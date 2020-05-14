IGT returns to the high seas to create magical new slot game

Oceanic themes revolving around real, imagined and mythical sea creatures are popular video slot machine creations.
Porpoises, whales, sea turtles, lobsters, mermaids, the Greek sea god Poseidon, just to name a few, are all the subject matter of slot games in a variety of formats that have kept players entertained virtually since video slots were first introduced.
As a matter of fact, it was Illinois-based Williams Gaming, now known as WMS, which began the video slot game revolution in 1997 with a fishing-themed game called “Reel ‘em In”. It evolved into a smashing success and paved the way for modern slot play.
It seems the public never tires of sea life, and is in fact attracted by the endless ways in which the game developers and manufacturers transform the images and bounty of life that occupy the seas into captivating game play.
International Game Technology (IGT), seeking to add a new dimension of interactive play to slot life in the watery depths, has taken the 4D technology concept it introduced with Wheel of Fortune video slots last year to a game titled “Ocean Magic”.
The game is a fascinating combination of state-of-the-art audio and visual technology in a 4D platform that incorporates interactive participation.
For example, players have the ability through gesturing to bring images to life. Drawing a triangle will open the jukebox play icon, drawing a circle will create bubbles that interact with fish, draw a heart to watch a mermaid blow a kiss, and use an open hand in the 4D interaction area to feed the fish.
The basic game play features exploding Wild Bubbles and stacked symbols to initiate line pays. The bubble symbol is wild and substitutes for all symbols with the exception of the coveted treasure chest symbol which will be explained in a bit.
There’s a Wild Bubble Feature component in which bubbles can appear on any random position of the reel on each spin. This symbol then becomes wild for this game.
If the bubble lands on an Ocean Magic symbol, it “explodes” and all of the surrounding symbols become wild for the game.
An added feature is the Bubble Merge which transforms two adjacent bubbles on the grid into a big 2 X 2 bubble. Bubbles substitute for all of the symbols except for the aforementioned bonus trigger symbol.
Adventurous players will like the Bubble Boost option. If the player chooses to double their bet, the Bubble Boost feature will be activated, meaning up to 20 extra bubbles can appear on each spin. This feature is available not only in the base game, also the free game bonus.
Now we come to the feature every slot player anticipates: The Ocean Magic free games bonus. Three or more treasure chest symbols appearing anywhere on the screen will trigger it.
In the bonus, players pick floating bubbles to reveal extra picks and free games. Players are awarded up to 20 picks depending on the number of treasure chest symbols that triggered the bonus.
This feature can be re-triggered for up to 750 free games. The player selected bonus round can be re-triggered four times.
Ocean Magic also includes two mystery features: The Whale Feature and the Fish Feature.
In the Whale Feature, a whale that occasionally “passes through” either the top or bottom screen will sometimes stop and blow out up to 20 additional bubbles.
The Fish Feature allows players to interact in 4D with small fish when the game is in idle mode by feeding them with an open hand in the 4D interactive area. If fish show up during the game, they will distribute two bubbles.
Finally, this dynamic slot creation has a Wheel bonus in which a wheel symbol in any position on reel number three triggers one “wheel spin” which can randomly award jackpots, the Whale Feature or the Fish Feature.
IGT has another video slot creation we’ll be seeing (and playing!) when the casinos reopen. This one is titled “Zodiac Lion”, and although it isn’t incorporated in the 4D platform, it is a next-generation game that introduces some new game mechanics certain to please.
In the base game, any lion symbol appearing on the reels will “lock” a frame over that position until it becomes a wild.
When a lion symbol pops up inside a frame, it unlocks the frame and transforms that symbol position into a wild.
All adjacent frames will then also be unlocked and transformed into wilds, creating a chain reaction that adds to the excitement.
The Lion Spin bonus round is triggered during the base game when three or more Lion Spin symbols appear in locked frames. Players will receive one free spin for every triggering symbol. A giant wheel then spins behind the reels, awarding players up to 22 lion symbols per spin. The more lion symbols the bigger the win.
As with Ocean Magic, Zodiac Lion also gives players an option to increase their wagers. If they choose to do so, the Zodiac Wheel will be activated. The wheel can add up to 22 locked frames over any position on the wheel interface and will remain locked until they are transformed into wilds.
