It’s time once again for recreational, amateur, and professional poker players across the Midwest to get their game on for the Heartland Poker Tour at Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino.
Tournament action begins today (Thursday, May 2) and will continue daily through May 14. At stake will be a daily schedule of events with affordable buy-ins which afford poker players of every persuasion the opportunity to win significant cash.
Korey Stewart, marketing manager for the Heartland Poker Tour, told this columnist that although the upcoming schedule is similar to past events held at Ameristar, a few changes have been made to keep it fresh.
“For example, we have added a fourth starting flight to the opening $350 No Limit Hold’em Monster Stack event in hopes of building even bigger numbers,” Stewart said. “There will be one flight Thursday (May 2), two flights Friday (May 3), and the final starting flight is Saturday (May 4).
“The Monster Stack still features the $200,000 guarantee that it’s had for many events in a row. The tournament generally sees well over 1,000 total entries over the course of the weekend.”
Heartland Poker Tour experimented with a “Ladies Only” tournament in August of 2017 at Ameristar. It’s making its first appearance since then this time around on Sunday (May 5) starting at 4 p.m. The buy-in is $150.
“The overwhelming majority of poker player are men,” Stewart acknowledged, “but there are plenty of women out there who are just as good as the guys, if not better.”
Another change to the schedule revolves around the vaunted $1,650 Main Event, which in May of 2018 lured 624 entries and generated a total prize pool of $898,560. Victorious Alex Ziskin took down the $201,391 championship cash prize.
“The Main Event generally has three starting flights on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Stewart said. “Players who advance combine for Day 2 on Sunday when we play down to the final nine players who return on Monday to play under the lights at the nationally televised final.
“Because the second weekend of this tournament falls on Mother’s Day, we have pushed the Main Event back one day to allow players the choice to take off Sunday, May 12, to spend with their families. Therefore, this time the starting flights have been changed to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Day 2 is now Monday (May 13) with the final table set for Tuesday (May 14).”
Poker players who are traveling for the tournament can stay in Ameristar’s award-winning hotel for as little as $79 per night during the series by using the code HPTAEC online or by calling 219-378-3000.
“Ameristar East Chicago has established itself as one of the most popular stops on the tour,” Stewart said. “We’ve come extremely close to having a $1-million Main Event prize pool a few times in the past. It’s just a matter of time before it happens. This could be the one!”
Please visit hptpoker.com for a complete tournament schedule and information about the Heartland Poker Tour.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The East Chicago property is holding a special promotion exclusively for penny slot players on Friday (May 3) and every Friday this month from 7 to 11:00 p.m. Called the “Penny Bonus,” any guest who hits a taxable jackpot ($1,200 or higher) on a penny slot machine will earn a scratch card and win between $50 and $5,000 in Bonus Rewards. There is a limit of three scratch cards per night. Please visit the Mychoice player’s club center on property for details. Mychoice is now activated at all Penn Gaming destinations nationwide, including the Hollywood Aurora and Hollywood Joliet locations in Illinois.
BLUE CHIP: The “Summer Wheels” giveaway has rolled into the Michigan City casino resort big time for your chance to win a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4 X 4 or a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4 X 4. The opportunity to earn entries began on May 1 and will continue through June 22. Pre-qualifying drawings are set to take place in June on Fridays the 7th, 14th, and 21st. Hourly drawings from 7 to 10 p.m. will see five winners at each drawing receive $100 in slot dollars plus one pre-qualified entry into the Grand Prize Car drawing on June 22. Additionally, there will be one bonus $5,000 slot dollars winner drawn each Friday following the 10 p.m. drawing. Grand prize drawings will be held hourly from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, with five winners at each drawing receiving $100 slot dollars plus one pre-qualified entry into the grand prize drawing for the car which will be held immediately following the 10 p.m. drawing. There will also be 10 $500 cash winners selected. Earn entries using your B Connected card playing slots and table games.
FOUR WINDS: Earn entries now through Sunday, May 26, for the $200,000 “Outdoor Adventure” which is open to guests at all Four Winds Casino destinations. The grand prize is a 30-foot Forest River FR3 RV plus a $3,000 Outdoor Adventure store gift card. Hourly drawings begin at Noon on the day of the promotion (May 26) when five $2,000 cash winners will be selected. Four winners will be selected at each of the 1, 3, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. drawings each of whom will receive a $3,000 Outdoor Adventure store gift card. Five guests at each of the 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. drawings will win $1,500 in instant credit/free slot play. The RV will be awarded at 9 p.m. followed by a 10 p.m. drawing to select two $10,000 cash prize winners. Please visit the W Club for complete information. All times are EDT.