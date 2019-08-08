Basic strategy is the foundation upon which blackjack should always be played. If you don’t take the time to learn it, you are helping the casinos fatten up their “hold” on the game.
There is something, however, that basic strategy doesn’t take into account: The odds are continually fluctuating during a game of blackjack.
There can be times during the course of playing out a “shoe” when the house enjoys a bigger edge than the norm. There can also be times when players as a collective group are in a more advantageous position.
Knowing when to capitalize on player friendly situations by increasing your wager, or decreasing your wager when it’s a “house” game, can elevate you to a higher plateau of blackjack play and make you a more successful player over the long haul.
Knowing how to mitigate the inherent limitations of basic strategy starts with establishing a knowledge of the mathematics that govern the game of blackjack.
The most powerful cards for the players are the 10-value cards (kings, queens, jacks, and tens) and the aces. There are 20 such cards in a 52-card deck. Collectively they constitute 38 percent of the deck.
Why are they so powerful? Without them, a two-card 21” (blackjack) is impossible. Shooting for that premium blackjack payoff of 3 to 2 is a huge player advantage.
Also, house rules dictate that dealers must stand on 17. Ten-value cards, therefore, can be the anchor for push hands of 17, and winning hands of 18, 19, and 20. They can also make or break the opportunity that players have to split hands and double down.
The most powerful cards for the dealer are the fours, fives, and sixes. There are 12 such cards in 52-card deck. Collectively they make up 23 percent of the deck.
They allow dealers to draw to strong hands. Because house rules dictate that dealers hit 16, a draw of a four or a five can be devastating for players. It’s a mathematical fact that the fives are THE most powerful cards for the dealer.
Knowing during the middle game when there is an abundance of 10-value cards remaining to be dealt, or conversely knowing when there is an abundance of fours, fives, and sixes remaining in the shoe, can give you an advantage few players can recognize.
Developing the skill to possess this advantage requires you to stop being a passive player and paying attention to only your hand. You must train yourself to become a proactive player and watch the hands of everyone at the table.
In a six-deck shoe there are 312 cards, 96 of which carry a value of 10. If the dealer cuts one and one-half decks (78 cards) out of play after the shuffle, 24 of them will theoretically be 10-value cards, leaving 72 of them in play among the 234 cards that will be dealt.
In a game with six players plus the dealer, approximately 23 cards will be dealt on every hand. There will be 10 deals from the shoe before it’s time to shuffle up. If the 10-value cards come out proportionately, there should be seven of them on the table for each round.
For example, on the first round you observe that seven 10-value cards have been dealt, which keeps the “count” neutral. On the second-round if only five come out, you now have a count of plus-2. On the third-round if nine 10-value cards are on the table, your count goes back to neutral.
Once you enter the second half of the shoe and the remaining cards leave you in “plus” territory, this can be an indication that the shoe is rich in 10-value cards and therefore present some favorable wagering opportunities.
On the other hand, if the count reveals the remaining deals potentially weak in 10’s, it may be time to decrease your wagers or even back off a little.
Keeping a side count of the aces, and even more significant, the five’s, can only increase your advantage.
An easy way to maintain your count is to reserve a stack of chips for this purpose. Add one for every plus count, subtract one for every minus count. The number of chips in the stack will indicate where the shoe stands. A tall stack will mean you have a high “plus” count and the opportunity could be right to be in a favorable position against the dealer.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The extensive list of more than 100 wines at William B’s Steakhouse, including varieties from California, Spain, France, Italy, and South America, has earned the restaurant the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the fourth year. Regarded as the most influential source of wine information in the world, Wine Spectator recognizes restaurants with the award for having a well-curated wine list that will appeal to only the most discerning wine enthusiasts. The face of William B’s is the venue’s longtime manager, Patrick Cullars, who said: “Whether you’re enjoying a bone-in ribeye or our seafood risotto, we have a wine whether it’s red, white, or rose, that will satisfy every palate.” Cullars knows of what he speaks. He took extensive training and underwent rigorous testing to become Sommelier, a title bestowed upon only the elite of wine subject matter experts.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Mid-States Poker Tour continues at the Gary property with daily satellite tournaments for $65 and $250 buy-ins, as well as no-limit hold’em tournaments, scheduled through Friday, Aug. 16. The $1,100 Main Event, which will carry a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, will take place Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Please visit msptpoker.com for a complete schedule or call the poker room at 219-977-7777, Ext.7444.