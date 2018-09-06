Boyd Gaming Corporation, operator of 24 gaming properties in seven states, including Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City has announced the launch of an all-new nationwide player loyalty program that’s certain to create an impact on casino goers.
The company completely restructured and expanded its award winning B Connected to keep in step with the giant footprint that Boyd Gaming has established in the gaming world and at the same address in a revolutionary manner the expectations of its audience.
There is something for every level of player with the new B Connected, which expanded from a three-tier program to one which incorporates five tier levels specifically designed to reflect the burgeoning sophistication of players both regionally and nationally.
“Loyalty programs represent a very competitive space,” acknowledged veteran casino industry executive David Strow, director of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming. “Our goal was to create a program that is distinctive in the industry by incorporating a concept of experiences to recognize and reward brand loyalty.”
Some of the benefits for upper echelon players that have been added include annual cruises on Holland America Line, vacations to Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas, annual gifts of luxury jewelry and technology, and other trips and experiences that will be unique to the new B Connected.
“We are opening up a whole new world of exclusive entertainment experiences for top tier players as well, including trips to such events as the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, and the Grammys just to name a few,” Strow said.
The first three levels of B Connected remain the same: The entry-level Ruby card, followed by Sapphire, and then Emerald. The program has been enhanced with a fourth tier, Onyx level, followed by the highest and most exclusive club, Titanium.
“In formulating the new B Connected our desire was to have our members experience value at every level of play, and I think we have accomplished that,” Strow said. “For example, we moved the qualification levels down and made it much quicker to progress from Ruby to Sapphire and from Sapphire to Emerald.”
Under the previous metric, it took 25,000 tier credits to advance to Sapphire. Now it will only take 750 tier credits. Whereas before the tier credits needed to achieve Emerald was 250,000, now it is just 15,000.
“We literally saw tens of thousands of players move up from Ruby to Sapphire when the current point balances carried over into customers’ new B Connected accounts following the transition,” Strow noted.
“When a player attains a new tier level they will immediately receive their new card reflective of that level and they will stay at that level until the next calendar and actually have a 12-month window to sustain their play at that level and keep it the next year.”
There are benefits at every level. For example Ruby and Sapphire members receive discounts on hotel stays, buffets and retail purchases at all Boyd Gaming properties, special discounts with exclusive partners like Advantage Rent-A-Car, and access to annual Boyd Gaming promotions and contests such as “Pick the Pros” and “Trees of Hope”.
“The benefits increase as a player advances to the next tier level,” Strow explained. “There are complimentary stays at Boyd Gaming properties in Las Vegas. And the distinctive nature of the program also means that the perks of trips, travel, and entertainment experiences are awarded on top of the points earned. They are a bonus. The rewards do not count against a player’s point balance.”
Entry into the Emerald tier level makes members eligible for quarterly complimentary stays at any one of the Boyd Gaming properties in Las Vegas.
Boyd players will be eligible for special promotions to assist them in climbing the tier ladder, such as multipliers on tier credits, and “Young at Heart”, a program that’s extremely popular according to Strow and will remain active.
Ruby members, for example, automatically receive a two-times tier credit multiplier to make it easier and faster for them to advance to Sapphire.
The “Young at Heart” program is held every Monday. Guests age 50 and older who are members of the Sapphire tier or above receive 9-times points on reel slots and 6-times points on video poker which can make advancement to Emerald and above even easier.
“We think that we have created a program that stands out in the gaming world,” Strow said. “It was imperative to us to offer a compelling reason for casino goers to consolidate their play with us. I believe we have done this with the new B Connected.”
For complete information about Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa and details and structures of the new B Connected program at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, please visit bluechipcasino.com.
