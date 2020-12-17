More about that not-so-sweet 16 at the Blackjack table

Taking a hit on soft 16 can never hurt you because you can't bust. The card you draw will tell the rest of the story.

The one variation of 16 that frequently stymies players, especially inexperienced ones, is a pair of eights. Basic strategy advises that you always split them, except versus an Ace when surrender is available.

Splitting eights is a defensive maneuver. It's the only 16 that gives you the opportunity to take one bad hand and attempt to make two good hands out of it. The price, of course, is an additional wager equal in value to your original bet.

Splitting eights against a weak dealer's up-card generally puts players in the driver's seat. You're always hoping to capitalize on a favorable situation, especially if one or both of your split hands gives you a double down opportunity or you draw another eight and can re-split.

When you split your eights against a strong dealer card (seven or higher), that's where the defensive strategy comes into play.

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, and other times it's a wash. Giving yourself a fighting chance to win is really what it's all about.

