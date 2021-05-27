IGT celebrates 25 years of Wheel of Fortune

The most recent iteration of the franchise to hit brick and mortar casinos is the Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link™ Lucky Lotus™ video slot.

Mystery Link™ is IGT’s answer to rival gaming manufacturer Aristocrat Technologies’ popular Lightning Link™ and Dragon Link™ slot franchises.

The game is housed in IGT’s new PeakSlant49™ cabinet. Among the new features are a lock and re-spin mechanic.

The Mystery Link™ feature is triggered when six or more jackpot or question mark symbols appear across the playing grid after a play is initiated.

The player is guaranteed to collect on the original six symbols in addition to any more that accumulate on the grid during the re-spin feature. Players are awarded three re-spins for each new pointer symbol that appears during the feature.

If all 15-reel positions are filled with pointer symbols at the end of the feature, the wheel flips over to reveal a jackpot-only reel at which time a jackpot win is guaranteed.

There is also a free game component which players win when the free games symbol appears on reels one, three, and five during any one spin. It awards eight free spins.

