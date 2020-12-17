More about that not-so-sweet 16 at the Blackjack table

A few weeks ago, the column about a two-card 16 when playing Blackjack elicited interest among readers who find the hand one of the most misplayed of all hands.
Blackjack players are the most studious of all casino-goers, simply because the odds of playing their game of choice are in a constant state of fluctuation depending upon the cards that have been dealt and the cards remaining in the shoe.
The question arose that basic strategy dictates the correct play is to hit a two-card 16 against a dealer’s 10, but what happens when you’ve been dealt three cards that add up to 16?
The correct play in this case is to stand on a three-card 16 against a dealer’s 10, a frequent misunderstood exception to the rule.
If you happen to be holding 16 at a table which offers surrender, basic strategy recommends exercising the option (surrendering half your bet in exchange for not playing out your hand) if the dealer is showing a 9, 10 or Ace.
The best percentage play is to stand on any 16 when the dealer is showing two through six and to hit against seven through Ace, with the exception of the aforementioned situations.
Variations of 16 bring with them strategy changes. For example, when the dealer is showing a 4, 5 or 6, a "soft" 16 (Ace-5) is a double down hand.
Taking a hit on soft 16 can never hurt you because you can't bust. The card you draw will tell the rest of the story.
The one variation of 16 that frequently stymies players, especially inexperienced ones, is a pair of eights. Basic strategy advises that you always split them, except versus an Ace when surrender is available.
Splitting eights is a defensive maneuver. It's the only 16 that gives you the opportunity to take one bad hand and attempt to make two good hands out of it. The price, of course, is an additional wager equal in value to your original bet.
Splitting eights against a weak dealer's up-card generally puts players in the driver's seat. You're always hoping to capitalize on a favorable situation, especially if one or both of your split hands gives you a double down opportunity or you draw another eight and can re-split.
When you split your eights against a strong dealer card (seven or higher), that's where the defensive strategy comes into play.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, and other times it's a wash. Giving yourself a fighting chance to win is really what it's all about.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The New Buffalo destination is hosting an exclusive $10,000 “Friday Fortune” promotion this week (Dec. 18) from 5 to 10 p.m. (Eastern). Winners will be selected every hour to win a share of $10,000 in cash and Instant Credit/Free Slot Play. One guest will win $2,000 in cash at the 10 p.m. drawing. Earn entries playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion. W Club members receive one free entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk. Winners must be present.
The $70,000 “Holiday Gift Express” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 3 to 11 p.m. (Eastern) at all Four Winds Casino locations. Hourly drawings will be held separately at each casino (New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac) for loads of prizes including gift packages, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play and cash. Receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping your card at a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
HORSESHOE: The “Giftmas Gift Grab” promotion is being held on Sundays in December. Earn 200 Tier Credits playing slots and table games using your Caesars Rewards player card (or purchase 200 Tier Credits with 3,000 Reward Credits) each day of the promotion to reveal a “mystery gift”. Each week, guests who earn their way into promotion will have a one-in-10 chance of being upgraded to a VIP gift. Five guests will be upgraded to a Luxury gift. The earning period on promotion days is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Gift pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in The Venue.
“Snowblower Drawings” are taking place every Wednesday this month. Guests may swipe their players card at any promotional kiosk to receive a complimentary entry. One additional entry will be awarded for every 25 Tier Credits earned. At 9 p.m.one winner will receive a Squall 179E Snow Blower by Troy-Bilt. The entry earning period is from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The entry activation window is Noon to 8:45 p.m.
The $40,000 “Holiday Haul” promotion is in the spotlight on Saturdays this month. Hourly drawings take place from 5 to 10 p.m. At each of the first five drawings, five guests will be randomly selected to win a share of $1,000 in free slot play. At the 10 p.m. drawing, one guest will win the grand prize each week, including a choice of a ski trip to Lake Tahoe, an electronics package, a luxury designer package or $5,000 cash. Caesars Rewards players may swipe their card at the promotional kiosks to receive Tier-based entries, plus an additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned. Earn 10-times bonus entries today (Dec. 17) and on Dec. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.
MAJESTIC STAR: It’s “Time to Win Big” every Friday in December from 7 to 9 p.m. A winner of $500 in Free Slot Play will be announced every 15 minutes on the days of the promotion. Earn entries weekly using your Majestic Rewards player’s club card for your chance to win, and then activate them from 6 a.m. to 8:55 p.m. on promotion days. Prizes will be automatically loaded into your account.
On Thursdays this month through Christmas Eve the Gary property is having a “Santa’s Stocking Stuffer Shopping Spree” giveaway from Noon to 7 p.m. Every half-hour, all guests actively playing a slot machine with their Majestic Rewards card properly inserted will be eligible to be randomly selected to win a $50 gift card. At 7 p.m. there will be a $500 gift card awarded. Winners will be contacted on the Friday after the drawings and will then have seven days to claim their prize.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
