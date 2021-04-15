Memories abound as the Majestic Star sails off into the sunset

When the Majestic Star Casino closes its doors for the final time at midnight on Sunday (April 18) after a 25-year run in the City of Gary, it will be difficult to forget the man who made it all happen, Donald H. Barden.
Barden was 68 when he died in 2011 after having lived the American Dream. One of 13 children born to Milton and Hortense Barden in Detroit, Michigan, he rose from humble beginnings to become one of the nation’s most accomplished African American entrepreneurs.
In 1993 when the State of Indiana passed legislation to approve the operation of riverboat casinos, Barden placed the successful bid for a contract with Gary to develop the Majestic Star Casino, which opened on June 11, 1996.
Six years later, in 2002, Barden acquired the bankrupt Fitzgerald Casino properties in Tunica, Mississippi; Black Hawk, Colorado; and Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The acquisition expanded his recognition, making Barden the first African American to become a Las Vegas casino owner.
The following year, Black Enterprise Magazine named his enterprises “Company of the Year”. In 2004 Barden was the recipient of the Trumpet Award for Entrepreneur of the Year.
Originally the Majestic Star shared accommodations in Gary’s Buffington Harbor with another riverboat casino owned by future President of the United States, Donald Trump. Barden eventually purchased the Trump Casino and began operating the Majestic Star I and Majestic Star II while serving as manager, chairman, president and chief executive officer.
Barden’s ambition to succeed began when he scraped together enough money ($500) doing odd jobs to purchase a record store after being forced to drop out of Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, following his freshman year.
One business venture led to another, taking Barden through stints in real estate, journalism, the electronic media, the beginnings of cable television and even politics.
Like all visionaries, Barden was quick to recognize that cable was the future of television. He became the nation’s first African American cable company owner, starting out with a small contract to wire homes in Inkster, Michigan, eventually leading to the contract for wiring the City of Detroit.
The self-made millionaire would soon be making headlines around the globe, but there was more of the business world that Barden wished to conquer. This visionary also saw the potential of the new riverboat casino industry.
Barden sold his share of Barden Cablevision to Comcast Cable for $300 million, which gave him the resources to successfully bid for and develop the Gary, Indiana, casino license. The Majestic Star casino was born.
Unfortunately, the Majestic Star in Gary and the Fitzgerald Casinos in Mississippi and Colorado filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and in 2011 the properties were turned over to creditors, the same year Barden passed away. He still maintained his interest in Fitzgerald’s in Las Vegas and in a property in Pennsylvania he had acquired.
When Barden first opened the Majestic Star in the newly conceived Indiana riverboat casino market, the vessel was relatively small with room for just 932 slot machines. Just one year later he replaced it with a $50 million riverboat with three levels housing more than 1,400 slot machines and 50 table games.
Merely existing in the market wasn't good enough for Barden, nor was competing. He was all about winning. In early 2004, he met Mike Ditka. The two struck up a friendship and soon Ditka was signed on as the Majestic Star's pitchman. It wasn't long after that the “Star” went on a winning streak.
Ditka, who was featured in print, billboard and television advertising, is still revered in the Chicago area, decades after his Hall of Fame pro football career with the Chicago Bears and 36 years after leading the Monsters of the Midway as head coach to a smashing victory in Super Bowl XX.
The Majestic Star branded itself as the winning place to play. This perception worked, whether it was true or not. It was created via a combination of owner Barden's business savvy and property pitchman Ditka's charisma.
Don & Mike's Sports Bar celebrated its grand opening on board the vessel. The décor of the sports bar was a tribute to Da Coach himself, from the gridiron-inspired carpeting, baseball bat pillars, professional sports team-inspired murals, scoreboard and basketball hoop canopy over the bar. The ambience was stylish yet casual, comfortable and friendly.
The Star's identity with Ditka was reinforced. A “Ditka Dollars” bank of progressive slot machines was introduced. The jackpot was seeded with $100,000.
There was even a craps table known as The Coach's Table, appropriately themed in the orange and blue colors of the Chicago Bears with an embroidered “Coach” on the rails at the end of the table to the box man's right.
A Silver Anniversary of history and memories at Majestic Star will transition into an exciting new era in Gary casino annals when the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana celebrates its grand opening on May 14. Stay tuned.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Three 80th anniversary limited edition Jeep vehicles will be given away in separate drawings at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Saturday (April 17). The “Great Gladiator Giveaway” will take place in New Buffalo. Drawings will be held throughout the day for a share of $12,000 in cash or instant credit prizes. The grand prize is a Jeep Gladiator. The “Jeep Journey” will be held at Hartford and Dowagiac. Win a share of $12,000 in cash or instant credit prizes or the grand Jeep Compass. The “Play, Drive, Win” promotion will be held in South Bend. In addition to a share of $12,000 in cash or instant prizes the grand prize is a Jeep Cherokee.
MAJESTIC STAR: With the Majestic Star Casinos in Gary closing permanently at midnight on Sunday (April 18), the stage is set for the May 14 grand opening of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a land-based development located off the Borman Expressway.
In recognition of a quarter century in Gary’s Buffington Harbor, the property is holding special $75,000 25th anniversary drawings. Today and Friday, you can win a share of $2,500 when 10 winners will each be awarded $250 in free slot play 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Earn entries for slots and table game play starting at 6 a.m. and then activate your entries before 7:55 p.m.
Majestic Star’s farewell grand finale promotion will take place on Saturday (April 17) and Sunday (April 18). Every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., five winners will be randomly selected to win $250 in free slot play. Earn entries for slots and table game play starting at 6 a.m. and then activate your entries before 7:55 p.m.
Gallery: Gary's Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gary leaders set sights high with 20-year vision
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.