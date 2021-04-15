Memories abound as the Majestic Star sails off into the sunset

Barden’s ambition to succeed began when he scraped together enough money ($500) doing odd jobs to purchase a record store after being forced to drop out of Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, following his freshman year.

One business venture led to another, taking Barden through stints in real estate, journalism, the electronic media, the beginnings of cable television and even politics.

Like all visionaries, Barden was quick to recognize that cable was the future of television. He became the nation’s first African American cable company owner, starting out with a small contract to wire homes in Inkster, Michigan, eventually leading to the contract for wiring the City of Detroit.

The self-made millionaire would soon be making headlines around the globe, but there was more of the business world that Barden wished to conquer. This visionary also saw the potential of the new riverboat casino industry.

Barden sold his share of Barden Cablevision to Comcast Cable for $300 million, which gave him the resources to successfully bid for and develop the Gary, Indiana, casino license. The Majestic Star casino was born.