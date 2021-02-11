IGT never ceases to amaze with stunning slot products

International Game Technology (IGT), a pioneer in gaming device development and manufacture, continues to keep pace in a highly competitive video market by releasing new product lines designed to get heads turning on gaming floors worldwide.
The company’s latest release, one that is sure to attract attention among slot enthusiasts, is Dragon Lights, a linked progressive free games Mystical Falls video slot that will be making appearances with installations in properties nationwide including The Region.
The basic game is five reels with 30 lines, and a maximum of 750 credits per play. As with all progressives, IGT has gone to great heights to create visual and audio features that are designed to keep players entertained in their quest to hit the jackpot.
For example, there are four progressive free games levels with multipliers up to 15-times, including random wilds and a linked progressive jackpot in two Asian-themed titles, which just happens to be the hottest theme in the slot industry.
The progressive free games feature spotlights four levels of jackpots, including the Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega. Each of the progressive jackpot levels has its own multiplier mechanics that keep players engaged in quest of higher payoffs.
For example, when a Mini, Minor, Major, or Mega symbol lands on reel five without a bonus symbol on reels one and three, a free game is added to the corresponding meter.
The meters will display a “flame” on the screen and on the player panel when, according to the mathematical probability imbedded in the game’s software, the progressive is approaching its average “hit” level.
Free games are awarded when bonus symbols land on reels one and three, and any of the progressive meter jackpot symbols on reel five.
The free games will also award random multipliers on every spin, including up to a 15-times multiplier in the Mega free games component.
Dragon Lights, which is available in IGT’s attractive CrystalCurve cabinet, includes a bonus wheel feature which is available on any bet. It is triggered with bonus symbols on reels one and three, and a “wheel” symbol on reel five. The wheel awards the progressive jackpot or one of the four progressive free games.
Another feature that players love is the “wild” symbol. They’ll really go for this game because there are up to 20 scattered wilds possible on every spin, even in the free games feature.
IGT is doing some serious marketing with this new release, so don’t be surprised if it starts popping up at casinos in the near future.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other in classic romantic style at the Michigan City resort’s dining establishments. The Game is featuring a special on Saturday (Feb. 13) and again on Valentines Day Sunday with Caesar salad, New York strip steak, fried shrimp, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans, and cheesecake for $46 per couple. Blue Chip’s award-winning fine dining venue, William B.’s, is offering a complete surf and turf dinner for two for $125 on Saturday and Sunday as well.
FOUR WINDS: Continue to earn entries for the $150,000 “Own the Road” promotion which is being held at all Four Winds casino locations. W Club members receive one free entry daily now through Feb. 20 by visiting any promotional kiosk at New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, or Dowagiac. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker. On Feb. 20, be on hand to win one of two Lexus RC 350F sport coupes or a share of $30,000 in cash or instant credit in drawings that will be held from Noon to 10 p.m. (EST). Please visit the W Club or guest services for complete details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The property is celebrating the “Night of 101 Winners” promotion with an opportunity for Caesars Rewards members to collect $200 in free play. Guests are invited to earn entries on Tuesday (Feb. 23) and Thursday (Feb. 25). One tier credit earned will translate into bonus tier-based drawings. On Saturday (Feb. 27), another earning period plus entry activation will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 to 8:30 p.m. The drawings will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and again from 4 to 9 p.m. Five winners will be selected every 30 minutes to win $200 in free play.
MAJESTIC STAR: In celebration of Valentine’s Day month, the Gary property is holding the $45,000 “Spread the Love” drawings on select Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. On the days of the promotion, activate your entries starting at 6 a.m. for a chance to win a share of $15,000. Thirty winners will be randomly selected to each win $500 in free slot play from 1 to 10 p.m.
