America’s love affair with baseball, our more than century-old national pastime, extends far beyond the major leagues.
Small cities and towns across the country are homes to so-called minor league baseball organizations, many of which are affiliates of the big-league teams.
The minor leagues are the “farm system” where major league teams groom and nurture young players who are hopeful of one day being called up to play in the big time.
The teams generally have huge followings within the communities where they exist, patronized by loyal fans who love the affordability of the games, the traditional baseball atmosphere, and the opportunity to perhaps see a future Hall of Famer get his start.
One such team is the South Bend Cubs, a Class-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs since 2015. Four Winds Casinos became a partner of the club in 2013. Five years later when Four Winds Casino South Bend celebrated its grand opening, a bona fide tour and travel destination was born.
In many cities a casino is a stand-alone attraction to bring in business, create jobs, and foster travel and tourism. When you combine a casino property of the high caliber of Four Winds Casino South Bend with a minor league baseball team affiliated with the beloved Chicago Cubs, you have a compelling reason for people to make a day of it or even a getaway.
The South Bend Cubs have won five Midwest League titles and 12 division titles over the past 31 seasons. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest’s Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President’s Award, the highest award in minor league baseball.
The team has been owned and operated since 2011 by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose principal shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago.
The games are played at Four Winds Field, which in 2017 was voted the best Class A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest. It is a 5,000-seat stadium with fan-friendly seating options, vibrant group outing and promotion packages, season ticket packages, and food and beverage venues sure to please.
The stadium was built in 1987 at a cost of $11-million and was named Stanley Coveleski Regional Stadium in honor of the Hall of Fame pitcher who made South Bend his home after he retired from professional baseball in 1929.
So revered is Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium, affectionately known as “The Cove”, that it is known as “the grandfather of the modern ballpark” after the original architects (HOK Sports Inc.) designed Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Cleveland’s Progressive Field.
One of the major highlights of the new season will be the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos on Tuesday, June 18. It marks the first time in 30 years that the game will be played in South Bend.
A three-day extravaganza is planned. Monday, June 17, will be Fan Fest. It will include a home run derby competition featuring the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with six former Chicago Cubs players, including Hall of Fame greats Andre Dawson and Ferguson Jenkins, the 2019 Midwest league All-Star players, and many family-friendly activities.
The organization recently announced an All-Star Concert on Sunday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the GRAMMY award-winning artist Pitbull.
“We promised an unforgettable All-Star event for South Bend,” said Andrew T. Berlin, owner and chairman of the South Bend Cubs. “Hosting a concert with one of the hottest entertainers in music today is just one way we’re delivering on that promise.”
Please visit southbendcubs.com or call the box office at 574-235-9988 for information about upcoming games and promotions, and the Midwest All-Star game festivities and Pit Bull concert.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: It isn’t too early to start planning for the next Heartland Poker Tour event at the East Chicago casino. Scheduled for May 2 through May 14, the tournament will be headlined by the $1,650 Main Event with a supporting line-up of events on tap during the 12-day run guaranteed to attract recreational and professional poker players from far and near. Please visit hptpoker.com for details and special hotel rates.
FOUR WINDS: Continue to earn entries for the $85,000 “Luxurious Land Rover” giveaway, a promotion exclusive to the New Buffalo property. Drawing day is Saturday, April 20, for a share of $14,000 in cash or instant credit prizes and the 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE. Festivities start at Noon (EDT) when one winner will be chosen hourly to receive $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. The automobile will be given away at 9 p.m. A $5,000 cash winner will be selected at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games. Winners must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo.
MAJESTIC STAR: Just in time for national income tax day on Monday, April 15, the $60,000 guaranteed “Tax Season Giveaway” is on the promotion calendar every Saturday this month. Four winners will be selected every half-hour from 5. to 9:30 p.m.to receive $250 in Promo Cash. All unclaimed prizes will be added to the grand prize giveaway at 10 p.m. at which one winner will be awarded $5,000 in Promo Cash plus all the unclaimed cash from the earlier drawings.