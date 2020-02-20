Konami keeps horse racing game alive in casinos with Fortune Cup

If you visited Las Vegas any time from the mid to late '80s up until the dawn of the new millennium, you may have run across a rather curious gaming device called Sigma Derby during your casino travels.
Sigma Derby was an electro-mechanical horse racing game which was developed by the Japanese manufacturer Sigma Game, Inc.
The race track, encased under a plexiglass canopy, was home to five plastic thoroughbreds which “ran” (actually hopped) around the track across five slotted lanes. The horses’ movements were controlled by magnets.
The track was surrounded by 10 betting stations where players could wager quarters on the outcome of the races. Bets were made on which would be the first two horses to finish, meaning each race had 10 wagering possibilities that were posted with random odds.
The game developed a following of players looking for an economical and fun way to gamble when casino floors were dominated by mechanical spinning-reel slots.
When the video slot revolution took over gaming in the late '90s and slots evolved into high-tech electronic gaming devices, Sigma Derby became an obsolete curiosity.
What’s more, with much higher revenue generating games that became available, Sigma Derby occupied valuable floor space that could be used for other product.
The Sigma Derby games that did remain required repair with ever increasing frequency, and because it wasn’t being manufactured anymore, replacement parts were next to impossible to find.
The last remaining Sigma Derby game can be found at The D Casino in Downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street in the property’s “Vintage Vegas” section.
Thanks to gaming device manufacturer Konami, mechanical horse racing is back bigger and better than ever in casinos across the country with Fortune Cup, a high-tech decendant of the original Sigma product.
Now the company has made the game even better with Fortune Cup Derby Deluxe, in which the touch screen betting stations have expanded from eight to 10. There is more side-bet functionality, random multipliers and even statistics and rankings on the horses for serious handicappers.
The betting stations are updated with bill and voucher acceptors, player’s club card functionality and a more sophisticated wagering keyboard.
No longer is it a “quarter game” in which you had to play with quarters and in which winnings were returned to you in quarters in the metal tray.
The Fortune Cup footprint is a nine-foot-wide mechanical track upon which eight horses compete. There’s even a track announcer audio component as well as a large video screen that attracts players from the casino floor as if it were a brick and mortar race track.
The game functionality is much smoother. There’s a less mechanical component and more of an electronic presence. The horses traverse the race course in a more fluid motion, adding to the fun and visual experience.
Bettors have the option of making Win, Place and Quinella bets. A special attraction is mystery progressive jackpots.
Conveniences for players are available at each of the 10 betting stations, including USB chargers for electronic devices.
Each Fortune Cup race takes about 40 second to complete. Between races there is a 40-second break for players to do some handicapping and take note of the odds.
Fortune Cup and the recently introduced Fortune Cup Derby Deluxe are exciting interactive additions to the gaming floor. Hopefully the game will be introduced to one of the casino properties in the Region before too long.
BONUS ROUND-UP
HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Casino for a 12-day run starting today and continuing through March 2. There are over $2-million in guaranteed prize pools on the docket. The opening event is a no limit hold’em re-entry tournament for which players buy in for $400 for a shot at a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. The marquee attraction is the $1-million guaranteed Main Event which starts on Friday, Feb. 28. The buy-in is $1,700. If you’ve never played under world-class tournament conditions before, you may want to give the nightly no-limit hold’em tournaments a try. The buy-in is a modest $150 for competition that carries a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool. There will also be a leader board for two Main Event seats. Check out the multi-bag bonus events, the first of which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The competition carries a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $250 buy-in. Seniors ages 50 and older can point for the no limit hold-em tournament reserved for them. It has been sweetened with a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in is $400. The World Series of Poker Circuit art Horseshoe Hammond will also include the new no-limit hold’em high roller competition. The tournament is set for Sunday, March 1, and features a $2,200 buy-in. For a complete schedule of events and more about the World Series of Poker Circuit¸ please visit wsop.com/circuit.
