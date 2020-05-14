IGT returns to the high seas to create magical new slot game

The basic game play features exploding Wild Bubbles and stacked symbols to initiate line pays. The bubble symbol is wild and substitutes for all symbols with the exception of the coveted treasure chest symbol which will be explained in a bit.

There’s a Wild Bubble Feature component in which bubbles can appear on any random position of the reel on each spin. This symbol then becomes wild for this game.

If the bubble lands on an Ocean Magic symbol, it “explodes” and all of the surrounding symbols become wild for the game.

An added feature is the Bubble Merge which transforms two adjacent bubbles on the grid into a big 2 X 2 bubble. Bubbles substitute for all of the symbols except for the aforementioned bonus trigger symbol.

Adventurous players will like the Bubble Boost option. If the player chooses to double their bet, the Bubble Boost feature will be activated, meaning up to 20 extra bubbles can appear on each spin. This feature is available not only in the base game, also the free game bonus.

Now we come to the feature every slot player anticipates: The Ocean Magic free games bonus. Three or more treasure chest symbols appearing anywhere on the screen will trigger it.