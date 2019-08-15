Bryan Mileski had a dream more than a decade ago of creating a poker tour in his home state of Minnesota structured as a series of affordable tournaments designed for “weekend warriors” like himself.
In December of 2009 he made his dream come true by launching the Minnesota State Poker Tour (MSPT) at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota.
The success of the Minnesota tournaments convinced him a year and a half later to branch out across the border into Iowa. Further expansion soon saw his dream-come-true re-branded into the Mid-States Poker Tour.
Now in its 10th season, MSPT has awarded over $95.5 million in prize money while burgeoning into more than 30 events a year in states across the nation.
It is a success story of epic proportions that will play out its next chapter in the Region this weekend at Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel in Gary.
The property’s dedicated poker room, which has seen a resurgence of relevance in an intensely competitive market, will host the MSPT Main Event Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 16 – 18. All it takes is a $1,100 buy-in to take a shot at a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool.
“Poker at Majestic Star has changed a great deal since our original visits to the property several years ago,” said MSPT founder and president Mileski, who in 2017 was inducted into the Minnesota Poker Hall of Fame.
Lending additional credence to the dedication of the owners of Majestic Star to improve the live poker offerings, Mileski added: “It’s due in no small part to new poker room manager, Nick Zacny, who is committed to revitalizing poker at Majestic Star.
MSPT paid a visit to the Majestic Star last January for a Main Event, the success of which gave Mileski high hopes for the upcoming tournament.
“We were extremely thrilled with our January turnout,” Mileski said. “The Main Event attracted 309 ‘runners’, the largest field ever for a major ($1,000 + buy-in) at the property in spite of the heavy local competition.”
For the past several weeks the poker room at Majestic Star has been the scene of a series of regional events which were introduced to the tour in 2006. Low buy-ins ($65 super satellites and $250 satellites) give participants a chance to compete for larger prize pools while incorporating a player-friendly “blind” structure.
During what can arguably be identified as the “breakout” season for MSPT, 2019 has seen the tour host a Main Event with a $3-million guaranteed prize pool at The Venetian in Las Vegas where the $1,600 buy-in for the event attracted 2,472 entrants.
The Main Event at Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Michigan, coming up Oct. 10 – 13 will post a $1-million guaranteed prize pool. Later in the year (Dec. 5 – 8) at Canterbury Park, the Main Event prize pool will be a guaranteed $500,000.
Will MSPT’s presence at Majestic Star evolve into similar proportions moving forward? Mileski is optimistic, saying: “We look forward to continued growth and success at Majestic Star as they transition into their new, beautiful, land-based casino home.”
MSPT itself has progressed into an advanced level of stature and respect in the poker world that extends beyond average weekend recreational players.
Through the years the tour has seen past World Series of Poker Main Event champions Carlos Mortensen (2001), Greg “Fossilman” Raymer (2004), Jamie Gold (2006), Jerry Yang (2008), Joey Cada (2009), and Ryan Riess (2013) catch the action in MSPT events.
The Mid-States Poker Tour “Player of the Year” competition will see the winner awarded a $10,000 seat at the Main Event of the 2020 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
Please visit msptpoker.com for the complete schedule for the weekend Main Event escitement at the Majestic Star.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The “Summer Gas Giveaway” promotion and your chance to win free gas for a year is set for Friday (Aug. 16) from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be three winners of $200 gas cards hourly from 7 to 9 p.m. At the 10 p.m. drawing, $3,000 gas cards will be awarded to two lucky winners. B Connected player’s club members receive one complimentary entry into the drawings when you swipe your B Connected player's card at the promotional kiosks. Earn additional entries through the day of the promotion playing slots and table games. You can earn one entry for every 20 tier credits today and again on promotion day.
FOUR WINDS: The finals of the 2019 TournEvent of Champions will take place next week when the top 50 participants from each of the semi-finals will be competing against one another to decide the winners.
The remaining semi-finals will take place today (Thursday, Aug. 15) at the Dowagiac and Hartford locations. There will be $1,500 in instant credit/free slot play awarded to participants at each destination.
The finals competition will be held at South Bend from 7 to 9 p.m. EDT Aug. 21; at Dowagiac from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22; and from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hartford, also on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The Four Winds champions will win $800 in airfare for two, 4-day/3-night hotel accommodations, transportation to and from McCarran International Airport, food and beverage credit, and a seat in the “Million Dollar Event”.
The 2019 TournEvent of Champions national championship is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2019, at the XS Night Club at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The first and second place finishers from the Four Winds finals will each win a seat in the TournEvent of Champions national championship and will compete for a $1-million prize. First place will also receive $2,000 in instant credit/free slot play while second place will be awarded $1,000. Rounding out the tournament prize structure will be $500 in instant credit/free slot play to third place, $100 to down to 40th place, and $50 down to 50th place.
Please visit tourneventofchampions.com for information about the competition.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Swingin’ Saturdays” promotion will be held on Saturday (Aug. 17) and every Saturday this month. Four winners every hour from 7 to 9 p.m. will get the chance to put their golf skills to the test and putt for $200 in Promo Cash. At 10 p.m. one winner will have a chance to putt for up to $5,000 in Promo Cash.
The “Hump Day Hot Seat” promotion is scheduled at the Gary property every Wednesday in August. Three winners every 30 minutes from noon to 8 p.m. will have the opportunity to pick a camel from the prize board and win $100, $200, $300, or $1,000 in Promo Cash. Eligibility requires participants to be actively playing slots with their Majestic Rewards player’s club card properly inserted in the machine at the time of the drawing.