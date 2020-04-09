'Owning Mahowny' a good bet for movie night at home

“Hopefully, ideally, it's a route none of us are going to go down but it's not necessarily a story about some poor victim. It's about somebody who's so ordinary. He doesn't have anything remotely interesting about his life except his rather pretty girlfriend."

Philip Seymour Hoffman, who plays Dan Mahowny, was an acclaimed actor best known in later years for his Academy Award winning performance as Truman Capote in the film “Capote”. He gives a riveting performance as a man totally obsessed with the hypnotic compulsion to gamble on anything and everything.

"Philip is so focused as an actor," Kwietniowski said. "He comes with this extraordinary ability to act with his whole body, which is one reason why I sometimes filmed the back of his head, sometimes I'd go around the side of his face, look at an eye in a huge close-up behind his glasses.

"We filmed it out of sequence, so we spent a few weeks filming all the other material before we got to the casino scenes. Then finally we get to the scene in the casino and there is a very extraordinary moment when Philip and I both more or less said the same thing: "Oh God, do we really have to put the poor guy through all this because we just spent so long with the consequences."

Audiences will not be distracted from the central focus of the film by obligatory scenes of casino action, which in many ways serve as window dressing crutches for the director to tell the story. You become so involved with what the main character is thinking and feeling that you really don't need the visuals. You see the result in his eyes and his body language.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0