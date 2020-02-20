Konami keeps horse racing game alive in casinos with Fortune Cup

HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Casino for a 12-day run starting today and continuing through March 2. There are over $2-million in guaranteed prize pools on the docket. The opening event is a no limit hold’em re-entry tournament for which players buy in for $400 for a shot at a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. The marquee attraction is the $1-million guaranteed Main Event which starts on Friday, Feb. 28. The buy-in is $1,700. If you’ve never played under world-class tournament conditions before, you may want to give the nightly no-limit hold’em tournaments a try. The buy-in is a modest $150 for competition that carries a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool. There will also be a leader board for two Main Event seats. Check out the multi-bag bonus events, the first of which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The competition carries a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $250 buy-in. Seniors ages 50 and older can point for the no limit hold-em tournament reserved for them. It has been sweetened with a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in is $400. The World Series of Poker Circuit art Horseshoe Hammond will also include the new no-limit hold’em high roller competition. The tournament is set for Sunday, March 1, and features a $2,200 buy-in. For a complete schedule of events and more about the World Series of Poker Circuit¸ please visit wsop.com/circuit.