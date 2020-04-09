'Owning Mahowny' a good bet for movie night at home

With time on our hands to catch up with family and friends around the house, we’ve all been preoccupied with searching for movies we may have missed when they were in general release at the theaters.
Kindly allow this columnist to revisit a review and interview from a number of years ago about a film that will be well worth your while to invest some leisure time in.
There have been many movies made about addictions of all sorts. The most memorable one for yours truly was the 1945 classic, "The Lost Weekend," starring Ray Milland and directed by Billy Wilder. Milland stars as an alcoholic who hits rock bottom during a series of tortured events that take place during a fateful weekend in New York City.
A lesser known movie, "The Lady Gambles," deals with gambling addiction. Made in 1949 and directed by Michael Gordon, it stars Barbara Stanwyck as a happily married woman whose life is reduced to shambles after she becomes hopelessly hooked on gambling during a visit to Las Vegas with her husband.
A review of "The Lady Gambles" posted by TV Guide Online notes: "Many films have been made about the subject though none has ever really captured the psychological need to lose everything that most gamblers have."
It is this columnist’s humble opinion that the aforementioned big screen void was most capably filled by director Richard Kwietniowski with "Owning Mahowny," a 2003 release from Sony Pictures Classics.
"Owning Mahowny" is the true story of a 24-year-old banker from Toronto, Canada who embezzled $10.2 million in 1982 to feed his gambling habit. The late Philip Seymour Hoffman is cast in the starring role with outstanding supporting performances by John Hurt and Minnie Driver.
The movie was inspired by Gary Ross' award-winning book, "Stung," which was published in 1987 and was a bestseller both in hard cover and paperback. The fascinating, compelling account of how a highly respected young banking executive was able to conceal his gambling addiction while embezzling enormous amounts of money has been vividly captured on the screen.
If you are looking for a story about a gambler wrapped around the colorful, glitzy, exciting visuals of the casino experience, "Owning Mahowny" will prove disappointing.
This isn't just another hokey movie with a gambling theme. The troubled life of a man is the central focus. We gain entry into his thought processes and subconscious through brilliantly crafted cinematography and an insightful, revealing screenplay.
"Owning Mahowny" draws intriguing parallels between the worlds of high finance and casino gambling. It portrays those worlds as seen through the eyes of the main character.
We see them as stark, drab, angular, money-driven environments whose principle participants can be predators and prey, perpetrators and victims, manipulators and the manipulated.
The movie's London-born writer and director, Richard Kwietniowski, made his feature film debut with "Love and Death on Long Island," which won numerous awards, including the Prix Pierrot for Best First Feature Film at Cannes 1997. He has also worked extensively in British television.
"Gary Ross' book, "Stung," interested me tremendously because while the first section deals with the events, it goes on to the psychology and the psychosis of gambling, plus how banking works, how casinos work, and how money works," Kwietniowski said. "I realized there's a way to tell this extraordinary story in an unextraordinary way, allowing these elements to be brought into play.
"We share two principal spaces very intimately with Dan Mahowny. Both are highly visual: The marble-encrusted bank with its monolithic regulations, and the seductive, self-contained world of the casino without clocks or windows. Both are heavily policed states which handle the same commodity – money. Both are dominated by men in suits."
Kwietniowski obviously was not interested in making just another movie about gambling. He wants us to get into the head of a compulsive gambler and be able to relate in a very personal way what motivates him to allow himself to be so easily consumed by self-destructive behavior.
"I thought about a lot of classic films about addiction, such as "The Lost Weekend" with Ray Milland," he revealed. "They're very masculine and they're pretty much about wrestling with your demons. I thought why not try and tell the story in a way that everybody can get closer to in the sense that I think the notion of addiction is almost a part of human existence, that everybody in one way or another is aware of it.
“Hopefully, ideally, it's a route none of us are going to go down but it's not necessarily a story about some poor victim. It's about somebody who's so ordinary. He doesn't have anything remotely interesting about his life except his rather pretty girlfriend."
Philip Seymour Hoffman, who plays Dan Mahowny, was an acclaimed actor best known in later years for his Academy Award winning performance as Truman Capote in the film “Capote”. He gives a riveting performance as a man totally obsessed with the hypnotic compulsion to gamble on anything and everything.
"Philip is so focused as an actor," Kwietniowski said. "He comes with this extraordinary ability to act with his whole body, which is one reason why I sometimes filmed the back of his head, sometimes I'd go around the side of his face, look at an eye in a huge close-up behind his glasses.
"We filmed it out of sequence, so we spent a few weeks filming all the other material before we got to the casino scenes. Then finally we get to the scene in the casino and there is a very extraordinary moment when Philip and I both more or less said the same thing: "Oh God, do we really have to put the poor guy through all this because we just spent so long with the consequences."
Audiences will not be distracted from the central focus of the film by obligatory scenes of casino action, which in many ways serve as window dressing crutches for the director to tell the story. You become so involved with what the main character is thinking and feeling that you really don't need the visuals. You see the result in his eyes and his body language.
