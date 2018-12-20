The table game inventories at casinos nationwide are filled with poker hybrids which are developed and marketed by gaming companies for the purpose of selling or leasing them to properties as house-banked games.
Whereas some of the creations have short life spans, others, such as Three Card Poker, have stood the test of time by cultivating a following and becoming staples on casino floors.
Exciting additions to the game which have been made over the years have managed to heighten interest among players, but more about that later. First the basics:
Three Card Poker is played with a 52-card deck. There are three wagering spots at each player position: Ante, Play and Pairs Plus (optional). Play starts with everyone making an ante. Each player plus the dealer is dealt three cards face down. The object is to beat the dealer.
Once you take a look at your cards, you can either fold and surrender your ante, or continue play by making an additional wager equal to your ante. If your hand beats the dealer, you are paid even money on both bets. The ante also has a bonus pay table for a straight, three-of-a-kind and straight flush.
There is a qualifying rule. If the dealer does not have queen high or better, players win their ante bets but play bets are a push. The ante bonus is not affected by the qualifying rule and you are paid even if the dealer's hand beats yours.
You can opt to make a Pairs Plus wager even if you don't place an ante. You don't have to beat the dealer and neither does the dealer have to qualify. Any pair pays even money, plus there is a bonus pay table for a straight flush, three-of-a-kind, straight and flush.
Strategy is easy: Just mimic the dealer and you'll keep the house edge to a minimum. Make a play if you're dealt queen high or better, fold if you aren't.
Scientific Games, previously known as Shuffle Master, has formulated a variety of different bonus pay tables which are available to the casinos that lease the game. Distinguishing the bad ones from the good ones will make your decision on where to play the game an easy one.
The most liberal ante bonus schedule for players is 5 to 1 for a straight flush, 4 to 1 for three-of-a-kind and even money for a straight, which translates into a 2.01 house edge on the ante/play bet.
On tables that pay just 3 to 1 for three-of-a-kind the house edge increases to 2.16. Tighten it up even further by paying just 4 to 1 for a straight flush and it climbs to 2.28.
The loosest Pairs Plus bonus schedule comes out to a 2.30 house edge and pays 40 to 1 for a straight flush, 30 to 1 for three-of-a-kind, 6 to 1 for a straight, 4 to 1 for a flush and even money for a pair.
Pay just 25 to 1 for three-of-a-kind, however, and it increases to 3.50. Pay 5 to 1 for a straight and it zooms up to 5.60. The worst bonus table gives players just 3 to 1 for a flush, which hikes the house edge to an obscene 7.30.
Experts agree that depending on which pay table is in force, Three Card Poker has a tolerable house advantage when compared with some other house-banked table games. Because of this, it can be a volatile game for the casino.
Three Card Poker’s vitality continues, thanks to some imaginative playing components that have been added to the base game.
One such enhancement is the Three Card Poker Progressive, which includes Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City as a home.
In addition to the standard wagers, an optional one dollar progressive bet can be made. If the player receives an Ace-King-Queen in spades, the progressive jackpot kicks in. All payouts are made according to a posted pay table.
Hands containing Ace-King-Queen suited, three-of-a-kind, and straights yield a flat payout.
Here’s a clever bonus: If a player’s hand does not qualify for the progressive payouts, they can still win with the “Envy Bonus Payout” if at least one player at the table has Ace-King-Queen suited.
Another addition made a number of years ago is the 6-Card Bonus bet. Utilizing a separate pay table as well, the game can be found at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.
With this option, the player combines his three cards with those of the dealer. Payouts start with a straight or higher. Catch the nine, 10, Jack, Queen, King, and Ace of diamonds and collect the big money.
BONUS ROUND-UP:
AMERISTAR: Now that the East Chicago, Indiana, property is under the ownership of Penn National Gaming Corporation, its’ mychoice loyalty program is expanding to the more than 35 Penn National properties owned nationwide in January 2019, including replacing the Marquee Rewards program at Hollywood Casino in Joliet.
FOUR WINDS: The six-figure slot jackpots keep coming at the New Buffalo property. Two guests from Indiana who wished to remain anonymous, one from Syracuse and the other from Auburn, turned their five dollar wagers into huge winnings. One jackpot was $391,484 and the other one was $403,534. The jackpots were hit on in-house progressives.