week (May 20) while playing a "Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond" game at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, a lucky player hit a $1.2-million progressive jackpot.
Since 1996 when the first mechanical spinning reel "Wheel of Fortune" slot machine hit casino floors, more than 200 variations of the game have been developed while taking advantage of the technological advances that have made slot machines interactive electronic and computer-driven marvels of the 21st Century.
IGT has even branched out into the burgeoning online gaming industry by joining forces with WagerWorks to design and develop online casino versions of "Wheel of Fortune."
The most recent iteration of the franchise to hit brick and mortar casinos is the Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link™ Lucky Lotus™ video slot.
Mystery Link™ is IGT’s answer to rival gaming manufacturer Aristocrat Technologies’ popular Lightning Link™ and Dragon Link™ slot franchises.
The game is housed in IGT’s new PeakSlant49™ cabinet. Among the new features are a lock and re-spin mechanic.
The Mystery Link™ feature is triggered when six or more jackpot or question mark symbols appear across the playing grid after a play is initiated.
The player is guaranteed to collect on the original six symbols in addition to any more that accumulate on the grid during the re-spin feature. Players are awarded three re-spins for each new pointer symbol that appears during the feature.
If all 15-reel positions are filled with pointer symbols at the end of the feature, the wheel flips over to reveal a jackpot-only reel at which time a jackpot win is guaranteed.
There is also a free game component which players win when the free games symbol appears on reels one, three, and five during any one spin. It awards eight free spins.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a brand-new set of wheels in the $150,000 “May Mustang Mania” promotion from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. It’ll be your opportunity to win one of two Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles or a share of $50,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play. Four guests will be selected hourly at Noon, 2, 5 and 7 p.m. to each win $2,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Two guests will be selected hourly at 1, 4 and 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.to each win $2,000 in cash. The grand prize Mach-E Mustangs will be awarded in drawings at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. At the 10 p.m. finale drawing, one guest will win $5,000 in cash. Receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping your W Club players card at any promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, or live poker.