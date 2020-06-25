Interest in horse racing burgeons out of necessity

Life in America without the Major League Baseball season, the NHL and NBA playoffs, and many classic sporting events including the Kentucky Derby, the Indianapolis 500 and the Masters golf tournament, has created an unprecedented sports entertainment void.
No sporting events to attend in person or watch on television at home has impacted the economics of leisure time activity on many levels, not the least of which are those who like to place a bet and the newly created businesses that will take that bet.
Yes, the sportsbooks, which were off to such a great start in the Region, were dealt a serious blow when “March Madness” was canceled. Little did we know at the time that all sports would be placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain so for three and a half months and counting.
The one major sport that has managed to stay alive, albeit with health and safety precautions, is horse racing. Even with no fans in attendance at venues around the country that are conducting live thoroughbred and standardbred racing, interest in the colorful spectacle of hoof-pounding competition has risen dramatically.
NBC began showcasing “Racing Across America” TV shows on weekends earlier this year to fill some of the sports void. Top races are broadcast from tracks around the country, giving horse racing regular television exposure it has not seen in decades.
Along with it has surfaced interest from bettors who can’t place a wager on anything else, as well as the creation of a new generation of horse racing fans who didn’t have the time or inclination to cultivate an interest in it before the rest of the sporting world went dark.
Legal online horse racing betting companies have existed for years, only now they are looking at a tremendous spike in interest and business. Fans have the ability to wager on any race at any track in the country through the services, plus enjoy access to all the statistics and information they need to handicap the races and make educated decisions.
One of the great appeals of betting on horse racing is the cerebral input that serious handicappers use to select winners. Computer programs and the availability of advanced statistical information makes pari-mutuel wagering a studious pursuit in contrast to the 100 percent luck factor associated with all casino games with the exception of blackjack and poker.
Whereas the popularity of Texas Hold'em poker is attributed in great part to the mental aspect of playing the game, similar attributes involved with betting on horses have not resulted in attracting new legions of fans, especially among the younger audiences.
Long before the popularity of casino gambling as a recreational and leisure-time activity, before there were state-sanctioned lotteries and sports books, horse racing reigned supreme as the entertainment of choice for people with an inclination to place a bet.
Horse racing was covered in the media as a major sport on a daily basis. Every newspaper had a "beat" reporter in the press box filing stories for every edition. The results of the "Daily Double" were printed on the front page of the afternoon news sections. The first late morning edition was called the "turf" edition because it had the late scratches from tracks around the country.
Betting on horse races on-site was legal in all states with pari-mutuel wagering legislation, but even kids back in horse racing's hey-day knew that all book makers didn't work in binderies. Friendly neighborhood bookies could be easily accessed at corner newsstands, tobacco shops, bars, restaurants and even the work place.
Horse racing was a fact of life in America. It enjoyed a reputation as the nation's No. 1 spectator sport for decades. Racetrack grandstands in major cities were filled to overflowing on weekends and holidays.
What happened? Competition for America's entertainment (and gambling) dollar, that's what. State lotteries, casinos, the proliferation of motor sports, in-home entertainment technology, and the expansion of other sports and the duration of their seasons all helped to push horse racing out of the limelight it once enjoyed.
Before betting on professional sports was legal, newspapers everywhere were loaded with odds tables, point spreads, injury reports and other information pertinent to wagering on football, basketball, baseball, etc.
Some of horse racing's fall from public grace was the sport's own fault. When television coverage of the other major sports began in earnest in the late '40s – early '50s, the moguls of racing felt they would be "giving their product away" by exposing it for free on the "tube".
Even the thoroughbred horse racing world has been turned topsy-turvy during the pandemic.
The Triple Crown season is the highest profile time for the sport when the Kentucky Derby is held on the first Saturday in May, the Preakness Stakes two weeks after that, and the Belmont Stakes the early part of June.
This year the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes were both postponed until the fall. The Belmont Stakes was actually held last Saturday, but the traditional third and decisive jewel in the Triple Crown at the grueling distance of 1 ½ miles was a mere shadow of itself when contested at 1 1/8 miles.
Until the other sports return, horse racing is reveling in its newfound popularity and commercial demand.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!