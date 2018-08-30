In spite of the talk among gaming and sports enthusiasts that surfaced every now and then, the possibility of legalized betting on college and professional games seemed to be a real longshot.
The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 banned sports betting in the United States. The only sports that were excluded were pari-mutuel horse racing, dog racing, and jai alai.
An exemption was made for the state of Nevada, and, curiously enough, the states of Oregon, Montana and Delaware, which at one time conducted forms of sports lotteries.
Congress also provided a one-year window of opportunity for states which operated licensed casino gaming for the previous 10-year period to pass laws permitting sports wagering.
New Jersey was the obvious recipient of this grace period because of that state's Atlantic City casino gambling industry, but the legislature never acted on it.
Some years back lawmakers in New Jersey wanted another chance and the governor of Delaware expressed desire to get his state back in the game.
The NFL even filed a legal brief against the measure with the Delaware State Supreme Court.
"The Justice Department has consistently been very, very tough on all forms of sports wagering," said Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., who was then president of the American Gaming Association which represents the commercial casino industry.
Nothing happened until this year when the gate to sports gambling was suddenly opened by the United States Supreme Court in May when it was decided the long-standing federal ban on legalized sports betting in the United States was unconstitutional.
This month it was reported that at least 18 states have active sports betting legislation. The list continues to grow.
Geoff Freeman, current president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, commented that the old betting laws were so out of touch with reality that it turned millions of Americans into criminals for the simple act of enjoying college basketball.
He further said that the long standing ban on sports betting created an illegal, unregulated sports betting market that offered zero consumer protections and generated zero revenue for state and tribal governments.
All of that is changed now.
The AGA estimates that Americans illegally wager at least $150 billion on sports every year, including $4.76 billion on this year’s Super Bowl.
The organization estimated that more than $10 billion was wagered on the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, of which only $300 million was bet legally on “March Madness” through Nevada sports books.
