Interest in horse racing burgeons out of necessity

Along with it has surfaced interest from bettors who can’t place a wager on anything else, as well as the creation of a new generation of horse racing fans who didn’t have the time or inclination to cultivate an interest in it before the rest of the sporting world went dark.

Legal online horse racing betting companies have existed for years, only now they are looking at a tremendous spike in interest and business. Fans have the ability to wager on any race at any track in the country through the services, plus enjoy access to all the statistics and information they need to handicap the races and make educated decisions.

One of the great appeals of betting on horse racing is the cerebral input that serious handicappers use to select winners. Computer programs and the availability of advanced statistical information makes pari-mutuel wagering a studious pursuit in contrast to the 100 percent luck factor associated with all casino games with the exception of blackjack and poker.

Whereas the popularity of Texas Hold'em poker is attributed in great part to the mental aspect of playing the game, similar attributes involved with betting on horses have not resulted in attracting new legions of fans, especially among the younger audiences.