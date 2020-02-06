Income tax tips and advice for recreational gamblers

It’s that time of year when everybody is putting together their paperwork to prepare for filing their income tax returns.
If you’re a casino-goer, you may have come across the form that you received from the slot attendant for winning that $1,200 jackpot way back in January of last year. You may have tucked it away in a drawer and forgot about it.
Well, it’s time to remember it again. Uncle Sam certainly will! That $1,200 will have to be entered as income in the form of gambling winnings on your return.
The IRS has updated its rules as they apply to casual gamblers “who aren’t in the trade or business of gambling.” It goes on to explain that gambling winnings are fully taxable and must be reported on your income tax return. Gambling includes but isn’t limited to winnings from lotteries, raffles, horse races and casinos. It includes cash winnings and the fair market value of prizes, including cars and trips.
The IRS publication states that casual gamblers must report all gambling winnings as “Other Income” on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. Furthermore, when you have gambling winnings, you may be required to pay an estimated tax on that additional income. For information you can reference Publication 505 covering tax withholding and estimated tax.
If you wish to deduct gambling losses against your winnings you may do so only if you itemize your deductions on Schedule A (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) AND kept a record of your winnings and losses. The amount of losses that you deduct cannot be more than the amount of gambling income you report on your return. You can claim gambling losses up to the amount of your winnings as “Other Itemized Deductions”.
The IRS in its publication cautions that in order for you deduct your losses, you must keep an accurate diary or similar record of your gambling winnings and losses and be able to provide receipts, tickets, statements, or other records that show the amount of both your winnings and losses. You may refer to Publication 529, Miscellaneous Deductions, for complete information.
Inside the publication you’ll find a section devoted exclusively to gambling income. It makes for very informative reading for anyone who gambles for fun.
Another valuable IRS resource is Publication 525, Taxable and Nontaxable Income. You may also review “How do I claim my gambling winnings and/or losses?” on the IRS website.
The publication advises that you are required to report the full amount of your gambling winnings for the year, keeping in mind that the only time the casino will inform the IRS about your winnings is when you collect a slot jackpot of $1,200 or more.
You may not reduce your gambling winnings by your gambling losses and just report the difference. You are required to report the full amount of your winnings as income and claim your losses (up to the amount of your winnings) as an itemized deduction. Therefore, your records should show your winnings separately from your losses.
The best advice to maintain a record of gambling activity is to keep a diary of your wins and losses with at least four categories of information: 1. The date and type of your specific wager or wagering activity. 2. The name and address or location of the gambling establishment. 3. The names of other persons present with you at the gambling establishment. 4. The amount(s) you won or lost.
In addition to your diary, you are also advised to maintain accurate proof of your wins and losses in the form of supporting documentation. You will already have in your possession Form W-2G, Certain Gambling Winnings. That's what you received from the slot attendant when you won the jackpot.
Other forms of documentation include wagering tickets, canceled checks, credit records, bank withdrawals and statements of actual winnings or payment slips provided to you by the gambling establishment. If you use a player's club card every time you play slots, the casino will have a computer record of your coin-in, coin-out activity on the slots. At year's end you can request this information from the casinos to support your income tax claims.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Penn National Gaming, Inc., the parent company of the East Chicago hotel and casino, will be Barstool Sports’ exclusive gaming partner for up to 40 years and have the sole right to utilize the Barstool Sports brand for all of the company’s online and retail sports betting and iCasino products. “This exciting new partnership with Barstool Sports reflects our strategy to continue evolving from the nation’s largest regional gaming operator, with 41 properties in 19 states, to a best-in-class omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming and sports betting entertainment,” said Jay Snowden, president and chief executive officer of Penn National.
BLUE CHIP: For all fans of UFC 247 there will be a public viewing of fight night on Saturday (Feb. 8) live and direct from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The 11-bout card starts at 9 p.m. and will be featured on screens at The Game and FanDuel Sportsbook. The main event is the world light heavyweight championship matching the belt holder, Jon Jones (25-1-1), against the undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). The co-main event will be the women’s world flyweight championship pitting belt holder Valentina Shevchenko against top-ranked challenger Katlyn Chookagian. Other bouts on tap include Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa in a heavyweight match, Mirsad Bertic vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight match, and Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi in another heavyweight match.
FOUR WINDS: The $175,000 “Toyota Takeaway” promotion is ongoing at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford. It is your opportunity to win one of two 2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Editions or a share of over $30,000 in cash or instant credit prizes. On Saturday, Feb. 15, hourly drawings will be held from Noon until 10 p.m. (EST). The automobiles will be given away at the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings. W Club members receive one free entry now through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
HORSESHOE: The entire month of February will be highlighted by the $400,000 “Blackhawks Breakaway” drawings in which guests to the Hammond property can take a shot at scoring cash and free play prize, including winning a brand new 2020 Chevy Camaro. Simply swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card each Saturday to activate your tier-based entries. Receive one additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits you earn playing slots and table games. The drawings will take place in the promotions area from 6 to 9 p.m. The car will be given away at the Blackhawks Breakaway Finale on Feb. 29 at a special 10 p.m. drawing.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Masquerade Mardi Gras Hot Seat” headlines the promotional activity every Wednesday this month from 2 to 8 p.m. Every 30 minutes Majestic Star’s Mardi Gras prize parade will march through the casino and award Promo Cash or table chips to each lucky winner. Every active player at the winning mystery slot bank or table game wins $100. All that’s required is to be a Majestic Rewards member actively playing. Additionally, start earning entries for the “Lucky in Love” promotion which will be held every Friday this month from 7 to 10 p.m. Every hour five guests will be chosen to win $300 in Promo Cash. The 10 p.m. drawing will see one grand prize winner awarded a cruise trip for two and luxury luggage containing up to $500 in cash.
