Income tax tips and advice for recreational gamblers

It’s that time of year when everybody is putting together their paperwork to prepare for filing their income tax returns.

If you’re a casino-goer, you may have come across the form that you received from the slot attendant for winning that $1,200 jackpot way back in January of last year. You may have tucked it away in a drawer and forgot about it.

Well, it’s time to remember it again. Uncle Sam certainly will! That $1,200 will have to be entered as income in the form of gambling winnings on your return.

The IRS has updated its rules as they apply to casual gamblers “who aren’t in the trade or business of gambling.” It goes on to explain that gambling winnings are fully taxable and must be reported on your income tax return. Gambling includes but isn’t limited to winnings from lotteries, raffles, horse races and casinos. It includes cash winnings and the fair market value of prizes, including cars and trips.

The IRS publication states that casual gamblers must report all gambling winnings as “Other Income” on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. Furthermore, when you have gambling winnings, you may be required to pay an estimated tax on that additional income. For information you can reference Publication 505 covering tax withholding and estimated tax.