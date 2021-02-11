IGT never ceases to amaze with stunning slot products

The meters will display a “flame” on the screen and on the player panel when, according to the mathematical probability imbedded in the game’s software, the progressive is approaching its average “hit” level.

Free games are awarded when bonus symbols land on reels one and three, and any of the progressive meter jackpot symbols on reel five.

The free games will also award random multipliers on every spin, including up to a 15-times multiplier in the Mega free games component.

Dragon Lights, which is available in IGT’s attractive CrystalCurve cabinet, includes a bonus wheel feature which is available on any bet. It is triggered with bonus symbols on reels one and three, and a “wheel” symbol on reel five. The wheel awards the progressive jackpot or one of the four progressive free games.

Another feature that players love is the “wild” symbol. They’ll really go for this game because there are up to 20 scattered wilds possible on every spin, even in the free games feature.

IGT is doing some serious marketing with this new release, so don’t be surprised if it starts popping up at casinos in the near future.

BONUS ROUND-UP