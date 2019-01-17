The competition for slots and table games players is intense among gaming properties in The Region, a vast playing field that actually extends west into the greater Chicagoland area and east into South Bend and New Buffalo, Michigan.
Bringing in recreational casino-goers, however, is child’s play when compared to cultivating loyalty among niche clientele such as devotees of the high limit rooms, baccarat, and poker, the majority of whom are serious players who bring the bankrolls to prove it.
Poker players are pretty much in a class by themselves. They are fiercely loyal to their game of choice and quite often the venue at which they choose to play. Theirs is a business-like approach to gambling.
That is precisely why the upcoming Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) tournament at the Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel presents just the opportunity for which the Gary property’s assistant casino manager and new poker room manager, Nick Zacny, has been waiting.
Situated on Level 2 of the Majestic Star II gaming vessel, the 14-table poker room, which will be the scene of the MSPT tournament, is the result of six months of revitalizing by Zacny, who brings nearly two decades of experience and an uncommon passion to the game.
“Poker players appreciate a consistently run room, they enjoy interacting with staff that shares their enthusiasm for the game, and they like to see their patronage of the room rewarded with tangible perks that places real value on their loyalty”, Zacny said.
Zacny, born and raised in Calumet City, graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1994 and Northern Illinois University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He was planning to continue his education by attending graduate school, but his career path took an unlikely turn.
The burgeoning state-sanctioned casino gaming market in The Region and the jobs associated with it landed him a position in table games in 1999 with Showboat when it owned and operated the property in East Chicago.
His expertise quickly shifted to poker, and for the next 19 years he held various positions at several properties in The Region, including his first tour of duty at Majestic Star Casinos starting in 2007 when he worked under poker room manager Dominic Niro, one of the most respected names in the world of poker.
“Dominic is widely known as one of the best in the game,” Zacny acknowledged. “He left Majestic Star to become poker room operations manager at Daytona Beach Kennel Club and Poker Room in Florida.
“Dom taught me many things, including the importance of taking care of your customers, valuing their patronage, and knowing how to provide great service even before you are asked.”
Among the changes Zacny has overseen in the Majestic Star poker room since his return in May of 2018 are physical enhancements to the room itself, increasing the comfort and convenience for the players (including phone chargers at all the tables), and introducing a regular schedule of no less than seven guaranteed player-pleasing tournaments every week.
“We spread the games that players want, including $1-$5 7 Card Stud, $5-$10 Omaha Hi-Lo, a $4-$8 Mixed game, as well as $1-$2 and $2-$5 No Limit Hold’em,” Zacny said. “We are happy to add any other game that there is interest in. Just ask.
“The Majestic Star poker room is the only room in The Region that rewards active players $2 toward food comps for every hour of play to be used at any of our restaurant venues.”
Zacny’s vast experience in gaming management has earned him a reputation not only for his poker room management expertise, but also acclaims for his development of new internal controls, standard operating procedures, employee handbooks for poker, compliance programs for Bank Secrecy Act/Patriot Act requirements, and IRS poker tournament compliance programs.
He is looking forward to hosting the Mid-States Poker Tournament Tour which runs for three days, Jan. 25 through 27.
There is a regular month-long schedule of $65 satellite events leading up to the $1,100 Main Event which carries a guaranteed prize pool of $200,000. Please visit msptpoker .com for a complete schedule.
Now in its 10th season of nationwide big-time tournament action at casinos across the country, MSPT has captured the attention of some of the biggest names in poker. Greg “Fossilman” Raymer, winner of the 2004 World Series of Poker, was very complimentary in his endorsement of the series.
“The MSPT is a well-run event with a good price range,” Raymer said. “You’re going to get a lot of local amateurs that want to take a shot at a big event when it comes to town. With the satellites, it’s an event literally anyone who visits a poker room can afford to play.
“You get a cross-section of players from the traveling pros to local pros. You also get a large number of recreational players who are there to take their shot and have some fun.”
Zacny is looking at the Mid-States Poker Tour tournament as a celebration of sorts, starting out the new year and showcasing what the Majestic Star poker room has to offer.
“We’re very excited about hosting the Mid-States Poker Tour, which is one of the premier brands in poker,” Zacny said. “It’s great to have them and it represents a successful statement about what we’re doing here. We expect a big turnout for the event, and we are looking forward to showing off the room.
“I make it a point to talk with our players each and every day. We really have a lot of great new things going on, emphasizing that nobody who plays here is going to be ignored. Our philosophy is that if you come here to play with your hard-earned money you will be welcomed and valued.”
Zacny is beefing up the promotional schedule in the room, accentuating the kinds of perks that appeal to players such as a “Player of the Month” and other considerations.
“One of our business plans was a revamped website and a new Facebook page to utilize social media as a way to get our message out,” Zacny said. “Both are really coming together very nicely. I invite poker players to visit our Facebook page (Majestic Star Poker Room) to find special promotions and giveaways.”
For information about the Mid-States Poker Tour or questions in general about the Majestic Star poker room please call 219-977-7777 (Ext. 7444).