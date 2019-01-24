Nick Davidson, a dentist from Rochester Hills, Michigan, has discovered that making ‘house calls” for the Heartland Poker Tour Championship at Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino is a very rewarding experience.
Last week he rang up his second Main Event championship at the property in a little over two years, earning $178,709 and an HPT prize package for future tournaments valued at $3,500.
In September of 2016 he collected $166,806 in prize money for winning his first Main Event championship at Ameristar.
“I still can’t believe I won,” Davidson said. “It’s overwhelming. The first one was amazing and to win two of them is just unreal.”
The nationally televised Main Event final table took seven hours to play out, culminating in Davidson surviving heads-up play against Mike Sabbia of Orland Park, Illinois.
Sabbia’s share of the prize pool amounted to $110,402, followed by Jordan DeGrenier of Cary, Illinois, who earned $72,357 for finishing third.
The Main Event attracted 554 entrants and a total prize pool of $797,760 for the 15th Heartland Poker Tour tournament to be held at Ameristar East Chicago.
Of special local interest in the tournament was the appearance of Chicago native David “The Maven” Gutfreund, who is well known in Chicago area thoroughbred horse racing and tournament poker circles.
His 13th-place finish ($9,134) in the Main Event was a sign of good fortune for the poker player and horse race handicapper extraordinaire.
One week following the tournament he would learn he was the winner of the 2018 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC).
His championship earned him $100,000 in prize money, a 2010 NHC seat, a trophy, and the chance to play for an additional $6-million in bonuses at NHC 19, plus the $800,000 winner’s share Feb. 8 – 10 at Treasure Island Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.
Described by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association as “one of the most remarkable stretches in the history of the National Horseplayers Championship,” Gutfreund won five tournaments in the second half of the year to clinch the title by accumulating 20,225 of his winning point total of 24,123.
Gutfreund won NHC tournaments at Hawthorne Race Course outside of Chicago in July, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in September, followed by his second championship at Hawthorne in November, and wins at Los Alamitos in New Mexico and Monmouth Park in New Jersey in December.
“There are so many things that had to go right for me to win those five tournaments,” Gutfreund said. “I was really taking it one tournament at a at a time, focusing on what I could focus on in the moment as opposed to looking at it as a big picture.”
Gutfreund, who has won over $800,000 in poker tournaments at casinos during his career, scored his biggest win with a $156,649 prize at the Main Event of the Heartland Poker Tour at Soaring Eagle Casino Resort in Michigan in 2014.
The Heartland Poker Tour will be returning to Ameristar East Chicago for another tournament in the spring scheduled for May 2 through May 14.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The $50,000 Big Screen, Big Score promotion will be held at all Four Winds casino destinations on Friday (Jan. 25). Drawings will be conducted at 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Two $1,000 cash winners will be announced at each of the drawings. Five winners will be selected at 3, 5,7 and 9 p.m. to each receive a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. The finale is at 10 p.m. when two guests will be selected to receive a $10,000 cash prize. All times are Eastern. Please visit the W Club on property for complete details.
In gaming news from Four Winds New Buffalo, a giant $744,416.48 jackpot was won by a guest from North Liberty, Indiana, on New Year’s Day. The winner hit the wide-area progressive on a $5 Buffalo Thundering 7’s slot machine. Eligibility for collecting the progressive jackpot was to have three credits ($15) wagered on the spin, yet another reason to never sit down at a progressive machine without playing max coins.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The month-long “Jackpot Bonus” promotion finale will take place on Friday (Jan. 25). During the month of January, Total Rewards members who had their player’s card properly inserted in a slot or video poker machine when winning a taxable jackpot ($1,200 or more) received an entry for the drawing. All entries must be placed in the promotional drum by 6:45 p.m. to be eligible to win a share of $5,000 in free slot play/free bet at the 7 p.m. drawing.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Your final opportunity to get in on the January “Bank on Us” hot seat drawings will be Tuesday (Jan. 29). Every hour from 1 until 9 p.m., two winners will be randomly selected from all guests playing with their Marquee Rewards player’s club card properly inserted in a slot or video poker machine. Each winner will receive $150 in free slot play.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Mid-States Poker Tour makes a tournament stop at the Gary property starting Friday (Jan. 25) and running through Sunday (Jan. 27). The $1,100 Main Event, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of $200,000, will be in the spotlight following a month-long schedule of $65 satellite events. For updates please visit the Majestic Star Poker Room on Facebook, or call the poker room directly at 219-977-7777, Ext. 7444. You can also visit the Mid-States Poker Tour at msptpoker.com for a complete schedule.