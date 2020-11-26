Playing both offense and defense essential to good blackjack

When you are dealt a “hard” 16 (no ace) when playing blackjack, the sight of either a 10 & 6 or a 9 & 7 can really make you feel like you’re walking a thin line between victory and defeat no matter what the dealer is showing for an up-card.

Basic strategy dictates that you should stand when the dealer is showing a deuce through six, and hit when the card is a seven or higher. Both scenarios make a player feel as if they’re dueling from a position of weakness.

When the dealer is showing something weak (two or three, but especially four, five, or six), mathematical probability is essentially in the player’s favor because of the rules of the game: The house always hits 16 and stands on hard 17.

The reality of the situation is that a 17 will beat your 16. Yet, when the dealer’s hole card is a 10 or a face, the chances of busting (going over 21) increase. If there’s another low value card in the hold, the chances of drawing to a hand that will beat your 16 increase.

When the dealer is showing a seven or higher, that’s when a 16 is blackjack’s “no man’s land”. The only cards that will help you are Ace through five, but you still must take a hit according to basic strategy. The math that rules the game says it’s the best percentage play.