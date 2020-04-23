New slots await when the casinos reopen

It has been over a month since casinos in the Region went dark, but seemingly an eternity since the roulette wheels were spinning, the dice were rolling, the cards were flying and the slots were singing.
We know that at some point in the future things will start to return to normal. When they do, there’ll be some new games awaiting an eager audience of players.
Everi is renowned for TournEvent of Champions, the annual nationwide slot tournament that gives participants the opportunity to qualify for a trip to Las Vegas and compete for a $1-million prize.
The Las Vegas based company, a world leader in product research, development and manufacture, continues to strengthen its position in the market annually with innovative product lines and trail blazing technology. This year is no exception.
Slot players can look forward to extensions of the company’s award winning “Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel” games in the Asian Series on the eye-catching revolutionary Empire Flex cabinet.
Both Wicked Wheel Panda and Wicked Wheel Fire Phoenix feature the player-favorite wheel plus progressive pick bonuses with random multipliers and “nudges” as the original game.
In Fire Phoenix, the progressive pick bonus is randomly triggered to reveal either progressive symbols or the Phoenix.
The Wicked Wheel Bonus is triggered when three Wicked Wheel symbols land scattered on reels three, four, and five. The result is an engaging game with the possibility of random multipliers and nudges.
Panda plays similarly in the Wicked Wheel Bonus when the progressive symbols or the Panda is randomly generated.
Land the Wicked Wheel symbols scattered on reels three, four, and five and you are in for quite a surprise when the Panda pops up or even larger prizes “if he’s not satisfied”!
In January of this year, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa, and Casino hosted the official launch of the latest dynamic slot theme creation from Scientific Games, “Ultra Hot Mega Link”.
The game is an expansion of the company’s ultra-popular “Ultimate Fire Link” only this brand new iteration incorporates a feature in which Fireball symbols lock in place and award free spins to players.
During the free spins, Fireballs lock in place and unlock a new row. As new rows unlock, credit values and jackpot levels increase much to the delight of players who are mesmerized as they watch the screen unfold.
If Lady Luck smiles upon you and one or more Ultra Hot Fireball symbols lands on the reels, the credits really start to build up. You might even see a Mini Jackpot awarded. If there are five other unlocked Fireballs surrounding it, the size of the feature win increases.
The new release promises to be a smashing follow-up to Ultimate Fire Link, which proved to be one of Scientific Games’ most captivating product lines.
Ultra Hot Mega Link is being launched with two themes, Amazon and India, both of which are featured on the TwinStar Wave XL and TwinStar J43 cabinets.
In the very near future, look for two additional themes, Rome and Egypt, to make their debut as Ultra Hot Mega Link games.
And just in case you need a refresher, what follows are a few tips for average recreational gaming enthusiasts who wish to keep the factors that work against them in slot machine play as minimal as possible.
Always play in affordable increments to derive as much mileage as you can from your outing. If you bring $100 to the casino, break your bankroll down into five $20 sessions. You can always put in another $20 bill if you fail to generate profits on your first attempt. Loading up a machine with too much “out of pocket” money at one time creates the temptation to play too much too fast.
Play at a comfortable pace. Playing off credits at a feverish pace increases the vulnerability of your money to the “house edge”. The more you play in a given period of time, the more the casino’s advantage is going to work against you and grind away at your bankroll.
Even though player’s club cards exist primarily for the casinos to create data bases, track play, and serve as their most important marketing tool, it is to the player’s advantage to always use them. Make the cards work for you by deriving benefits based upon play that’s comfortable for you.
Use a money management system. One disciplined approach is to start with a $20 buy-in. Play the entire $20 in one machine. If you have any winnings to collect after playing, cash them out and split the money 50-50: Half to put aside and the other half for another playing session on the same machine. Repeat the process as often as luck will allow. When you have depleted your original buy-in, preserve the profits you have put aside and go on to another machine with your next $20 bill.
If you make a nice score, cash out the winnings immediately and put them aside. The level at which you do this is an individual matter, but certainly if you hit for $100 or more it’s the wisest thing to do. Keeping your winnings on the machine in credit form makes it too easy to play them down and watch them disappear right before your eyes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!