New slots await when the casinos reopen

The new release promises to be a smashing follow-up to Ultimate Fire Link, which proved to be one of Scientific Games’ most captivating product lines.

Ultra Hot Mega Link is being launched with two themes, Amazon and India, both of which are featured on the TwinStar Wave XL and TwinStar J43 cabinets.

In the very near future, look for two additional themes, Rome and Egypt, to make their debut as Ultra Hot Mega Link games.

And just in case you need a refresher, what follows are a few tips for average recreational gaming enthusiasts who wish to keep the factors that work against them in slot machine play as minimal as possible.

Always play in affordable increments to derive as much mileage as you can from your outing. If you bring $100 to the casino, break your bankroll down into five $20 sessions. You can always put in another $20 bill if you fail to generate profits on your first attempt. Loading up a machine with too much “out of pocket” money at one time creates the temptation to play too much too fast.