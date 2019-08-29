Hao “John” Sun, a prominent fixture at poker tournaments in the Region since 2012, defeated a star-studded field to win the recent Mid-States Poker Tour at Majestic Star Casinos in Gary. He became the 13th player in the history of the tour to become a two-time champion.
Sun, who hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, notched his first MSPT championship in 2016 when he captured the Main Event and $104,627 in prize money at Meskwaki Casino in Tama, Iowa.
Mid-States Poker Tour’s 2019 stop at Majestic Star proved especially eventful in light of the fact the two starting flights attracted 324 entries, the largest Main Event ever held at the property and testament to the efforts of poker room manager Nick Zacny to revitalize the game’s presence in Gary.
Prominent players came out in force for this tournament, including former MSPT champions Daniel Bekavac, Aaron Massey, Steve Federspiel, and Benjamin Wiora, all of whom didn’t make it past the first day of competition.
Poker luminaries who made it to day two of the competition included Aaron Johnson, a member of the Mid-States Poker Tour Hall of Fame. He settled for 34th place and prize money of $2,189.
Also falling short of the final table was Mike Shin, the current MSPT Season 10 Player of the Year points leader. He managed a 12th place finish for $5,286.
In winning the championship, Sun found a very formidable opponent in Kenneth Baime, himself a former Mid-States Poker Tour Main Event champion at Majestic Star casinos in 2014.
Sun and Baime entered heads-up play at the final table nearly even in chip stacks, with Sun holding 3,290,000 chips against Baime’s 3,195,000.
The deciding hand came when Sun called a 300,000-chip pre-flop bet from Baime. After the flop, Sun moved all in with his nearly 5-million chip stack. Baime immediately called.
Baime’s Ace-King of clubs had Sun’s Ace of spades and four of hearts beat, but when the 4 of spades was turned over as the river card it was all over for Baime who earned $44,415 for his runner-up finish.
Sun’s prize money for first was $71,945, which put him just a shade under the half-million-dollar plateau in live poker winnings.
The champion increased his career earnings in MSPT competition to $283,786 covering nine tournament cashes and four final table appearances.
Sun launched his professional live tournament career in 2012, and since then has made frequent appearances in local competitions including the Chicago Poker Classic and World Series of Poker Circuit at Horseshoe, the Heartland Poker Tour at Ameristar, and of course the Mid-States Poker Tour at Majestic Star.
He has also ventured westward for the aforementioned tournaments in Iowa and events at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
Two years ago, he finished fourth in the Main Event of the Heartland Poker Tour at Ameristar and took home $48,849 in prize money.
Sun also displayed his poker prowess in consecutive editions of the Chicago Poker Classic in 2012 and 2013, followed in 2015 by an eighth-place finish ($44,293) in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Circuit.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The $1,650 Main Event of the Heartland Poker Tour begins today in the dedicated poker room of the East Chicago property and will continue through Labor Day weekend. The final table of the competition starts at noon on Labor Day Monday and will be live streamed (twitch.tv/hptpoker) and recorded to air on NBC Sports Chicago later in the year.
Spectators are welcome. There will be a supporting feature on Monday: a no-limit hold’em Labor Day Deepstack tournament with a $200 buy-in. Please visit HPTpoker.com.
BLUE CHIP: It’s “Progressive Payout” time again and things are starting to heat up in advance of October’s mandatory payout. Activate your entries on Friday (Aug. 30) to be eligible for the jackpots. Five winners will draw for $6,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $24,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing and 15 winners will draw for $30,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month, if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for all the details.
FOUR WINDS: There’s a holiday weekend celebration at all Four Winds Casino destinations (New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac) on Sunday (Sept. 1) with the $175,000 Labor Day Cash promotion going on every hour from Noon until 10 p.m. Five $1,000 winners will be randomly selected every even hour and five $5,000 winners will be selected every odd hour. At 11 p.m. two $10,000 winners will be selected. All times are EDT.
W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Please visit the W Club or guest services on property for complete information.
MAJESTIC STAR: Don’t miss the BMW Giveaway finale on Friday (Aug. 30). Two winners will be selected every 30 minutes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. to be awarded $250 in Promo Cash. At 10 p.m. one winner will receive a 2019 BMW X1 sDrive 28i. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center for complete information.