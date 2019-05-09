When Nick Zacny took over as poker room manager at Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel earlier this year, he promised that he was going to shake things up to re-tool it into one of the most player-friendly and hospitable rooms in the Midwest.
One look at the new promotional and tournament schedule available at majesticstarcasino.com/casino/poker will tell you that he wasn’t kidding. Zacny not only reached out to poker players to find out what they wanted to feel appreciated and valued. He listened.
Tournaments are scheduled every day of the week. The buy-ins range from $50 for a chance to play for a $1,000 guaranteed prize pool, up to $250 for the Saturday evening tournament and a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool.
All of the tournaments are eligible for the Bad Beat Jackpot and the Player of the Month promotion. All but one feature the revolutionary Big Blind Ante format in which when antes are introduced, the player in the big blind will pay an ante for all players.
As for the Player of the Month criteria, each tournament entry awards the player 10 points. Each “cash” receives one point for every dollar won. Two dollars of each tournament are extracted to fund the promotional pool.
At the end of every month, the total is divided by one hundred dollars to determine the number of winners by points. All winners are awarded seats into the $100 Sunday 3 p.m. tournament on the first Sunday of the following month.
Aside from the tournament structure, there are numerous promotions at the cash games that are sure to delight the players.
For example, on Monday starting at 6 a.m., the first 10 players to play three hours of cash will win a $50 tournament seat in the Monday No Limit Hold’em tournament that starts at 11 a.m.
Also, every Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the “Two Jakes!” promotion is in force. The player with the first hand of pocket jacks each hour will win $75.
Every Tuesday it’s “Chase the Queens!” also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hand of pocket queens each hour will collect $75.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. it’s “Long Live the Kings!. The first hand to show pocket kings each hour will be awarded $75.
On Thursdays from 2 p.m. to midnight, the “Aces Freeroll!” promotion is in force. The first hand of pocket aces each hour will win a $100 Sunday 3 p.m. tournament seat.
Finally, there’s a fun promotion in force daily 24 hours. It’s the “Seven Card Stud!” promo. Every player will receive $25 for each hand of quads that is made.
Call the poker room directly at 219-977-7777, Ext. 7444, for any questions regarding the tournament and promotional schedules, as well as the cash games that are held seven days a week, 24-hours a day.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The Heartland Poker Tour enters its final weekend of action at the East Chicago property, headlined by Friday’s (May 10) Day 1 starting flights of the $1,650 Main Event. Starting flights will continue Saturday and Sunday, but this time around Day 2 is now Monday (May 13) to allow players to take Mother’s Day off to spend at home with their families. The televised final table will be held on Tuesday (May 14). The defending champion is Alex Ziskin who last year earned $201,391 from a total prize pool of $898,560. Please visit hptpoker.com for a complete rundown of the remaining tournament schedule.
BLUE CHIP: The Game, one of the Region’s “hot spots” for sports fans, will have a public viewing of the UCF 237 fight card on Saturday (May 11) starting at 9 p.m. The main event is the women’s strawweight championship matching Rose Namajunas against Jessica Andrade. The co-main event is a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva. The card also has a featherweight bout with Jose Aldo meeting Alexander Volkanovski. The Game has 34 brews on tap along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus that take sports bar food fare to the next level. Check out the daily, weekly, and monthly specials.
FOUR WINDS: A tip of the gaming hat to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians for its proactive and noble approach to supporting green initiatives at its Four Winds Casino locations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac. The company has a long history of commitment to conservation and recycling in its hotel, executive offices and restaurants. Most recently, as of May 1, all straws at the properties were replaced with biodegradable straws. By early summer, all cups will be converted to a biodegradable product.
“All of these initiatives underscore just how important it is to us that we protect and honor this planet,” said Matt Wesaw, chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “We are well aware of how precious this land is and our responsibility to it. We also know the ways in which our businesses can affect it and in all that we do, we are committed to being good stewards of this gift.”
MAJESTIC STAR: Don’t miss the $95,000 “Cruzes and Cruises” giveaways every Friday during the month of May. On Friday (May 10) (as well as May 17 and May 24) four winners every hour from 6 to 9 p.m. will receive $300 in Promo Cash. The grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. will see one lucky Majestic Rewards member go home with a cruise vacation and $5,000 or $7,500 in Promo Cash. On May 31 four $300 Promo Cash winners will be drawn every hour from 6 to 9 p.m. The grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. will award a 2019 Chevy Cruze automobile and a cruise vacation to one winner. Please visit the Majestic Rewards Center for complete information.