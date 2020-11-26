Playing both offense and defense essential to good blackjack

When you are dealt a “hard” 16 (no ace) when playing blackjack, the sight of either a 10 & 6 or a 9 & 7 can really make you feel like you’re walking a thin line between victory and defeat no matter what the dealer is showing for an up-card.
Basic strategy dictates that you should stand when the dealer is showing a deuce through six, and hit when the card is a seven or higher. Both scenarios make a player feel as if they’re dueling from a position of weakness.
When the dealer is showing something weak (two or three, but especially four, five, or six), mathematical probability is essentially in the player’s favor because of the rules of the game: The house always hits 16 and stands on hard 17.
The reality of the situation is that a 17 will beat your 16. Yet, when the dealer’s hole card is a 10 or a face, the chances of busting (going over 21) increase. If there’s another low value card in the hold, the chances of drawing to a hand that will beat your 16 increase.
When the dealer is showing a seven or higher, that’s when a 16 is blackjack’s “no man’s land”. The only cards that will help you are Ace through five, but you still must take a hit according to basic strategy. The math that rules the game says it’s the best percentage play.
The most frustrating scenario is when you are holding a 16 against a dealer’s 10. If you draw a card that keeps you in the game and then watch the dealer flip over another 10 to beat you at worst or tie you at best, it always hurts. Only a five on a player 16 can salvage a win against a dealer 20.
The other forms of 16 are not as difficult to handle. For example, when the dealer is showing a four, five, or six and you’re holding a “soft” 16 (Ace – five), basic strategy recommends that you double down. Hitting is the advice against a deuce – trey and seven through Ace.
Doubling down means you double your bet on the fortunes of one card. You’re hoping for a five, but no matter what card you are dealt you can’t “bust” on a soft hand. You’re just playing the percentages in hopes the dealer will bust with a weak up-card showing.
The other variation of 16 is a pair of eights. Basic strategy is firm in stating that you always split them, with the exception of against an Ace when surrender is available.
Splitting eights is a pure defensive maneuver. It just isn’t something that players enjoy, especially when the dealer is showing a strong up-card. It’s the only 16 that allows you to take one bad hand and attempt to make two good ones. The price is an additional wager equal in value to your original bet.
If the dealer is showing a seven, for example, rather than having to risk taking a hit on your pair of eights, you can split them with the hope of drawing a 10, Ace, or face card on each one. That’s where the defensive position comes into play.
Splitting eights against a weak dealer’s up card is an offensive play. You’re always hoping to capitalize on a favorable situation, especially if one or both of your split hands gives you a double down opportunity. Draw another eight and you can re-split.
Splitting and doubling down are player perks that can make the difference between a winning or losing session. The ability to get more money on the table when the dealer’s back is against the wall is one of the joys of playing blackjack.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The $70,000 “Holiday Gift Express” began rolling this week with the opportunity to earn entries for the big giveaway on Dec. 19. Drawings will take place hourly at each Four Winds Casino destination from 3 to 11 p.m. (Eastern) for instant credit/free slot play, special gift packages, gift card packages, and cash. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk to swipe their card. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
The “Shop on Us” event, your chance to win cash and gift cards just in time for holiday giving, will be held on Friday (Nov. 27) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Earn entries now through the day of the promotion by playing slots and table games, or stop by a promotional kiosk every day to swipe your W Club player card for one complimentary entry. The drawing times are hourly from 5 to 10 p.m. (Eastern). At New Buffalo and South Bend, there’ll be eight winners of $250 retail gift cards, four winners of $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and four winners of $500 cash. At Hartford and Dowagiac, there’ll be four winners of $250 retail gift cards, two winners of $250 instant credit/free slot play and two winners of $500 cash.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property is bringing brand new 55-inch flat screen HD TV giveaways back. Every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. two winners will be selected hourly to take home this special gift. Start earning entries playing your favorites slots and table games, then activate your entries on the promotional days anytime between 6 a.m. and 8:55 p.m. Winners do not need to be present. The prize will be awarded in the form of cash or free slot play.
The “Fallin’ for Free Play” hot seat promotion is being held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to Midnight. Every hour one guest with their Majestic Rewards players club card properly inserted in a slot machine will be randomly selected to win $100 in free slot play.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!