The revolutionary Edge X slot gaming cabinet debuted to rave reviews at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention in San Diego, California, earlier this year.
It didn’t take long for Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading gaming developers and providers, to announce it was rolling out its hot, new product nationwide.
Look for Madonna and FarmVille themed games appearing in Edge X cabinet technology to pop up at casino properties in the Region very soon if they’re not already there.
What makes Edge X so special? You can’t miss the two stacked, horizontal, curved 43-inch cinematic LCD screens featuring panoramic views, stereo symphonic surround sound, and virtual button deck.
You can imagine that such a game will be mighty hard to ignore when it’s on the casino floor, especially featuring the images, music, and essence of the “Material Girl,” Madonna.
The Madonna slot in the Edge X cabinet will offer players “Mighty Cash” hold and spin multipliers, free games, and a “Like a Virgin” wheel bonus.
The game comes with a grand jackpot that starts at $250,000 when configured as a multi-site progressive, or $5,000 for a single-site progressive.
FarmVille is already an established social game phenomenon via the FarmVille Social Builder and FarmVille Social games that are familiar to multitudes of players around the world.
All of the favorite characters, farm animals, and livestock from the game will be appearing in Edge X cabinet technology featuring “Mighty Cash” hold and spin multipliers and, of course, free games. The single on-site progressive has grand jackpot values of $2,500 or $5,000.
Two other pop culture favorites that will be featured in Edge X cabinetry will be “Walking Dead 3” and “Mad Max Fury Road”.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: A brand new 2019 Mercedes-Benz is the grand prize in the “Mychoice Mysummer” giveaway which continues Friday (July 12) and every Friday in July and August. You will also have the opportunity to win a share of $200,000 in free slot play which will be awarded throughout the promotion. Earn entries now. Receive additional entries for every 50 points earned playing slots and table games. Hourly drawings are held on the days of the promotion from 6 to 9 p.m. The grand finale and Mercedes-Benz car giveaway will take place on Aug. 30.
BLUE CHIP: A new promotion in the poker room, “Poker Monthly Monsters”, will be an attention-grabber for players of every level starting Friday (July 12) and continuing through Sept. 30. Check out the pay table under the promotions link at bluechipcasino.com. The payouts on hand quads range from $50 for deuces all the way up to $170 for aces. The payouts on straight flushes range from $200 for A – 5 all the way up to $750 for a royal. The first player to hold the indicated hand will win the prize associated with that hand. Once a hand is won during the month, that hand will no longer be available. The quad hands will, however, roll over on the 1st and 15th of the month. At the beginning of the next month all hands once again become available to win. If no one wins the hand in that month, the prize rolls over to the next month. The promotion is available 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information call the poker room directly at 888-879-7711, Ext. 4820.
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $75,000 “Porsche Payday” promotion which will be held at the New Buffalo property on Saturday, Aug. 3. The grand prize is a 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster. You could also win a share of $14,000 in cash and instant credit. On the day of the promotion, one W Club member will win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play every hour from Noon until 8 p.m. (EDT). The Porsche will be given away at 9 p.m. followed by a drawing for $5,000 in cash at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily now through August 3. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games. Winner must be present.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property is holding guaranteed “Progressive Payout” drawings on Saturdays this month and every Friday starting Friday (July 12). On promotion days three winners will be selected every 30 minutes from 7. to 8:30 p.m. to receive $300 in Promo Cash. At 9 p.m. one winner will be awarded the progressive grand prize. The grand prize will increase each drawing day. Any unclaimed prizes will be added to the grand prize drawing which will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 9 p.m. One winner is guaranteed to win $8,000 in Promo Cash and all unclaimed prizes. Majestic Rewards players club members earn one entry for every 25 slot/table games points earned. There is also a tier-based multiplier.
WORLD SERIES OF POKER UPDATE: The Main Event of the World Series of Poker, the world’s most famous and prestigious poker tournament, is taking place this week in the convention center at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. There were 8,569 entries at a buy-in of $10,000 each for the no limit Texas hold’em event, generating a net prize pool of $80,548,600. The number of entries was the second largest in the 50-year history of the event.
Every one of the nine players at the final table will walk away a millionaire when the dealing’s done, with $10-million to the winner, $6-million to second, $4-million to third, and $3-million to fourth. The prizes pay down to 1,286th place which will be worth $15,000.
“It’s a fairytale ending to what has been our most memorable World Series of Poker in our 50-year history,” said WSOP executive director Ty Stewart. “The WSOP Main Event is the event we all eagerly anticipate each year and to reach the hallowed ground of 8,000 entries is truly a sign the game has never been healthier.”
Be sure to check your local television listings for ESPN’s coverage of all the World Series of Poker tournament excitement.