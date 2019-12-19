A poker tournament that requires 500 tables set up across a nearly 200,000-square-foot ballroom to accommodate the crowds can only be the longest-running, richest and most prestigious of them all.
The dates have been announced for the 2020 World Series of Poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, news that poker players from around the world were anxiously awaiting in order to make travel plans.
The 51st edition of the greatest poker spectacle on earth will open on May 25 and continue for 51 consecutive days through July 15. By the time the last card is dealt, over $200-million in prize money will have been awarded.
The crown jewel of the schedule is of course the Main Event which will take place July 1 through July 14. Recognized as the world championship of professional poker, this $10,000 buy-in event attracted 8,569 entries in 2019. The final table will be televised by ESPN/ESPN2 July 12 - 14.
“We can’t wait to open our doors for the 2020 World Series of Poker,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the WSOP. “Summer can’t come fast enough, and we look forward to welcoming poker players from all around the globe back to the Rio in Las Vegas to award gold bracelets and hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Last year’s 50th edition of the classic poker spectacular saw more than 187,000 entrants from 118 countries share in excess of $293-million in prize money. The tournament established new records across the board.
The “Big 50 No-Limit Hold’em” tournament will headline the festivities on opening weekend. This year a whopping 28,371 entries at $500 each were accepted for the event which guarantees a seven-figure payday to the champion.
The Big 50 is widely recognized as the most exceptional value tournament on the WSOP slate. Players start with 50,000 chips and compete in 50-minute levels over a four-day run on Memorial Day weekend.
The schedule is replete with the coveted WSOP gold bracelet events, the standard of excellence in the poker industry. In 2019 the average gold bracelet event had a $3,257,592 prize pool.
An event that has gained in popularity over recent editions of the WSOP is the Seniors No-Limit Hold’em Championship. It’s a $1,000 buy-in, single re-entry tournament restricted to players age 50 and up. Play in the Seniors will commence on Thursday, June 18, and continue through the final table on Sunday, June 21. In 2019 there were 5,916 entries in the event.
The complete schedule will be finalized early in the New Year, with dates for the other signature events, including the Deepstack No-Limit Hold’em, Millionaire Maker, Double Stack, Monster Stack, Crazy Eights, Colossus, Deepstack Championship, Mini Main Event, and Little One for the Drop, all forthcoming.
Participants from the Region in particular, and the Midwest in general, have become major players in recent editions of the World Series of Poker.
The dedicated poker rooms at all of the properties serve as fertile proving grounds for enthusiasts of the game, driven primarily by the annual presence of the World Series of Poker Circuit at Horseshoe Hammond and the Heartland Poker Tour at Ameristar East Chicago.
This is a reminder that the World Series of Poker is not exclusively for high rollers. Buy-ins for tournaments throughout the competition start as low as $75. Single table satellites in every popular poker game will take place in low, medium, and high limit ranges starting on May 26 and continuing 24 hours a day throughout the seven-week series.
The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will be hosting the WSOP for the 16th consecutive year, but the future of the competition there beyond 2020 has yet to be determined in light of the sale of the property by WSOP owner, Caesars Entertainment, earlier this year.
Room reservations are now being accepted across all of Caesars’ Las Vegas properties with rates as low as $33 for existing Caesars Rewards players club members by using booking code WSOP20.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The Four Winds destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford will celebrate the holiday season with their guests on Saturday (Dec. 21) with separate “Holiday Gifts” events at each location. The prizes include instant credit, cash, prizes including Apple packages, Bose sound packages, and Apple Iphones 11 Pro. The drawings will be held hourly starting at 3 p.m. (Eastern) and continue through 11 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily though the day of the promotion by swiping their W Club card at the promotional kiosks. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $30,000 “Secret Santa” promotion continues Friday (Dec. 15) and every Friday this month. Every half hour from 7. to 10 p.m. on the days of the promotion, four lucky Majestic Rewards players club members will be selected to unwrap a Secret Santa gift to reveal Promo Cash or prizes. At the 10 p.m. drawing, one guest will be randomly selected for a chance to win up to $5,000 in Promo Cash and all of the gifts that weren’t unwrapped in the previous drawings.